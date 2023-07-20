This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

For those in the know right now, baseball is all about the drip. When it comes down to it, looking good and feeling confident can have a significant impact on your performance. The right baseball accessories can not only enhance your style but also boost your self-assurance on the field.

Our buying guide saves you time and effort by presenting the best products of the year that will make you stand out on the field.

Easton Pro Eye Black

Everyone knows that “the drip” starts and ends with eye black. The Easton Pro Eye Black is a must-have accessory for baseball players. This product provides excellent protection against the sun's glare, ensuring clear visibility during games. Its lightweight and durable design makes it easy to wear and offers a comfortable fit for extended periods on the field. Mastering designs that emphasize swagger is on you, however.

Under Armour Adult 6-inch Performance Wristband 2-Pack – White

From the brand that revolutionized sports swagger, this is a must-have. The 6″ UA Performance Wristband 2-Pack is designed to enhance your athletic performance by effectively absorbing and wicking away sweat, keeping you cool and focused. Made with performance fibers, these wristbands efficiently manage moisture, allowing you to stay in the game without distractions. The embroidered logos add a touch of Under Armour style, while the 6″ length provides ample coverage to handle even your most intense moments.

Gatorade Gx 30 oz. Water Bottle – Glitched berry

Add some spunk to your hydration game. The Gatorade GX 30 oz. Bottle is a high-quality sports water bottle designed for athletes. With a large 30 oz. capacity, this bottle allows you to stay hydrated during intense workouts or games. It features a convenient squeeze design for easy drinking, and the bottle is compatible with Gatorade GX pods, which allow you to customize your beverage with different flavors and electrolyte levels. The durable construction and leak-resistant design make it a reliable companion on the diamond.

Bucwild Sports Compression Arm Sleeve – Light blue digital camo

The Bucwild Sports Compression Arm Sleeve is a valuable accessory for baseball players. Designed to provide compression and support, this arm sleeve helps improve blood circulation and reduce muscle fatigue during games or workouts. Its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable, while the UV protection feature shields your skin from harmful sun rays. The sleeve's durable construction and variety of color options make it a stylish and functional addition to your baseball gear.

EvoShield PRO-SRZ 2.0 Batter's Extended Leg Guard – Victory blue

The EvoShield Pro-SRZ 2.0 Batter's Extended Leg Guard is a premium protective gear designed for baseball players. This leg guard offers extended coverage for the front leg of hitters, providing enhanced protection against pitches and fouls. With its customizable design, you can choose the color and personalize it to match your style. The Pro-SRZ 2.0 Leg Guard combines comfort, flexibility, and superior protection, making it an excellent choice for serious baseball players.

EvoShield PRO-SRZ 2.0 Batter's Elbow Guard – Scarlet

The EvoShield Pro-SRZ 2.0 Batter's Elbow Guard is a top-of-the-line protective gear designed specifically for baseball players. This elbow guard offers superior protection for the leading arm, shielding it from potential impacts and pitches. With its customizable design, you have the option to choose the color and personalize it according to your preferences. The Pro-SRZ 2.0 Elbow Guard combines comfort, flexibility, and advanced protection, making it an ideal choice for serious baseball players seeking reliable gear.

Elite Athletic Gear Headband/Sweatband – White mosaic

The Elite Athletic Gear Headband Sweatband is a functional and stylish accessory for baseball players. This headband is designed to keep sweat out of your eyes during intense workouts or games, allowing you to stay focused on your performance. Its moisture-wicking properties ensure that you stay dry and comfortable, while the elastic band provides a secure and adjustable fit. Available in 40 different designs, this headband adds a touch of style to your baseball gear while helping you maintain optimal visibility and concentration on the field.

Lizard Skins DSP Ultra Bat Grip – Crush camo (Orange)

Want an easy way to take your swag to the next level? This is how you do so. The Lizard Skins DSP Ultra Bat Grip is a high-performance accessory for baseball players. This bat grip is designed to enhance your grip and control while minimizing vibrations upon contact. It features a comfortable, cushioned feel and a durable construction that helps maintain its performance over time. Available in various colors, the Lizard Skins DSP Ultra Bat Grip not only provides functional benefits but also adds a personalized touch to your baseball equipment.

Easton Game Ready Backpack – White/Navy

Easton's new Game Ready Backpack is a must-have for players, offering convenient storage and comfort. The backpack features a vented main compartment, perfect for storing gear and keeping it fresh. Additionally, there's a separate vented shoe compartment and two side mesh pockets for holding bats and water bottles. The front pocket provides easy access to personal items, while the padded back and shoulder straps ensure players stay comfortable during game day. With its functional design, the Easton Game Ready Backpack helps players stay organized and ready for action.

Under Armour Men's Utility Armour Print 3/4 Sliding Pants – White

The Under Armour Men's Utility Armour Print 3/4 Sliding Pants are essential for baseball players seeking both protection and performance. These pants feature strategic padding on the hips and thighs to provide added protection during slides. The 3/4 length design allows for freedom of movement, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable. With its stylish print and durable construction, these sliding pants offer a combination of style and functionality for the modern player.

GB Eyeblack – 12 Pairs Peel & Stick Athletic Eyeblack – Green camo

Do you find normal eye black on the dull side and want something that drips a little harder? This is it. The GB Eyeblack Athletic Football Eye Black Stickers are a practical accessory for athletes participating in all sports, namely baseball. These stickers help reduce glare from the sun or stadium lights, allowing players to maintain clear vision during the game. With their easy application and comfortable fit, these eye black stickers are a convenient and effective solution for enhancing focus with a twist on the original application.

CLY Jewelry Personalized Name Necklace Pendant – Sterling Silver

What's the one thing no other player can replicate? Customizable gear — namely, a personal name/number jewelry. The CLY Jewelry Number Necklace is a personalized sports jewelry piece crafted in sterling silver. This necklace allows you to customize it with your preferred number, making it a great accessory for sports enthusiasts. The high-quality materials and stylish design make it suitable for everyday wear or as a thoughtful gift for athletes and sports fans alike.

Nike Pro Adult Dri-FIT 4.0 Arm Sleeves – University Red

The Nike Pro Adult Dri-Fit 4.0 Arm Sleeves are a top choice for athletes seeking performance and protection. These arm sleeves feature Dri-Fit fabric technology that helps wick away sweat, keeping you dry and comfortable during intense activities. The compression fit provides support to the muscles, while the lightweight and stretchy material allows for a full range of motion. Whether you need additional coverage, UV protection, or enhanced performance, these Nike arm sleeves are a reliable and stylish choice for athletes of all levels.

Rawlings Heart of the Hide Baseball Glove R2G (12.75 Inch Pro H Web – Outfield) – Columbia Blue

Nothing says boring and mundane quite like a tan-colored baseball glove. Allow Rawlings to add some life to your glove. The Rawlings Men's Outfield Glove is a high-quality glove designed specifically for outfield players. It features a narrow fit, providing a snug and comfortable feel. The durable leather construction ensures longevity and excellent performance on the field. With its exceptional craftsmanship and design, this Rawlings glove is a reliable choice for outfielders looking to elevate their game.

Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats – Red/White

The Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats are top-of-the-line cleats designed for baseball players seeking exceptional performance on the field. These cleats feature a lightweight and durable TPU construction for optimal support and traction. The Harper 7 Elite TPU Cleats also incorporate a comfortable and responsive midsole, ensuring maximum comfort and responsiveness during gameplay.

Bruce Bolt Premium Pro Gold Long Cuff – White/Gold

The Bruce Bolt Premium Pro Gold Series Long Cuff Batting Gloves are high-quality gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a premium, thicker (1.2mm) Cabretta leather palm that offers exceptional grip and durability — in large part to the expertly handcrafted process each pair goes through. The long cuff design provides added wrist support and protection. The gold and white color combination adds a touch of style to your game.

Oakley Sutro TI Prizm Sapphire Lense Satin Frame Sunglasses – Sapphire

We saved the best for last when it comes to the swaggiest drip around — enter Oakley. The Sutro Ti sunglasses from Oakley blend classic sophistication with modern style. These sunglasses are crafted from ultra-light and premium titanium, offering a sleek and durable frame. The cylindrical lens shape, a signature of the Sutro line, adds a distinctive look. With features like Unobtainium earsocks and an adjustable nosepad, these sunglasses ensure a secure and comfortable fit. The Sutro Ti combines lightweight construction, functional design, and a premium aesthetic for a stylish and high-performance eyewear option.

With the best baseball accessories of 2023, you can look stylish and exude confidence on the field.