Joe Burrow is set on making the Cincinnati Bengals contenders once again. Zac Taylor and Ja'Marr Chase are going also to do their best in the coming season. This is so that they get back into Super Bowl contention. While there are a lot of aspects of the game that the superstar missed, a key advocacy of his is to get Roger Goodell to have more leeway when it comes to taunting.

Look, a lot of times games can be heated in the Roger Goodell-governed NFL. Players have to settle on-field issues right there and then through duels which involve skill. Joe Burrow noted that all of these are done in a good competitive spirit with not much harm done, via Pardon My Take

“I think if you get paid to play football, you can taunt. I’m all for not taunting in college and high school. But once you get paid to play, you should be able to taunt. No one’s going to get their feelings hurt. We’re all big boys, we’re gonna be okay,” the Bengals signal-caller said.

After all, a statement or some gestures en route and after a highlight play might not hurt. In fact, it could even help squads like the Zac Taylor-led Bengals gain some momentum. Getting into players' heads is usually what puts Super Bowl-contending teams ahead of the pack. If Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow get to do it, they might just be able to produce more for their squads.

Does the Bengals superstar make a fair point?

Burrow then doubled down on the point by saying that the locker rooms that he has been in, whether it is with the Bengals or LSU, have had worse things to say rather than what is said on the field.

“If you’re in the locker room and you hear the stuff we say to each other in there, it’s a million times worse than pointing to some guy and being like ‘Hey, first down!” he declared.

Overall, Burrow just wants the game to get more interesting and feisty. Even the Bengals quarterback would not be mad if an opposing defensive menace stopped his and Ja'Marr Chase's momentum while also taunting back at them. He noted that these grown men have all the capability to handle all of this well.

“Yeah, I’m pro-taunting. We’re all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we’d like to show it. I’m not going to get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me, like, you made a play. I get it. Like good for you,” Burrow said.

Obviously, there are a lot of factors that would tell Roger Goodell and the rest of the NFL to think otherwise. But, it is just fun to see players get all riled up. This is especially true after they get on an absolute heater on the field. All the while, they also don't have to think about getting flagged and cutting their own team's momentum for the sake of clapping back through a gesture.