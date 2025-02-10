Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the FedEx Air & Ground Player of The Year award that was presented at the 2025 NFL Honors last Thursday and it will lead to a huge donation in support of HBCUs. To celebrate Chase's victory, FedEx is donating $40,000 in his name to HBCUs across the U.S.
For over two decades, the FedEx Air & Ground Awards have celebrated exceptional players while giving back to the community. In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, FedEx donates $2,000 each week during the season in the names of the two winning players—totaling $4,000 weekly—to support HBCUs nationwide. Over the last three seasons alone, these contributions have exceeded $300,000, and since the program's launch, nearly $3 million has been donated to various non-profits.
Chase made history as the first wide receiver to win the annual award after FedEx expanded its nominations for the 2024-25 season to include wide receivers and tight ends. Previously, the Air Player of the Week was only awarded to quarterbacks, and the Ground Player of the Week to running backs. Chase and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was ultimately named NFL MVP, received the most fan votes among six finalists. The other contenders included Chase’s teammate Joe Burrow, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
Ja'Marr Chase, an AP All-Pro First Team selection, finished the season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also set the franchise record for receptions and yards while tying the franchise record for touchdowns, matching Carl Pickens' 17 touchdowns from 1995.
Chase became the sixth receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He joins an elite group that includes Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., and Cooper Kupp as the only receivers to accomplish this since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. At just 23 years old, Chase is also the youngest to claim the title since Hall of Famer Don Hutson achieved it in 1936.
Chase wasn't the only Bengal to leave New Orleans with an award, as Joe Burrow won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.