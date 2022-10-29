The Cincinnati Bengals’ bid to return to the Super Bowl hit an unfortunate setback with the news of Ja’Marr Chase’s injury. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is dealing with both a hip injury and a shoulder injury this year. Many were already expecting Chase to be sent to the Injured Reserve list, based on the timeline of his return.

However, it seems like the Bengals aren’t going to put their star wide receiver on the Injured Reserve list yet. A report by Jordan Schultz said that there’s a possibility that Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t go on the IR list. Schultz also detailed the specific injuries Chase is dealing with.

“Breaking: Ja’Marr Chase is NOT going on IR, a source tells @theScore. Injury specifics: I’m told the #Bengals’ All-Pro WR sustained a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum.”

Why does Chase’s IR designation matter? Well, league rules state that any player placed on the IR list is required to miss at least four games. The Bengals not sending their wide receiver to the IR list leaves the option open for Chase to return earlier depending on his recovery. It seems like Cincinnati’s medical team concluded that Ja’Marr Chase’s injuries aren’t too serious.

The Bengals will sorely miss Ja’Marr Chase’s services for the next few games. They are currently in a tight race for the AFC North crown. Not having Chase for the next few games could be detrimental for that goal. The good news for Cincy is that they have two star receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to carry the load. Still, the team would like it better if their star trio is fully healthy.