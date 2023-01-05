By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.

The Bengals quarterback spoke out on what it felt like from the players’ perspective having to return to the very field where Damar Hamlin had to be revived with CPR. According to him, player sentiments are completely mixed in wanting to get back to playing the sport they both love and puts them in danger, via NY Times:

“Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he was looking forward to the game because it would bring some normalcy. But he said some players may not be comfortable returning to the field

‘I’m sure if you polled the locker room, there’d be mixed votes on that,’ Burrow said in a news conference Wednesday. He added: ‘It’s a business and you know, we’ve got games to play on Sunday. It’s tough to go about your business right now because of what happened.'”

It’s human nature for the reactions to be mixed given people cope with trauma differently. All signs point to Week 18 continuing as scheduled. That means Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 18 matchup with football stakes that could weigh heavily on the postseason, yet likely feels a little less important after what had just happened just days prior.