The Cincinnati Bengals have received an injury update on running back Trayveon Williams.

Williams has a mild ankle sprain and will likely sit out several weeks, per NFL Network and NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals RB Trayveon Williams, who was carted off at practice after suffering an injury during ball security drills, is believed to have suffered a mild ankle sprain, source said. He’ll likely miss a couple of weeks, assuming tests confirm the initial diagnosis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2023

Trayveon Williams wants to put his career struggles behind him

The Bengals made the 25-year-old Williams the 182nd overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has had several up-and-down seasons with Cincinnati since then.

Williams has played mainly on special teams during his on-again, off-again five-year NFL career. The Bengals have waived and re-signed him twice since drafting him in the spring of 2019.

When running back Samaje Perine signed a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos in March, it opened a door for Trayveon Williams. The latter found himself competing for a backup role to starting running back Joe Mixon.

Williams wants to take advantage of that golden opportunity, per Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

“In years past, it's kind of been scratching and clawing just to stay on the team,” Williams said in April. “Now there's a bigger opportunity with a little opening in the running back room. A bigger role. A bigger adjustment. I think I'm ready to make that adjustment.”

“I'm trying to change my mindset and preparation for all the little things. That's why I'm staying here and isolating myself, locked away just grinding and working. I want to take a leadership approach. I want to be a leader for this team,” Williams added.

Trayveon Williams' NFL grind has been anything but easy. He was in a great position compete for a backup role to Mixon when he suffered a setback in training camp. Let's hope he comes back stronger when he receives a clean bill of health.

The Bengals have averaged 11 wins with Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback the past two seasons. Cincy was eager to bounce back from its loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Regrettably, the Bengals lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Hopefully, the Bengals will return to the Super Bowl with a healthy Trayveon Williams in tow.