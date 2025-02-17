ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Benfica heads into the second leg of a match with Monaco. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Benfica-Monaco prediction and pick.

Monaco heads into this game down one goal on aggregate. They hosted the first leg of this match with Benfica. It was a slow start to the game, as there was just one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes of the game. Teams traded solid attempts at the end of the first half, but it would remain scoreless. In the second half, Benfica got on the board, scoring on a goal from Vangelis Pavlidis after a block attempt from Alvaro Carreras. Then, in the 52nd minute, Al Musarti from Monaco received his second yellow card of the game, leading to a red card, and Monaco had to play the rest of the game down a man. Monaco would manage just one more shot on target, losing the game 1-0.

Here are the Benfica-Monaco Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Benfica-Monaco Odds

Benfica: -120

Monaco: +290

Draw: +300

Over 3.5 goals: +142

Under 3.5 goals: -174

How to Watch Benfica vs. Monaco

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Benfica Will Win

Benfica has scored well overall this year, scoring in 33 of 37 total fixtures and scoring 2.32 goals per game. In Champions League play, they have scored in seven of nine fixtures and scored 1.89 goals per game so far. They have also scored well at home in UCL play. In their four home games, Benfica has scored in three of them, scoring nine goals in those games.

Vangelis Pavlidis has led the way in UCL play for Benfica. He has six goals so far in UCL play, while he has seven goals and four assists in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Kerem Akturkoglu has also been solid for Benfica. He has three goals in UCL play, while he has six goals and five assists in Primeira Liga play this year. Further, Orkun Kokcu has three goals in UCL play, while he has scored three goals with four assists in domestic league play.

Benfica has been solid on defense this year in UCL play. They have allowed 12 goals over the nine fixtures, allowing 1.33 goals per game in UCL play. They also have clean sheets in three of their last four games. Still, when Benfica has allowed goals, they have come in bunches. They allowed five goals to Barcelona and three to Feyenoord, both home games.

Why Monaco Will Win

Monaco has scored 62 goals this year across 33 fixtures. Further, they have scored in 27 of 33 total fixtures this year. Moncao has scored well in UCL play. They have scored in six of their nine UCL games while scoring 13 times over the nine games. That is good for 1.44 goals per game in UCL play. Still, scoring has not been the game on the road in UCL play. They have scored in just two of their four road fixtures and scored just three goals over the four games.

Eliesse Ben Seghir has been great this year for Monaco. In Ligue 1 play, he has six goals with three assists this year, while he has one goal in UCL play this year. Meanwhile, Takumi Minamino has two goals and an assist in UCL play. He also has two goals and three assists in Ligue 1 play this year. Finally, Thilo Keher has two goals and an assist so far in UCL play. He has four goals in Ligue 1 play this year.

Monaco has been solid on defense but not dominant. They have conceded 14 goals over their nine games, good for 1.56 goals per game. They have also allowed eight goals in four games on the road this year. Still, they have a clean sheet on the road in Champions League play.

Final Benfica-Monaco Prediction & Pick

Monaco comes in and is struggling to score overall. In their last four UCL games, they have scored just one goal, with the one goal coming against Aston Villa in a win. In their last three road UCL games, they also have just one goal, that one against Bologna, as they lost the other two games 3-0. Overall, across all competitions, they have scored just three goals in their last four games. Further, Benfica has been solid on defense at home overall. In their 18 home games across all fixtures, they have allowed just 15 goals. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play. With a strong defense and a lead on the aggregate coming into this game, Benfica can look to score quickly and then sit back on defense. Take Benfica in this one.

Final Benfica-Monaco Prediction & Pick: Benfica ML (-120)