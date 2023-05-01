A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai is doing well in his recovery from a knee injury.

“I’m progressing really well,” Joseph Ossai said via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Going on Week 12 right now, I think it’s a 5-month thing, so I should be great for camp. OTAs to at least walk around. I’m speculating, but I’ll leave that up to the trainers.”

Joseph Ossai, who also went under the knife back in February following the Bengals’ exit from the playoffs via a loss in the AFC Championship Game to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, sustained the lower-body injury near the end of that aforementioned meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Ossai was selected by the Bengals in the third round (69th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft but he was not able to play in his first season in the pros due to a torn meniscus. The following year, he appeared in all 16 games in the regular season and posted 3.5 sacks to go with 10 quarterback hits and 17 combined tackles. He also collected a pair of fumble recoveries.

Joseph Ossai helped the Bengals finish the 2022 NFL regular season fifth overall with just 19.6 points allowed per game. However, Cincinnati’s pass rush was not considered to be an elite one, with the team being just 29th in terms of defensive sack rate (5.08%).

Per Pro Football Focus, the 23-year-old former Texas Longhorns star Joseph Ossai had an overall grade of 55.3 in 2022, rating higher in terms of pass rush (62.6) than in run defense (46.7).