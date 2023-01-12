The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.

Via Goldsmith on Twitter:

“Tee Higgins said he had bad symptoms and aches yesterday that he hadn’t felt before as he was sick, but he ‘feels a lot better today.’ He said the hit vs Baltimore was just soreness and a minor injury. ‘Nothing I can’t play on.'”

That’s huge news for the Bengals. While Higgins’ availability for Sunday was never in too much risk, the fact that he’s already trending in the right direction after dealing with an illness certainly bodes well for the team.

The Bengals defeated the Ravens in Week 18 in a lopsided 27-16 affair. Higgins had a forgettable game, however, catching just one pass on seven targets for a total of seven yards. It was his least productive outing of the year among games he played more than 30 percent of the Bengals’ offensive snaps.

This season, Higgins featured in 16 games for the Bengals, though he exited early in as many as three games due to injury. In total, Higgins caught 104 receptions, tying his tally from last season, and racked up 1,029 yards alongside a career-high seven touchdowns.

He’ll hope to contribute more to the Bengals’ success in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday against the Bengals, and his illness/injury status on Thursday bodes well for a bounce-back performance.