Chase made history as the first wide receiver to win the annual award after FedEx expanded its nominations for the 2024-25 season to include wide receivers and tight ends. Previously, the Air Player of the Week was only awarded to quarterbacks, and the Ground Player of the Week to running backs. Chase and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was ultimately named NFL MVP, received the most fan votes among six finalists. The other contenders included Chase’s teammate Joe Burrow, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Ja'Marr Chase, an AP All-Pro First Team selection, finished the season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also set the franchise record for receptions and yards while tying the franchise record for touchdowns, matching Carl Pickens' 17 touchdowns from 1995.

Chase became the sixth receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He joins an elite group that includes Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., and Cooper Kupp as the only receivers to accomplish this since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. At just 23 years old, Chase is also the youngest to claim the title since Hall of Famer Don Hutson achieved it in 1936.

Chase wasn't the only Bengal to leave New Orleans with an award, as Joe Burrow won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.