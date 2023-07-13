This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As we just passed the halfway point of America's favorite pastime, MLB All-Star week has concluded, and if you're like us, you're dying to hit the diamond yourself. If you have aspirations of becoming a standout baseball player and reaching the big leagues one day, or if you simply relish recreational games with friends on weekends or the occasional summer league softball, it's vital to equip yourself with high-performing gear. In baseball, the ultimate goal is scoring runs, but without reliable baseball cleats, you won't be sprinting the bases as well as you could be. Traction, grip, and speed become the name of the game.

A pair of top-notch baseball cleats can be the game-changer, differentiating between striking out and a successful base hit. All swinging sports success starts from the ground up. So, it's essential to invest in durable, comfortable, and well-suited cleats that enable you to perform at your best, ensuring optimal traction and agility on the field or on the dirt. Luckily for you, we did the dirty work and rounded up the best baseball cleats on the market that will improve your game and boost your style points, too.

Things to keep in mind when buying baseball cleats

While there are numerous things that one can take into consideration while baseball cleat shopping, here is a list of the most prevalent things to be aware of.

Playing Surface:

Consider the type of playing surface you'll be primarily using the cleats on. Different cleats are designed for specific surfaces such as grass, turf, or indoors. Choose cleats with the appropriate sole type to maximize traction and performance. Cleat Type:

Decide between metal or molded cleats based on your league regulations and personal preference. Metal cleats offer superior traction but are generally restricted in certain leagues, while molded cleats provide durability and versatility. Fit and Comfort:

Ensure a proper fit and comfort by trying on different cleat styles and sizes. Look for cleats with padding, breathable materials, and a snug but not overly tight fit to avoid discomfort or blisters during prolonged use. Ankle Support:

Evaluate the level of ankle support provided by the cleats. Some cleats have higher ankle collars or added support features that can provide stability and reduce the risk of ankle injuries. Generally, higher support may also be beneficial for larger players, as well. Weight:

Consider the weight of the cleats, as lighter options can enhance speed and agility. However, strike a balance between weight and durability, as excessively lightweight cleats may sacrifice longevity. Reviews:

While this article will serve as an excellent starting point, it's also never a bad idea to read reviews to gain insights into the performance, comfort, and durability of different cleat models. Feedback from other players can help inform your decision. Budget:

Set a budget range based on your preferences and needs. Cleats can vary in price, so finding a balance between quality and affordability is important. League Regulations:

Familiarize yourself with any specific regulations or restrictions imposed by your league regarding cleat types, spikes, or materials. Ensure the cleats you choose comply with these guidelines. Personal Preference:

Consider your playing style and preferences. Factors such as traction, stud layout, and aesthetic appeal can vary among cleat models, so choose a pair that aligns with your individual needs and tastes.

By keeping these factors in mind, you'll be equipped to make an informed decision when purchasing baseball cleats that optimize your performance and comfort on the field. Without further ado, here are the best baseball cleats to lace up in 2023.

Adidas Men's adizero Afterburner 9 NWV TPU Baseball Cleats – White

The Adidas Men's Adizero Afterburner 9 NWV TPU Baseball Cleats are designed to provide excellent performance and traction on the baseball field. These cleats feature a lightweight and durable construction with a TPU outsole, offering stability and grip. The Sprintskin upper provides a snug and comfortable fit, while the reinforced toe cap adds durability. The cleats also incorporate Adidas' innovative technologies, such as the Lightstrike cushioning for responsive comfort and the Sprintframe plate for improved traction. With their sleek design and high-quality features, the Adidas Men's Adizero Afterburner 9 NWV TPU Baseball Cleats are a reliable choice for baseball players.

Pros:

Lightweight and durable construction with a TPU outsole for stability and grip

Sprintskin upper for a snug and comfortable fit

Reinforced toe cap for added durability

Incorporates Adidas' innovative technologies, such as Lightstrike cushioning and Sprintframe plate

Sleek design

Cons:

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Sizing and fit may vary for individuals

Cleat performance may be affected by field conditions

Some reviewers were not happy with the ankle upper durability

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 3000 V6 Molded Baseball Cleats – White

The New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 3000 v6 Molded Baseball Cleats are designed to provide exceptional comfort and performance on the baseball field. These cleats feature a Fresh Foam midsole that offers plush cushioning and support, reducing fatigue and enhancing comfort during long games. The synthetic upper provides durability and flexibility, while the molded rubber outsole delivers excellent traction and grip on various surfaces. With their sleek design and advanced features, the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 3000 v6 Molded Baseball Cleats are a reliable choice for baseball players.

Pros:

Fresh Foam midsole offers superior cushioning and support for enhanced comfort

Synthetic upper provides durability and flexibility

Molded rubber outsole delivers excellent traction and grip on different surfaces

Sleek design

Suitable for both practice and game play

Cons:

Sizing and fit may vary for individuals, as some have complained about the snugness

May take longer than usual for the break-in period as cleats start off stiffer than others

Some reviewers feel the cleats wore down faster than usual

Men's UA Leadoff Low RM Baseball Cleats – Blue/White

The Under Armour Men's UA Leadoff Low RM Baseball Cleats are designed to provide reliable performance and durability on the baseball field. These cleats feature a synthetic leather upper that offers both support and breathability. The rubber molded outsole delivers excellent traction and durability on various surfaces, allowing you to make quick and confident movements. The full-length EVA midsole provides cushioning and comfort for long-lasting wear. With their low-top design and versatile performance features, the Under Armour Men's UA Leadoff Low RM Baseball Cleats are a solid choice for baseball players.

Pros:

Affordable cleats for all levels of athletes

Rubber molded outsole offers excellent traction and durability

Full-length EVA midsole provides cushioning and comfort

Versatile performance suitable for different playing surfaces

Low-top design for enhanced mobility

Cons:

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Synthetic leather upper may feel stiff and rigid

Lace quality is lower than ideal, so switching them may be recommended

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 4 Turf Baseball Shoes – Royal blue/White

The Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 4 Turf Baseball Shoes are designed to provide excellent performance and traction on turf surfaces. These shoes feature a synthetic upper that offers durability and support during intense gameplay. The Zoom Air unit in the forefoot provides responsive cushioning and energy return, enhancing your speed and agility. The aggressive rubber outsole pattern delivers exceptional traction, allowing you to make quick cuts and turns on the turf. With their sleek design and high-quality features, the Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 4 Turf Baseball Shoes are a reliable choice for baseball players.

Pros:

Zoom Air unit in the forefoot provides responsive cushioning and energy return

Aggressive rubber outsole pattern delivers exceptional traction on turf surfaces

Sleek design and rubber pegs make explosive movements a breeze

Suitable for both practice and gameplay

Cons:

Sizing runs on the slimmer side, so it is advised to try on in-store first

Heel cushioning could use improvement to make shoes comfier

Lug grip is not as aggressive as other model turf cleats

Nike Men's Force Zoom Trout 8 Keystone RM Baseball Cleats – Black

Designed for one of the best five-tool players to ever lace up, the Nike Men's Force Zoom Trout 8 Keystone RM Baseball Cleats are designed to provide excellent traction and support on the baseball field. These cleats feature a synthetic leather upper that offers durability and comfort during gameplay. The Zoom Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning and impact protection, enhancing your performance. The rubber outsole, with an aggressive cleat pattern, delivers exceptional traction on various field surfaces. With their reliable performance features and comfortable fit, the Nike Men's Force Zoom Trout 8 Keystone RM Baseball Cleats are a solid choice for baseball players.

Pros:

Zoom Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning and impact protection

Rubber outsole with aggressive cleat pattern delivers exceptional traction

Suitable for various field surfaces

Comfortable fit and excellent performance at an affordable price tag

Cons:

Extended break-in period may be required to avoid injuries and blistering

Toe box is narrow and may not be ideal for those seeking a wider cleat

Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats – Red/White

Designed in collaboration with one of the most exciting and dynamic players in today's game, the Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats are designed to provide superior performance and traction on the baseball field. These cleats feature a synthetic upper that offers durability and support during intense gameplay. The Charged Cushioning midsole absorbs impact and provides responsive cushioning for optimal comfort. The TPU outsole, with a combination of metal and molded cleats, delivers excellent traction and stability, allowing you to make quick and confident movements. With their sleek design and high-quality features, the Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats are a reliable choice for stylish baseball players looking to further their gameplay.

Pros:

Charged Cushioning midsole offers responsive cushioning and impact absorption

TPU outsole with a combination of metal and molded cleats delivers excellent traction

Sleek design for those looking for style points at the plate

Suitable for both practice and gameplay

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other baseball cleats

Synthetic upper feels stiff and rigid to some online reviewers

Lack of heel cushioning might be a concern for those who prioritize comfort

Nike Alpha Huarache NXT MCS – White/Platinum/Black

For maximum style and aesthetics, you really can't do better than these Nikes. The Nike Alpha Huarache NXT MCS Men's Baseball Cleats are designed to provide excellent performance and traction on the baseball field. The Lunarlon foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning and comfort, enhancing your agility and responsiveness. The aggressive rubber outsole pattern with a mix of metal and molded cleats delivers exceptional traction and stability on various field surfaces. With their modern design and high-quality features, the Nike Alpha Huarache NXT MCS Men's Baseball Cleats are a reliable choice for baseball players when speed is what you seek.

Pros:

Lunarlon foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning and comfort

Aggressive rubber outsole pattern with a mix of metal and molded cleats delivers exceptional traction

Suitable for various field surfaces

Modern design

Cons:

Sizing and fit may vary for individuals, with most reviewers sizing up

Some have found that the lacing system does not produce a snug fit

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Higher price point compared to some other baseball cleat

Adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Cleats – Cloud white/Silver metallic

The Adidas UltraBoost DNA 5.0 Cleats combine style and performance for baseball players. These cleats feature a Primeknit upper that offers a snug and supportive fit while allowing maximum breathability. The Boost midsole provides responsive cushioning and energy return, helping to enhance your performance on the field. The TPU overlays and heel counter offer stability and support during quick movements. The rubber outsole with metal cleats delivers excellent traction and grip on various field surfaces. With their sleek design and advanced features, the Adidas UltraBoost DNA 5.0 Cleats are a great choice for baseball players looking for both style and performance.

Pros:

Primeknit upper provides a snug and supportive fit

Boost midsole offers responsive cushioning and energy return

TPU overlays and heel counter provide stability and support

Rubber outsole with metal cleats delivers excellent traction

Sleek and stylish design

Cons:

Higher price point compared to other baseball cleats

Primeknit upper may require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Nike Griffey 2 – Light Bone/White/Hemp/Clear Jade



What you know about an icon living? If nothing, allow us to introduce you to the Nike Griffey 2 Men's Baseball Cleats, which are designed to pay homage to the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. (whom most consider the purest swing of all time) and provide superior performance on the field. These cleats feature a synthetic leather upper that offers durability and support during intense gameplay. The Zoom Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning and impact protection. The nine-cleat configuration on the outsole delivers excellent traction and stability, allowing you to make quick movements with confidence. With their stylish design and high-quality features, the Nike Griffey 2 Men's Baseball Cleats are a great choice for baseball players looking to elevate their game with a throwback 90's aesthetic.

Pros:

Zoom Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning and impact protection

Nine-cleat configuration on the outsole delivers excellent traction

Stylish design paying homage to Ken Griffey Jr.

Suitable for various field surfaces

Cons:

Limited availability

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Higher price point compared to some other baseball cleats

The ultimate game improvement

Whether you prioritize lightweight and responsiveness to ensure you're never thrown out stealing a base, or you require the ultimate traction cleat to ensure maximal torque on each swing, our list of the best baseball cleats to don in 2023 will have everyone covered.