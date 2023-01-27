Joe Burrow is no stranger to hard-work. However, he’s also apparently a video game player. Specifically, the Cincinnati Bengals’ star QB enjoys Super Smash Brothers. Burrow recently revealed that he plays the game on flights to road stadiums, per Field Yates.

“Joe Burrow asked whether he watches film on the flight to away games, says he’s usually wrapped up his film work by then. What’s he do instead? ‘Sometimes plays Super Smash Brothers.’ With no football on this Saturday, he says he’ll probably play some more Super Smash brothers,” Yates wrote on Twitter.

Joe Burrow is reportedly “probably” going to play Super Smash Brothers prior to the Bengals AFC Championship clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps clearing his mind by playing the game is a secret to success.

Burrow has emerged as an excellent leader during his 3-year NFL tenure. His teammates believe in him without question. Burrow’s on-field performance during the season has him in position to garner MVP consideration. However, he’s preparing to square off against the likely MVP front-runner in Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Mahomes has become the standard for NFL QBs in recent seasons. But players such as Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are not far behind. And Burrow has a chance to defeat Mahomes in the NFL Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

In regards to Super Smash Brothers, Burrow revealed his character of choice, per Ben Baby.

“The most pressing question, given this information: Who does Burrow play with in Smash? ‘I’m a Ness main,” Burrow said via Ben Baby.