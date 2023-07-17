This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

We find ourselves just past the midpoint of the MLB season, with the exhilarating Midsummer Classic just concluded. If you're a baseball enthusiast like us, the longing to return to the mound, step onto the diamond, or step up to the plate is nearly irresistible. This presents the perfect opportunity to ensure you're well-equipped, particularly with a top-notch baseball batting glove.

That's why we've curated a list of the finest baseball batting gloves available in 2023. Armed with this valuable information, you can confidently select the glove that will elevate your game, enhancing your grip to maximize your bat skills and perfect your performance on the field. It's time to gear up and make the most of the rest of the season. Here are our top picks for the best baseball batting gloves in 2023.

Things to be aware of when shopping for baseball batting gloves

While there are numerous factors, looking for these can help you select the best pair for you.

Grip: Pay attention to the grip offered by the batting gloves. Look for gloves with textured or tacky palm surfaces to enhance your grip on the bat and prevent slippage during swings. Wrist Style: Consider the wrist style of the batting gloves. Some gloves feature an open wrist design, allowing for more flexibility and freedom of movement, while others have a velcro or strap closure system for a secure and adjustable fit. Materials: Evaluate the materials used in the construction of the gloves. Common materials include leather, synthetic leather, and mesh. Leather gloves often offer a more durable and comfortable fit, while synthetic options may provide better breathability and flexibility. Budget: Determine your budget range for your batting gloves. Prices can vary, so find a balance between quality and affordability that suits your needs. Padding: Look for gloves with adequate padding in key areas such as the palm and knuckles. Padding helps absorb shock and protects your hands from potential injuries caused by high-velocity pitches or vibrations from the bat. Sizing and Fit: Ensure that you choose the correct size for a snug and comfortable fit. Refer to size charts provided by manufacturers to find the right glove size for your hand measurements, or try them on if in-store. Brand and Reviews: While this guide will serve as a wonderful starting point to cut through the noise, research reputable brands and read customer reviews to gain insights into the performance, durability, and overall quality of different batting glove models. Personal Preference: Consider your personal preferences regarding style, color, and additional features. While not directly impacting performance, these factors can contribute to your overall satisfaction with the gloves.

By keeping these factors in mind, you'll be well-prepared to make an informed decision when shopping for baseball batting gloves. Selecting gloves that provide a comfortable fit, excellent grip, suitable wrist style, appropriate materials, and the desired level of padding will contribute to improved performance and protection at the plate.

Best overall: Bruce Bolt Premium Pro Gold Long Cuff – White/Gold

The Bruce Bolt Premium Pro Gold Series Long Cuff Batting Gloves are high-quality gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a premium, thicker (1.2mm) Cabretta leather palm that offers exceptional grip and durability — in large part to the expertly handcrafted process each pair goes through. The long cuff design provides added wrist support and protection. The gold and white color combination adds a touch of style to your game.

Top Reason to Buy: Premium Cabretta leather double reinforced palm, superior grip, and long cuff design (50% wider cuff) offer the best fit in baseball.

Best colorway options: Under Armour Clean Up 21 – White/Gold

The Under Armour Clean Up 21 Baseball Gloves offer the grip and protection needed for every at-bat throughout the season. The synthetic palm provides both durability and excellent grip, outperforming traditional leather. These gloves are built with signature HeatGear fabric, keeping hands cool, dry, and light during gameplay. They also feature synthetic overlays for added support, perforations for breathability, elastic wrist cuffs for support and a secure fit, and an internal locker tag for personalization.

Top Reason to Buy: Designed to provide durability, grip, and breathability, they offer the necessary comfort and performance to make impactful plays at the plate.

Best budget: Cutters Power Control 2.0 – Black/White

The Cutters Power Control 2.0 Baseball Gloves are high-quality gloves designed for baseball players of all levels. These gloves feature a durable synthetic leather construction with strategic padding in key areas for enhanced grip and control. The adjustable wrist strap ensures a secure and personalized fit. The sleek black design adds a stylish touch to your gear.

Top Reason to Buy: A solid combo of durability, grip, and style, strategic padding and adjustable wrist strap offer a secure fit, allowing you to make game-changing plays with ease.

Most versatile: Bruce Bolt Long Cuff Chrome Batting Gloves – White



The Bruce Bolt Adult Long Cuff Chrome Batting Gloves are high-quality gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a long cuff design and a sleek chrome finish for a stylish look. Constructed with premium sheepskin leather, they provide excellent grip and durability. The adjustable wrist strap ensures a secure fit, and the breathable mesh back offers comfort and flexibility.

Top Reason to Buy: A sleek and stylish design, premium sheepskin leather for superior grip, and a comfortable fit that enhances your control and feel during swings, allowing you to excel at the plate with confidence.

Best premium materials: Marucci Luxe Adult Batting Glove – Gray/Black

The Marucci Adult Luxe Batting Gloves are premium gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a sleek design and are constructed with durable, artisanal Cabretta sheepskin leather. They provide a comfortable and secure fit with an adjustable wrist strap. The palm area is designed to enhance grip and feel, allowing for better bat control and performance at the plate.

Top Reason to Buy: Premium Cabretta sheepskin leather construction, comfortable fit, and enhanced grip.

Best reviewed: Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb X Baseball Batting Gloves – White/Navy



The Franklin Sports MLB Batting Gloves offer a range of features that enhance the performance and comfort of hitters. The SHOK-SORB palm padding system absorbs impact and eliminates sting, providing a more comfortable hitting experience. The high-performance genuine leather construction improves grip and bat control in various weather conditions. The gloves are designed with Tri-Curve technology, ensuring a better fit and reducing bunching for improved performance. The mesh vent technology promotes airflow, keeping hands cool and dry during play. With their durable, premium-quality leather, these gloves are built to last and resist bunching and tearing over multiple seasons.

Top Reason to Buy: Superior grip in all weather conditions, improved fit and performance with Tri-Curve technology, and enhanced comfort with mesh vent technology, providing pro-quality performance that lasts season after season all with an affordable price tag.

Best grip: EvoShield Pro-SRZ V2 – Red/White

The EvoShield Pro-SRZ V2 Batting Gloves are top-of-the-line gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a durable construction with a premium leather palm for exceptional grip and feel. The EvoShield Gel-to-Shell technology molds to your hand for a personalized fit and maximum protection. The sleek design and multiple color options make them a stylish choice for any player.

Top Reason to Buy: Durability, a superior grip thanks to the Pittards leather, and personalized fit with their Gel-to-Shell technology.

Batter up

Whether you prioritize budget, style, material, or fit, our buying guide featuring the best baseball batting gloves of 2023 has everything any type of batter is looking for.