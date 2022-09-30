‘This is the most time I’ve had’: Joe Burrow’s glowing review of Bengals’ improved protection

Joe Burrow’s biggest enemy in his young NFL career has been the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. The former LSU quarterback had one of the worst pass protections in the last two years. It’s what spurred the front office to splurge on Grade-A offensive linemen in the 2022 offseason. In the first two weeks of the 2022 season, though, the Bengals’ shopping spree seemed to fail spectacularly, giving up many sacks on Burrow.

After their 0-2 start, it seems like the Bengals’ pass protection has finally lived up to expectations. Week 3 against the Jets saw some improvements, but their best performance came in Week 4 against a stout Miami Dolphins offense. Joe Burrow was only sacked one time, prompting the QB to react to this after the game. (via NFL.com)