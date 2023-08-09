This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The game of football begins from the ground up, and when it comes to speed, the choice of cleats can make all the difference. With August signaling the kickoff of football season, the field comes alive with the energy of two-a-day practices, training camps, and upcoming games at every level. Whether you're a running back striving to break through the defense with precision, a dominant lineman asserting your presence on the line, or an agile quarterback evading pressure, the best Adidas football cleats are your essential gear for maximizing speed, power, agility, and above all, showcasing maximum style. Our comprehensive 2023 buying guide exclusively focuses on the finest Adidas football cleats, providing a diverse range tailored to every position and skill level.

The right pair of Adidas football cleats can be your hidden ace for success, elevating your performance and personal flair. Charge through the field with confidence, as you accelerate, pivot, and cut with cleats finely tuned for optimal performance. Every stride and burst becomes a testament to your dedication and skill, as you dominate the gridiron with assurance. Here are our top picks for 2023, delivering unmatched performance and style for football enthusiasts like you.

Best overall cleats: Freak Ultra 23 Inline Cleats – Blue/White

Elevate your game and seize control on the field with the Adidas Freak Ultra 23 Inline Cleats. Crafted for exceptional performance, these football cleats are designed to empower your every move. Whether it's delivering a precise pass or executing a powerful tackle, these cleats are here to make a statement. The BOOST midsole technology ensures energy return with every step, providing you with a responsive and explosive stride. Wrapped in Adidas PRIMEKNIT textile, the upper offers a snug yet comfortable fit, enabling seamless movement and enhancing your overall experience on the field. The TPU stability overlay enhances support and durability, while the slip-on construction allows for effortless wear.

Top Reason to Buy: Stylish, slick, and max swagger, these cleats are also engineered to optimize your gameplay. The combination of BOOST midsole technology and adidas PRIMEKNIT textile upper offers an unbeatable fusion of comfort and responsiveness, giving you the edge you need to outperform your opponents. The strategic stud placement guarantees swift directional changes and acceleration without compromising traction.

Best budget cleats: Adidas Men's Freak Spark MD 23 Inline Mid Football Cleats – White/Gold



For a cleat to perform as well at only $50, you're almost certain to not find a better deal, albeit given a free pair. The synthetic upper, equipped with a lace closure, ensures durability and a supportive fit, allowing you to focus on your game without compromise. The distinctive zigzag pattern on the upper seamlessly meets a captivating camo design on the outsole, creating a unique and attention-grabbing aesthetic. Textile lining and heel pulls enhance comfort and convenience. Additionally, the upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content, making a positive environmental impact.

Top Reason to Buy: The Bounce midsole technology offers optimum rebound, ensuring you're ready for every snap with explosive energy. Whether you're charging down the field or making quick cuts, the molded rubber outsole with an aggressive lug pattern guarantees durability and traction in every direction. Wrap it all up in a pretty bow called “affordability,” and this is one solid football cleat.

Best designed for speed: Adidas Adizero Primeknit Cleats – Cloud White/Silver Metallic

If you feel the need for speed, these are the perfect Adidas football cleats for you. Experience the fusion of comfort and performance on the football field with the Adidas Adizero Primeknit Cleats. These cleats are not just footwear; they're an extension of your ability to dominate. Crafted to provide exceptional performance, these cleats feature a seamless Adidas Primeknit upper that molds comfortably to the contours of your foot, creating a connection that enhances your play. The precisely shaped studs on the outsole are designed to optimize your acceleration, jumping, and cutting movements, delivering smooth and controlled traction from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

Top Reason to Buy: These cleats are engineered to keep you one step ahead on the field, offering unmatched speed and agility. The ultralight materials of the cleats not only provide a breathable upper but also contribute to their impressive performance. As you make your way toward the end zone, the balance between traction and comfort becomes crucial, and these cleats strike that perfect equilibrium.

Best for linemen: Adidas Nasty 2.0 Football Cleats – Black/Gold

Make your presence felt on the football field with the Adidas Nasty 2.0 Cleats. Crafted for players who embody a relentless spirit, these cleats are more than just a piece of equipment; they're a seemingly perfect blend of stability and performance, allowing you to dominate the line of scrimmage. Unleash your inner force and demonstrate your dedication play after play. These cleats feature a sock-like construction that seamlessly molds to your foot, creating a sensation of unity between you and your gear. The strategically placed Sprintstuds on the outsole, positioned at the forefoot and heel, empower you to accelerate swiftly and change direction with remarkable agility, ensuring you never lose a yard.

Top Reason to Buy: The seamless integration between the cleats and your foot provides unmatched comfort and responsiveness, giving you the confidence to take charge of the game. The perfect amount of stability and traction makes these the perfect cleat for linemen looking to control the line of scrimmage. Additionally, these cleats contribute to sustainability by being made in part with recycled content.

Best colorways: Adidas Men's Adizero 12.0 Poison Football Cleats – Blue



If bold colors are what you seek, look no further and allow us to elevate your football performance with the Adidas Adizero 12.0 Poison Football Cleats. These cleats are more than just footwear; they're a testament to speed, agility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence on the field. The unique mesh upper, complemented by TPU overlays, seamlessly combines breathability and lightweight design with unmatched stability and durability. Adding a touch of personalization, each colorway features a distinct venomous animal on the tongue, empowering you to choose your field “POISON” and channel its attributes as you play.

Top Reason to Buy: These cleats are the embodiment of speed, agility, and control, designed to help you leave opponents in your wake. The breathable mesh upper not only keeps your feet comfortable but also enhances your performance by providing lightweight support. The studded TPU outsole is meticulously engineered for optimal traction and rotational movements, allowing you to make quick cuts and agile turns with confidence. With the option to select your field “POISON” through the distinct venomous animal design on the tongue, these cleats provide a unique and empowering touch to your game.

“Loudest” & most exotic cleats: Adidas Adizero 40 cleats – White leopard print/Multi-color

Maybe bold isn't bold enough for you. Maybe you need something a little louder than bold — something loud and exotic. If that represents your style, swag, and confidence, this is the cleat for you. Elevate your game with the vibrant Adidas Adizero 4.0 Football Cleats, designed for the player who demands attention on the field. These cleats feature a striking mix of patterns and vivid accents on the upper, creating a look as bold as your playing style. The incorporation of the Sprintframe plate offers you not only lightweight traction but also strategically positioned studs that aid in maintaining control during rapid accelerations, quick direction changes, and sudden stops. The cleats boast a comfortable textile upper and lining, making them not just visually striking but also providing a comfortable fit. Step onto the field with confidence and dynamic style in these cleats designed to capture attention and enhance your performance.

Top Reason to Buy: These cleats are not just about their vibrant design; they also offer the perfect blend of lightweight construction and traction. The Sprintframe plate, combined with strategically placed studs, provides you with the traction you need for sharp acceleration, quick changes of direction, and precise stops, perfect for explosive movements.

Best for Marvel lovers: Adidas Men's Adizero 12.0 Spider-man Football Cleats



Want a cleat that has it all: performance, pop culture, and Marvel? Then this is your new go-to cleat. Channel the spirit of your favorite web-slinging hero with the Adidas Adizero 12.0 Spider-Man Football Cleats, a celebration of the iconic Mr. Peter Parker. The cleats showcase captivating graphics that depict an exhilarating battle with Venom, adding a unique and dynamic touch to your on-field presence. These cleats offer a mesh upper integrated with TPU overlays, seamlessly blending breathability, lightweight feel, stability, and durability. Drawing inspiration from the idea of speed, these cleats are designed to be lightweight and breathable, supporting your every move on the field. The inclusion of tongue and heel pulls, as well as a secure lace closure, ensures a comfortable and locked-in fit. The TPU outsole features stud shapes meticulously crafted to enhance traction and support rotational movements, empowering you to make impactful plays on the field with confidence. Elevate your game and embrace your inner superhero with these captivating and performance-driven Spider-Man football cleats.

Top Reason to Buy: Not only do these cleats celebrate Spider-Man with captivating graphics, but they also deliver the ultimate fusion of style, comfort, and agility. The lightweight construction and breathable mesh upper with TPU overlays offer stability and durability, all while showcasing a design that signifies an intense battle with Venom. Engineered for speed, these cleats feature convenient tongue and heel pulls, coupled with a lace closure to ensure a secure fit.

Best cleats for kids: Adidas Kids' Freak Spark 23 Mismatch Mid Football Cleats – White/Blue



Elevate your young athlete's performance with the Adidas Kids Freak Spark 23 Mismatch Mid Football Cleats. These cleats combine a bold and dynamic design with performance-enhancing features to help young players excel on the field. The mismatched color scheme adds a touch of individuality, making them stand out from the crowd. Crafted for agility and stability, these cleats feature a durable upper that provides lightweight support. The mid-cut design offers ankle stability without sacrificing freedom of movement. The cleats' traction system ensures optimal grip, allowing young players to confidently make quick cuts and agile maneuvers. Whether your child is chasing touchdowns or stopping opponents in their tracks, these cleats are designed to support their growth and development on the football field.

Top Reason to Buy: Eye-catching mismatched design that also provides the necessary support and traction for young players to make their mark on the field. The durable upper ensures lightweight support, while the mid-cut design offers a balance between ankle stability and agility. With a traction system designed for quick movements and sharp turns, these cleats empower young athletes to confidently showcase their skills.

Amazing, backed by Adidas

Get ready to conquer the football field with the best Adidas football cleats of 2023. Elevate your game with the perfect blend of speed, power, agility, and style. Let our comprehensive buying guide be your playbook for choosing the ultimate cleats tailored to your position and playing style. As you gear up for the season, step onto the field with confidence and make your mark with the best Adidas football cleats at your feet