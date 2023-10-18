Ryan Shazier was blazing hot after he left the Ohio State football squad. A lot of front offices had an interest in acquiring him through the 2014 NFL Draft. One of those was the Cincinnati Bengals who were hoping to help Coach Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton. In the mind of the linebacker, there are a lot of things to be thankful for and one of them was not getting drafted by the Bengals. He unveiled why the call with the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him a sigh of relief that night in his latest statement, via The Brian Hess Show.

“I didn’t want to get drafted to Cincinnati, because they didn’t have an indoor practice facility. It gets cold in Ohio, and they don’t have an indoor practice facility,” Ryan Shazier said about the Bengals' infrastructure.

Andy Dalton and Marvin Lewis had a fair system before the season started. But, Shazier just did not want to endure the same situation he faced in the Ohio State football program.

“I used to practice in this all the time. I didn’t want to do that and I was like, at least Cleveland has an indoor practice facility,” he declared after finishing an amazing professional career after the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Steelers acquired Shazier through the 15th pick. It was still far off from the Bengals who had the 24th pick. Lewis ended up getting Darqueze Dennard, the cornerback out of Michigan State, in that draft class. Would Shazier's career be more different in a positive way with Cincinnati?