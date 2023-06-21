This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

With summer in full swing, it's the perfect time to embrace the great outdoors and head to the basketball courts. The offseason offers the perfect time to improve your game, whether that's in the gym working on free throws or on an asphalt court soaking up the midday sun. However you choose to improve your game, it's imperative to ensure you have a seamless and organized experience. To do so, you need a reliable and functional basketball backpack or bag to carry all your gear. Whether you're a dedicated baller or a recreational player, having the right backpack or bag can make a world of difference in terms of convenience and efficiency.

In 2023, there are numerous top-notch options available for basketball enthusiasts. These bags are designed specifically with basketball players in mind, offering features such as dedicated compartments for shoes, separate pockets for water bottles, and ample space for basketballs and accessories. They prioritize comfort with adjustable straps and padding, allowing you to transport your equipment comfortably and securely. With the best basketball backpacks and bags at your disposal, you can stay organized, protect your gear, and focus on the game at hand. So, let's explore the top picks of 2023 and find the perfect companion for your basketball adventures.

Things to consider when shopping for a basketball backpack or bag

When buying a basketball backpack or bag, there are several important factors to consider:

Size:

Determine the appropriate size that can accommodate all your basketball gear, including balls, shoes, clothing, and accessories. Make sure it's spacious enough without being overly bulky. Materials:

Look for bags made from durable and water-resistant materials. Some materials are specifically designed to combat odor, helping to keep your bag fresh even after intense workouts. Cost:

Set a budget that suits your needs and preferences. Consider the quality, features, and durability of the bag to ensure you get the best value for your money. Design:

While functionality is crucial, it doesn't hurt to have a stylish bag. Look for a design that reflects your personal taste and makes you feel confident and proud when carrying it to the courts. Compartments:

Check for well-organized compartments that can accommodate specific items like shoes, basketballs, water bottles, and miscellaneous gear. Having designated spaces will keep your belongings organized and easily accessible. Carry ability:

Pay attention to the comfort and adjustability of the straps. Look for padded and adjustable shoulder straps that distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on your back and shoulders.

By considering these factors, you can find a basketball backpack or bag that meets your needs, suits your style, and ensures you're well-prepared for every game or practice session.

Wilson Evolution backpack – Gray

The Wilson Evolution Backpack is a premium basketball backpack designed to cater to the needs of basketball players on the go. With its modern, sleek, and sporty design, this backpack offers both functionality and style.

Spacious and Organized: The Wilson Evolution Backpack provides ample storage space to carry all your basketball essentials. It features multiple compartments and pockets to keep your shoes, basketballs, water bottles, and personal belongings neatly organized.

Durable Construction: Made with high-quality materials, this backpack is built to last. The sturdy fabric ensures durability and protection for your gear, making it suitable for regular use on outdoor courts or during travels.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The backpack incorporates padded shoulder straps and a padded back panel for enhanced comfort while carrying. The straps are adjustable, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your body type.

Pros:

Ample storage space and organizational compartments

Stylish design is offered in five different colorways for individual preferences

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps and back panel

Cons:

Some online reviews questioned the long-term durability of the bag

Higher price point compared to some other basketball backpacks on the market

Overall, the Wilson Evolution Backpack is a reliable and well-designed option for basketball players who prioritize functionality and durability. While it may have a slightly higher price point, its spacious compartments, solid construction, and comfortable carrying features make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a quality basketball backpack.

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 unisex duffle bag – Black

The Under Armour Undeniable Duffel Bag is a versatile and stylish option for basketball players looking for a spacious and durable bag.

Spacious and Functional: The Undeniable Duffel Bag offers a generous main compartment that can accommodate your basketball, shoes, and other gear. It also includes additional pockets, both inside and outside, for organizing smaller items such as keys, wallets, or a phone.

Durable and Water-Resistant: Constructed with high-quality materials, this duffel bag is designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor and indoor use. The UA Storm technology ensures water resistance, keeping your belongings protected in case of unexpected weather conditions.

Comfortable and Convenient: The padded HeatGear shoulder strap provides comfort while carrying heavy loads, and the grab handle offers an alternative carrying option. The vented pocket for laundry or shoes allows for easy organization and keeps odors separate from the rest of your belongings.

Pros:

Ample storage space with multiple compartments

Durable construction and water-resistant material

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder strap and grab handle

Vented pocket for laundry or shoes

Cons:

Some users may find the size of the bag too large for everyday use

Colors appear to be off from what is advertised online

Overall, the Under Armour Undeniable Duffel Bag is a reliable and spacious choice for basketball players who require a bag that can handle their gear and provide convenience. With its durability, water resistance, and organizational features, this duffel bag is suitable for both casual and competitive players. While the large size might not appeal to everyone, its functionality and quality make it a worthwhile option for those in need of a reliable basketball bag.

Adidas Creator 365 unisex backpack – Black

If you're a fan of the three-stripes brand, this is the bag for you. The Adidas Creator Basketball Backpack is a sleek and sporty option for basketball players in need of a functional and stylish bag.

Spacious and Organized: The Creator Basketball Backpack offers ample storage space with a large main compartment that can comfortably fit your basketball, shoes, and other gear. It also includes multiple pockets, including a zippered front pocket and side mesh pockets, allowing for easy organization and quick access to essentials.

Durable Construction: Crafted with high-quality materials, this backpack is built to withstand the demands of the basketball court and frequent use. The sturdy fabric and reinforced stitching ensure durability and provide reliable protection for your belongings.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The padded shoulder straps and back panel offer a comfortable and ergonomic fit, reducing strain on your shoulders and back. The adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit according to your preference.

Pros:

Spacious main compartment and additional pockets for organization

Durable construction for long-lasting use

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps and back panel

Stylish design with the iconic Adidas branding

Cons:

Some users may find the side mesh pockets not stretchy enough for larger water bottles

The backpack may lack specialized compartments for shoes or separate wet/dry storage

Overall, the Adidas Creator Basketball Backpack is a reliable and fashionable choice for basketball players who prioritize functionality and style. With its generous storage capacity, durable construction, and comfortable carrying features, it is well-suited for transporting basketball essentials. While it may not have specific compartments for shoes or separate wet/dry storage, its overall design and quality make it a solid option for those seeking a versatile basketball backpack.

STAY GENT Drawstring basketball backpack – Black

An affordable option that gets the job done, the STAY GENT Drawstring Basketball Bag offers a convenient and compact solution for basketball players who prefer a lightweight and portable option.

Compact and Versatile: This drawstring bag is designed specifically for basketball players, allowing you to carry your basketball and other small essentials with ease. Its lightweight and compact design make it perfect for quick trips to the court or gym.

Detachable Basketball Net: One unique feature of this bag is the detachable basketball net on the front. It provides a convenient way to securely carry your basketball externally, freeing up space inside the bag for other items.

Durable and Water-Resistant: The bag is made from durable and water-resistant materials, ensuring that your belongings stay protected even in light rain or damp environments.

Pros:

Affordability that doesn't skimp on the simple necessities

Lightweight and portable design for convenience

Detachable basketball net for external storage

Durable and water-resistant materials

Cons:

Limited storage space compared to traditional backpacks and duffle bags

The drawstring closure may not provide as much security as zippered bags

Overall, the STAY GENT Drawstring Basketball Bag is a practical and compact option for basketball players looking for a simple and lightweight bag while keeping the costs low. Its detachable basketball net adds a unique feature, allowing for external storage of the basketball. While it may not have as much storage space as traditional backpacks and the drawstring closure may not offer the same level of security, it is a suitable choice for those who prioritize portability and convenience.

Hoop Culture Fresh classic backpack – Multi-color graffiti

If uniqueness, individual style, boldness, and fun are your vibe and persona, then consider this one-of-a-kind backpack from Hoop Culture. The Hoop Culture Fresh 90 Backpack is a stylish and functional choice for basketball players who want to showcase their love for the game while keeping their gear organized.

Stylish Design: The Fresh 90 Backpack features a sleek and modern design with graffiti-inspired graphics, making it a standout choice for basketball enthusiasts who appreciate aesthetics.

Spacious and Organized: This backpack offers ample storage space with multiple compartments to keep your basketball, shoes, clothing, and accessories well-organized. It includes a dedicated shoe compartment and a front zippered pocket for quick access to smaller items.

Durable Construction: Made with high-quality materials, the Fresh 90 Backpack is built to withstand the demands of basketball practice and everyday use. It is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The padded shoulder straps and back panel provide comfort and support while carrying the backpack. The adjustable straps allow for a customizable fit.

Pros:

Bold, stylish design that showcases your love for basketball

Ample storage space with dedicated compartments

Durable construction for long-lasting use

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps and back panel

Cons:

The price point may be higher compared to some other basketball backpacks

Some online reviewers have noted that while roomy, bags seem smaller than ideally desired

Overall, the Hoop Culture Fresh 90 Backpack is a fashionable and functional choice for basketball players who want a backpack that reflects their passion for the game. With its ample storage space, durable construction, and comfortable carrying features, it offers both style and functionality. While it may have a higher price point and limited design options, its overall quality makes it a worthwhile investment for basketball enthusiasts looking for a standout backpack to carry their gear. As they say, the retros are classics for a reason.

KXKS. (Kicks Kase) premium travel bag – Black/Purple

The KXKS. Premium Travel Duffel Bag is a specialized bag designed for basketball players who want to protect and carry their sneakers, gear, and ball in style.

Sneaker Compartment: This duffel bag features compartments that can accommodate up to four pairs of shoes. The compartments are designed to keep your sneakers separate from the rest of your belongings, preventing any dirt or odor transfer.

Spacious and Versatile: Alongside the sneaker compartment, the main compartment offers ample storage space for your clothing, basketball, and other essentials. It also includes multiple pockets for organizing smaller items such as keys, phone, or wallet.

Durable and Water-Resistant: The bag is made from premium materials that are both durable and water-resistant. This ensures that your belongings stay protected even in adverse weather conditions or accidental spills.

Comfortable and Portable: The duffel bag features padded handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. It also has a convenient pass-through sleeve on the back, allowing you to slide it onto the handle of a rolling suitcase for easy transportation during travel.

Pros:

Dedicated sneaker compartment to keep shoes separate and protected

Ample storage space with additional organizational and adjustable pockets

Durable and water-resistant construction

Comfortable carrying options with padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap

Pass-through sleeve for easy attachment to rolling suitcases

Cons:

Limited colors and product availability can be burdensome

The bag may be larger and bulkier compared to standard backpacks

Overall, the KXKS. Premium Travel Duffel Bag is a practical and stylish choice for basketball players who prioritize the protection and organization of their sneakers. With its specialized sneaker compartment, spacious interior, and durable construction, it offers convenience and functionality. While it may be larger and bulkier than traditional backpacks, its dedicated features for sneaker storage and overall quality make it an excellent option for those who want a premium travel duffel bag.

MIER basketball backpack – Black

The MIER Basketball Backpack with Shoe Compartment is a versatile and feature-packed bag designed for basketball players seeking a convenient way to carry their gear and ball to and from the courts. With its unique mesh, see-through ball compartment, this is one great-looking bag.

Spacious and Organized: This backpack offers a large main compartment that can accommodate your basketball, clothing, and other essentials. It also features a separate shoe compartment at the bottom, keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your belongings and preventing any odor or dirt transfer.

Multiple Storage Pockets: The backpack includes various pockets, including a front zippered pocket and side mesh pockets, providing convenient storage options for smaller items such as keys, phone, wallet, and water bottles.

Durable and Water-Resistant: Made with high-quality materials, this backpack is built to withstand the rigors of basketball practice and outdoor use. The water-resistant fabric ensures that your belongings remain protected from light rain or spills.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The padded shoulder straps and back panel offer comfort during extended carrying periods. The straps are also adjustable to provide a customized fit according to your preferences.

Pros:

Ample storage space with a dedicated shoe compartment that can easily double for basketball storage

Multiple pockets for organization, including one for laptops

Durable and water-resistant construction

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps and back panel

Cons:

Some online reviews have questioned the longevity of the bag

The shoe compartment may be too small for larger shoe sizes

Others have noted that the zips break or come off track all too easily

Overall, the MIER Basketball Backpack with Shoe Compartment is a reliable and functional choice for basketball players who value organization and convenience. With its spacious compartments and separate shoe/basketball storage, it offers practicality and durability. While some have questioned its longevity issues, and the shoe compartment may not accommodate larger shoe sizes, its overall quality and features make it a suitable backpack for most basketball enthusiasts.

Nike Hoops Elite Pro backpack – Black/Coconut

If ballin' like an icon living is your style of play on and off the court, then this is the backpack for you. The Nike Hoops Elite Pro Backpack is a high-quality and feature-rich option designed for basketball players who require a durable and spacious backpack to carry their gear. It's design is inspired by those who Nike defines as rebellious legends.

Ample Storage Capacity: This backpack offers a generous 32L capacity, providing ample space to store your basketball, clothing, shoes, and other essentials. The large main compartment is complemented by additional pockets and compartments for better organization.

Separate Shoe Compartment: The backpack includes a ventilated shoe compartment at the bottom, allowing you to keep your shoes separate from the rest of your belongings and preventing odor transfer.

Durable Construction: Made with sturdy and durable materials, the Hoops Elite Pro Backpack is built to withstand the demands of regular basketball practice and outdoor use. It is designed to handle the wear and tear associated with carrying heavy loads.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The adjustable Max Air shoulder straps provide cushioning and support, ensuring comfortable carrying even when the backpack is fully loaded. The back panel is also padded for additional comfort.

Pros:

Spacious main compartment and multiple pockets for organization

Dedicated shoe compartment with ventilation

Sturdy and durable construction featuring a unique “tiger print” design

Comfortable to carry with adjustable Max Air shoulder straps and padded back panel

Cons:

Some reviews love the layout of the bag but wish the backpack came in a larger size

Reviewers have found issues with the zippers, with some breaking after minimum uses

Overall, the Nike Hoops Elite Pro Backpack is a top-notch choice for basketball players who prioritize durability, organization, and comfort. With its ample storage capacity, separate shoe compartment, and reliable construction, it offers both functionality and style. While it could come in a slightly larger size, its overall quality and performance make it a worthwhile investment for serious basketball players in need of a dependable backpack to carry all their ball gear.

POINT3 Road Trip 2.0 basketball backpack – Black

The Point 3 Road Trip 2.0 Backpack is a purpose-built backpack designed for basketball players who prioritize functionality and organization, while giving designer-looks vibes.

Versatile Storage Options: This backpack offers multiple compartments and pockets to keep your basketball gear well-organized. It includes a ventilated shoe compartment, a large main compartment for clothing and accessories, a padded laptop sleeve, and various smaller pockets for essentials like keys, a phone, and wallet.

Durable and Premium Construction: The Road Trip 2.0 Backpack is constructed with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. It is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, both on and off the court.

Comfortable and Adjustable: The backpack features padded shoulder straps and a back panel, providing comfort during extended carrying periods. The straps are adjustable to suit your preferences, allowing for a customized fit.

Stylish Design: The sleek and minimalist design of the Road Trip 2.0 Backpack adds a touch of style to your basketball gear. It is available in different color options, allowing you to choose one that suits your personal preference.

Pros:

Ample storage space with dedicated compartments for shoes, clothing, and accessories

Modern design gives it the look like it could be seen on the runways

Comfortable to carry with padded shoulder straps and back panel

Cons:

The shoe compartment is not made for ballers with larger than average shoe sizing

The price may be higher compared to budget-friendly alternatives

Some online reviewers have called out the drawstring ropes durability

Overall, the Point 3 Road Trip 2.0 Backpack is a reliable and functional choice for basketball players who value organization and durability. With its versatile storage options, premium construction, and comfortable carrying features, it offers practicality combined with designer style. While it is not ideal for those vertically gifted with larger shoe sizes and a higher price point, it is a worthwhile investment for those seeking a well-designed backpack that can effectively carry their basketball gear and other essentials.

Invest in your investments

If you invest as much time in your game as you do in your basketball equipment and gear, then it is imperative that you have the best to get you to and from the gym. These are our picks for the best basketball backpacks and bags of 2023.