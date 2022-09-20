Through two games, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season, the most in the NFL. Burrow was sacked 51 times in 2021, most by any quarterback in the NFL. Ted Karras and the rest of the Bengals offensive line has done an abysmal job protecting their star quarterback.

“That’s our biggest goal here moving forward — helping our guy have confidence in us, earning his trust,” Ted Karras said in an interview with ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I feel like it’s something we haven’t done yet.”

Ted Karras was one of the offseason acquisitions made by the Bengals in order to bolster their weak offensive line from last year. Including Karras, the Bengals have four new offensive lineman protecting Joe Burrow this year.

The new offensive line clearly hasn’t gelled so far. The Bengals are 0-2, have given up the most sacks in the league, and Joe Burrow does not look like the slick and smooth quarterback he was last year. Through two weeks, he has thrown four interceptions to just three touchdowns, and his QBR (44.7) ranks in the lower half of the league.

Ted Karras and the rest of the revamped offensive line will have to earn the trust of Joe Burrow if the Bengals have any hope of stringing together a few wins to get back in the playoff picture. They haven’t helped their cause by allowing the most sacks in the NFL through two games. The Bengals face the Jets this upcoming weekend, who are coming off their first win. This should be a game that the Bengals and Joe Burrow can bounce back in, but their success will be dependent on the offensive line’s gelling and ability to protect their quarterback.