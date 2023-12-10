Tyler Boyd will play in Week 14 as the Bengals take on the Colts. He was added to the injury report late in the week.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ahead of the 1:00 PM EST kickoff, they got some good news with Tyler Boyd being activated for the important matchup.

Boyd was not listed on the Bengals' list of inactive players ahead of their showdown with the Colts. He was added to the injury report late in the week with an ankle injury but he will be able to play in Week 14.

In 12 games this season, Boyd has recorded 499 receiving yards, 55 catches and two touchdowns. With Tee Higgins remaining healthy and Ja'Marr Chase still doing his thing, backup quarterback Jake Browning will have plenty of help against a lackluster Colts defense.

Indianapolis' offense has looked solid in the last two weeks following its bye week, so the Bengals will have to perform well on offense themselves to keep up. After surviving a close game with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Cincy is still well within the playoff race with a 6-6 record. Beating the 7-5 Colts, one of the current AFC Wild Cards, can go a long, long way.

The Bengals will be without Chris Evans, Devin Harper, Trey Hill, D'Ante Smith and Jay Tufele. The Colts will not have Jonathan Taylor, E.J. Speed, Braden Smith, Isaiah Land, Eric Johnson II, JuJu Brents or Jack Anderson in action.

Tyler Boyd being active for the Bengals is great news as they look to regain a winning record heading into the final weeks of the regular season.