One Cincinnati Bengals player is doing his best to help the team replace Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates. After the two Bengals defenders agreed to head elsewhere in free agency, cornerback Mike Hilton sent a feeler to safety CJ Gardner-Johnson on Twitter.

CJ Gardner-Johnson is arguably the best overall player available in 2023 NFL Free Agency. The Bengals could certainly use Gardner-Johnson in the secondary, following the departures of Bell and Bates. Bell has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. Bates is going to the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $62 million contract.

@CGJXXIII YO!! It’s smooth out here in Cincy 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) March 13, 2023

Gardner-Johnson played a key role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl. Limited to just 12 games because of an injury, Gardner-Johnson still led the NFL with six interceptions. Gardner-Johnson added 67 tackles and five tackles for a loss.

It’s not hard to see why Hilton is looking for help On the backend of the Bengals’ defense. Bell and Bates will be missed in Cincinnati next season.

Bell had four interceptions last year in what was his third season as a Bengals’ defensive captain. Bates was consistently among the league’s best safeties in his five years with Cincinnati. Bates was a Second-Team All-Pro selection for the 2020 season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understandably gets much of the credit for the Bengals’ two straight trips to the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati’s defense, however, has been underrated. The Bengals ranked sixth in total defense last season.

Hilton also tried to recruit cornerback Patrick Peterson before the veteran agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.