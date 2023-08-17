It is week two of the NFL Preseason as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons face. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Falcons preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week, it was a 36-19 loss for the Bengals, as the offense struggled to score. The Bengals put very few starters on the field in the first game, while Jordan Love and Sean Clifford moved the ball with ease against the defense. There were still some positives for the team though. Evan McPherson already looked like he was in mid-season form kicking. He went four for four kicking the ball, including hitting a 51-yard kick with ease. Tycen Anderson also put on a show. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of Toledo missed all of last year after being placed on injured reserve. He picked off Sean Clifford twice, including bringing one back for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Falcons took a 19-3 win over the Dolphins. Dee Alford was the star for them. After not being drafted out of Tusculum, he spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL. Last season, he was signed for a futures contract before the season by the Falcons and ended up sticking with the squad. He showed off his punt return ability in the first preseason game, taking one back 79 yards for a touchdown. The starters did not play for the Falcons last time out, but they are expected to suit up for this game.

Here are the Bengals-Falcons Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bengals-Falcons Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +6.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons

TV: Cincinnati (CBS 12), Atlanta (Fox 5)

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

With Joe Burrow still nursing a calf injury, the battle to be his backup is still going on. Last week, Jake Browning got the first crack at the job. He went 10/17 in the game for 95 yards and an interception, while also being sacked once. This week, it will be Trevor Siemian getting the first set of reps. He went 15-28 last week and also threw an interception. Siemian has much more experience in the NFL than Browning, but still, it seems to be a tight race between the two. Siemian will get one advantage in this game. While Tee Higgins is not expected to play. Ja'Maar Chase and Tyler Boyd are expected to get some time. This will get Siemian some time with top-level wide receivers. Reid Sinnett could also see some action in this game, which he did not last time out.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Mixon gets any reps in this game. He sat out the first game, but with some started expected to play it is possible he carries the ball a few times early. With Trayveon Williams most likely still out, it would be a heavy dose of Chris Evans and Chase Brown. Evans was the better back in the game last time out. He rushed for 49 yards on seven carries, while Brown had just 12 yards on eight carries. Chase Brown is going to need a good game to ensure he not only makes the roster but sees the field this year.

It should also be worth watching the defense in this game. While the Packers trotted out many of their starters on offense to help Jordan Love get acclimated, the Bengals did not counter with a lot of starters on defense. The result was the Packers going for over 400 yards and 21 first downs. The Bengals will use more starters in this game on defense. That should bring improvement for this squad, especially considering they will be playing against the Falcons starting offense early.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons did not send out Desmond Ritter, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, or Bijan Robinson last game. That will not be the case in this one, as they will start and get some playing time. Ridder is now the future of this franchise with Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside sitting behind him. While Ridder sat last week, is an inexperienced starter that could use the reps. He played in four games last year, passing for 708 yards and two touchdowns. He protected the ball well though, not throwing an interception in those four games.

Taylor Heinicke also sat out the game, as the full game went to Logan Woodside. Considering Arthur Smith's time with Woodside in Tennessee, it would be expected to see Heinicke come in after Ridder in this one. Heinicke has spent time as a starter in the NFL, and playing against a backup defense, he should be able to make some plays in this one.

Last week, the Falcons ran the ball well with Godwin Igwebuke and Carlos Washington Jr. Igwebuke ran the ball 13 times for 70 yards and a score, while Washington was not as effective, getting 12 carries for 27 yards. Bijan Robinson will look to show that he was worthy of such a high draft choice in this game. The Falcons ran 26 times last game, and will most likely be doing more of the same. This could lead to Robinson, and former starter Tyler Allgeier having big games as well.

On defense, the Falcons looked to shore up a defense that struggled last year. They brought in Jessie Bates, Jeff Okudah, and Mike Hughes to help with that. All of them should be seeing time in this game, and while they are going to face some of the Bengals starters, they will also be facing Trevor Siemian which will bode well for them.

Final Bengals-Falcons Prediction & Pick

If this were a regular season game, the Bengals would win. With Trevor Siemeian taking the charge at quarterback, that will not be the same. The Falcons are going to work on flexing their newfound muscle in the defensive backfield, while Desmond Ridder will be looking to get Bijan Robinson involved early. The Bengals looked bad with backups out there last week, and that will continue in this one. Lay the points and take the Falcons.

Final Bengals-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -6.5 (-110)