The Cincinnati Bengals turned some heads on Tuesday by releasing one of their return men from a season ago. Wide receiver Trent Taylor was cut loose by the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport, ending a two-year partnership.

Taylor played in 20 games over the last two years for the Bengals. He saw limited action on offense, catching eight passes for 103 yards. He was solid on punt returns, netting an average of 10.3 yards per return in 2022. His career average for yards per kickoff return sits at 13.3.

Taylor had three catches for 26 yards during the Bengals' preseason. He saw action in two of the three games, returning punts in one of them.

The Bengals have a deep wide receiver room and perhaps the best receiving core in the NFL. Led by Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati had the fifth-best passing offense and seventh-best scoring offense in the league last season.

The Bengals figure to have another stellar season ahead of them both offensively and defensively. Cincinnati is favored to win the AFC North and will likely challenge for the Super Bowl once again.

A slight injury scare to Joe Burrow almost dampened the mood entering the regular season but Cincinnati's franchise man looks to be alright and good to go for Week 1. The Bengals start the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Trent Taylor should be able to find another team. At age 29, he might have a little bit left in the tank and could be valuable for teams looking to add a versatile return man.