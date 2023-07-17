This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

We find ourselves past the midway point of the MLB season, with the exciting Midsummer Classic just behind us. If you're anything like us, the desire to return to the mound, step onto the diamond, or step up to the plate is almost irresistible. It's the perfect time to gear up and make sure you have all the necessary baseball equipment.

That's why we've compiled a list of the best baseball products available in 2023. With this valuable information, you can confidently purchase the baseball accessories that will enhance your swing, improve your catching skills, fine-tune your pitching abilities, and make you go yard on the diamond smoother than ever. So, “Swing batter batter, swing batter!” It's time to gear up and make the most of the remainder of the season. Here are our picks for the best baseball equipment in 2023.

Best overall baseball glove: Wilson A2000 1799 12.75″ Baseball Glove – Blonde



The Wilson A2000 1799 12.75″ Baseball Glove is a high-quality, top-of-the-line glove designed for outfielders. Made with Pro Stock Leather for durability and performance, this glove offers excellent craftsmanship and a comfortable fit. The deep pocket and larger size of 12.75 inches provide outfielders with the ability to make outstanding catches and secure the ball confidently.

Top Reason to Buy: Experience unparalleled performance and reliability with the Wilson A2000 1799 12.75″ Baseball Glove, allowing you to track down fly balls and make game-changing plays with its exceptional craftsmanship and deep pocket design.

Best runner-up glove: Nokona 11.5″ Classic Walnut Series Glove



The Nokona 11.5″ Classic Walnut Series Glove is a top-quality infielder's glove known for its craftsmanship and performance. Constructed with high-quality Walnut Crunch leather, this glove offers exceptional durability, flexibility, and a classic look. The 11.5-inch size provides infielders with excellent control and quick ball transfer for precise plays.

Top Reason to Buy: Superior craftsmanship, durability, and precise ball control, allowing you to make confident and smooth transitional throws.

Best overall baseball bat: 2023 Rawlings ICON BBCOR -3 baseball bat

The Rawlings Icon BBCOR Baseball Bat is a high-quality bat designed for serious baseball players. It features a -3 drop weight and is approved for high school and college play. Crafted with a one-piece alloy construction, this bat offers excellent durability and a responsive feel. The balanced design and optimized barrel make it a great choice for hitters looking for a combination of power and control.

Top Reason to Buy: Features a durable one-piece alloy construction, a balanced design, and an optimized barrel for powerful and controlled hits, allowing you to make an impact on the game with every swing — kiss the ball goodbye!

Best runner-up bat: Louisville Slugger Series 3X Ash Bat

The Louisville Slugger Series 3X Ash Bat is a high-quality ash wood bat designed for baseball players. Made from durable ash wood, this bat offers a traditional feel and excellent performance. The 3X Ash Bat features a balanced swing weight and a natural finish, making it a versatile choice for hitters of all skill levels.

Top Reason to Buy: Crafted from durable ash wood with a balanced swing weight, providing hitters with versatility and an authentic baseball experience at the plate. A true American icon when it comes to baseball equipment.

Best overall baseball cleats: Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats – Red/White

The Under Armour Men's Harper 7 Elite TPU Baseball Cleats are top-of-the-line cleats designed for baseball players seeking exceptional performance on the field. These cleats feature a lightweight and durable TPU construction for optimal support and traction. The Harper 7 Elite TPU Cleats also incorporate a comfortable and responsive midsole, ensuring maximum comfort and responsiveness during gameplay.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers lightweight durability, superior traction, and exceptional comfort, allowing you to showcase your skills with confidence and agility on the field.

Best runner-up cleats: Nike Griffey 2 – Light Bone/White/Hemp/Clear Jade



The Nike Griffey 2 Men's Baseball Cleats are a premium option for baseball players looking for high-performance footwear. These cleats feature a durable construction with a combination of synthetic leather and mesh materials for comfort and breathability. The Griffey 2 cleats incorporate responsive cushioning and a rubber outsole with multidirectional traction, providing excellent grip and support on the field.

Top Reason to Buy: Provides a blend of durability, comfort, and traction, allowing you to maximize your performance with responsive cushioning and multidirectional grip, just like the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. himself.

Best overall batting gloves: Bruce Bolt Long Cuff Chrome Batting Gloves – White



The Bruce Bolt Adult Long Cuff Chrome Batting Gloves are high-quality gloves designed for baseball and softball players. These gloves feature a long cuff design and a sleek chrome finish for a stylish look. Constructed with premium sheepskin leather, they provide excellent grip and durability. The adjustable wrist strap ensures a secure fit, and the breathable mesh back offers comfort and flexibility.

Top Reason to Buy: A sleek and stylish design, premium sheepskin leather for superior grip, and a comfortable fit that enhances your control and feel during swings, allowing you to excel at the plate with confidence.

Best runner-up batting gloves: Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb X Baseball Batting Gloves – White/Navy



The Franklin Sports MLB Batting Gloves offer a range of features that enhance the performance and comfort of hitters. The SHOK-SORB palm padding system absorbs impact and eliminates sting, providing a more comfortable hitting experience. The high-performance genuine leather construction improves grip and bat control in various weather conditions. The gloves are designed with Tri-Curve technology, ensuring a better fit and reducing bunching for improved performance. The mesh vent technology promotes airflow, keeping hands cool and dry during play. With their durable, premium-quality leather, these gloves are built to last and resist bunching and tearing over multiple seasons.

Top Reason to Buy: Superior grip in all weather conditions, improved fit and performance with Tri-Curve technology, and enhanced comfort with mesh vent technology, providing pro-quality performance that lasts season after season all with an affordable price tag.

Best overall baseball bag: Easton Walk-Off NX Elite Bat Pack – White



The Easton Walk-Off NX Elite Bat Pack is a high-quality backpack designed for baseball and softball players. This bat pack offers ample storage space for all your gear, including two bat sleeves and multiple compartments for organization. The ventilated shoe compartment keeps your shoes separate and allows airflow. The padded back and shoulder straps provide comfort during transport.

Top Reason to Buy: Spacious storage, bat sleeves, and ventilated shoe compartment — it offers convenience and organization. The comfortable design ensures hassle-free transport, making it a top choice for players on the go in a slick, aesthetically appeasing design.

Best runner-up bag: EvoShield Player's Duffle Bag – Gray



The EvoShield Players Duffle Bag is a durable and spacious bag designed for athletes. With its large main compartment and multiple pockets, it provides ample storage space for all your gear. The ventilated shoe compartment keeps your shoes separate and allows airflow. The padded shoulder strap and handles offer comfortable carrying options.

Top Reason to Buy: Durable construction, spacious compartments, and ventilated shoe compartment, it offers convenience and protection for your equipment. The comfortable carrying options make it a reliable choice for athletes on the go.

Best overall sunglasses: Oakley Radar EV Pitch – Polished white

From the brand that revolutionized sunglasses for athletes, you'll be hard-pressed to find a pair better than Oakley. The Oakley Radar EV Pitch Sunglasses are a high-quality sporting eyewear option designed for outdoor activities, namely athletes. With their sleek design and durable construction, these sunglasses provide both style and performance. The lenses offer UV protection, reducing glare and ensuring clear vision. The lightweight frame and comfortable fit make them suitable for all-day wear.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers a combination of style and functionality. With their UV protection, glare reduction, and comfortable fit, these sunglasses provide reliable eye protection and clear vision, allowing you to enjoy your activities with enhanced clarity and comfort.

Best runner-up sunglasses: Blenders Eclipse Sunglasses – Rainwalker blue

The Blenders Eyewear Eclipse Sunglasses are a stylish and functional choice for outdoor enthusiasts who love a good throwback '80s vibe. With their wrap-around design and durable construction, these sunglasses offer both eye protection and a fashionable look. The lenses provide UV protection, reducing glare and ensuring clear vision. The comfortable fit and lightweight frame make them ideal for all-day wear.

Top Reason to Buy: With a perfect blend of fashion and functionality, these sunglasses provide UV protection, glare reduction, and a comfortable fit, allowing you to rock a trendy look while enjoying clear vision and reliable eye protection during your ballgame.

Best overall baseballs: Wilson A1010 Competition Grade NFHS Baseball



The Wilson A1010 Competition Grade NFHS Baseball is a high-quality baseball designed for competition. It meets the standards set by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and is suitable for high school-level play. Crafted with premium leather cover and raised seams, this baseball offers durability and enhanced grip. It is a reliable choice for both practice sessions and official games.

Top Reason to Buy: Provides a durable construction, enhanced grip, and meets the standards of the NFHS, ensuring it's suitable for high school-level play. Whether you're practicing or competing, this baseball delivers consistent performance, making it a reliable choice for players aiming to excel on the field.

Best runner-up baseballs: Rawlings ROLB1 Official USSSA Baseball



The Rawlings ROLB1 Official USSSA Baseball is a high-quality baseball approved for USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) play. It features a full-grain leather cover and a cushioned cork center for durability and improved performance. The raised seams on the baseball offer a better grip and enhanced control. This baseball is an excellent choice for USSSA leagues and tournaments.

Top Reason to Buy: With its full-grain leather cover, cushioned cork center, and raised seams, this baseball offers durability, improved performance, and enhanced grip.