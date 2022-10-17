Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to play in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints despite his recent ankle injury. However, it wasn’t easy and he had to sacrifice a lot.

Speaking to reporters after the Bengals’ 30-26 win over the Saints, Higgins opened up about his injury and admitted he made it worse in the contest. He did say he was able to overcome the pain, but the fact remains that he is not yet 100 percent recovered and may have to spend some time getting treatment.

“I definitely had to tough it out a lot. I aggravated it a lot during the game. But my team needed me. I was able to come through,” Higgins said, per Charlie Goldsmith o Enquirer.

Tee Higgins didn’t score a touchdown, but he was crucial in helping the Bengals get the ball downfield. He was one of Joe Burrow’s primary targets, getting six receptions for 47 yards–with some of those catches really physical.

The 23-year-old wide receiver has already recorded two touchdowns this 2022, so there is no doubt he is a crucial part of the Bengals offense. Nonetheless, he needs to be able to stay on the field to contribute.

It remains to be seen if his injury admission will affect his playing status in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, but hopes are high that it won’t. The Bengals are 3-3 on the season and need every help they can get to get things rolling.