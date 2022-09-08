Joe Burrow’s latest comments on health ahead of 2022 season will make Bengals fans smile

Training camp didn’t go as expected for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was forced to miss the majority of Bengals camp after needing an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. As a result of that unexpected roadblock, Burrow’s status for Week 1 of the Bengals 2022 season was thrown into doubt, which is typically what happens when you need an emergency surgery during training camp.

Despite that, Burrow and the Bengals have always maintained that he would be ready for the start of the season, and he reaffirmed that status by declaring himself good to go for Week 1 recently. When Burrow discussed how he was feeling ahead of the Bengals Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow erased all doubt surrounding his status, which was quite a relief for the Bengals and their fans.

“I’m feeling really good. Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good.” – Joe Burrow, Dayton Daily News

This is great news for Burrow and the Bengals, His status was never seriously in doubt, but it’s good to see that he will be good to go for Cincinnati from the get go. The AFC North could end up being much more competitive this season, so spending any amount of time without Burrow would have been a huge loss for Cincy.

But Burrow has the green light to take the field against the Steelers in Week 1, and that should instantly make the Bengals the favorite to walk away from this matchup with a 1-0 record. Cincinnati will need every win they can get if they intend to make it back to the Super Bowl this season, and picking up a win in Week 1 would be a great way to start the season.