By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the team tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount… and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

The NFL world banded together in support of Damar Hamlin, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson showing love for the 24-year-old upon hearing the news. A GoFundMe started by the Bills safety, one originally created to start a toy drive for kids in need with a starting goal of $2,500, reached over $3 million in funding by Tuesday morning.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” a statement from Halmin’s family read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

Mike Brown pointed out the increased love, support and positivity from fans across the country on social media and beyond.

“As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered their support for Damar and love for each other.

“The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”