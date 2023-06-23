This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As summer is finally here and the weather becomes warmer, basketball enthusiasts are eager to hit the outdoor concrete courts and engage in their favorite sport. If you're considering purchasing a new pair of basketball shoes, grabbing a budget-friendly option can be a smart decision. With the changing seasons and the potential for increased wear and tear during outdoor play, investing in affordable basketball shoes ensures you can enjoy the game without worrying about breaking the bank. Outdoor courts present unique challenges, such as different surfaces, varying weather conditions, and potential debris, dirt, mud, and just Mother Nature in general.

By choosing a cheap pair of basketball shoes, you can have peace of mind knowing that you won't be excessively wearing out your favorite high-end or more expensive sneakers. Furthermore, budget basketball shoes often come equipped with durable materials and solid construction that can withstand the rigors of outdoor play. With proper care, these affordable options can offer reliable performance and longevity throughout the summer season as you make your way to and from the courts with all of your basketball gear.

Why buy a cheap pair of basketball shoes?

There are several reasons why a consumer may choose to buy budget basketball shoes this summer:

Affordability:

Budget basketball shoes typically come at a lower price point compared to high-end or signature models. This makes them a more accessible option for consumers who are looking for functional basketball shoes without breaking the bank. Value for Money:

While budget basketball shoes may have a lower price, that doesn't necessarily mean they lack quality or performance. Many budget-friendly options offer decent cushioning, traction, and support, providing good value for money. These shoes can still meet the needs of casual players or those who are just starting their basketball journey. Casual or Recreational Play:

If you plan to use basketball shoes primarily for casual or recreational play, especially outdoors, rather than intense competitive games, budget options can be a practical choice. They offer adequate performance for pickup games or shooting around with friends without the need for the extra features and technologies found in higher-priced models. Backup or Rotation Pair:

Having a budget pair of basketball shoes can serve as a backup option or a rotation pair to extend the lifespan of your primary shoes. This can be particularly useful if you participate in frequent basketball activities and want to alternate between different pairs to reduce wear and tear.

Ultimately, the decision to buy budget basketball shoes comes down to personal preferences, budget constraints, and the intended level of play. It's important to assess your needs and prioritize factors such as comfort, fit, durability, and traction to find the best basketball shoes that align with your requirements and budget.

Best budget basketball shoes in 2023

Whether you're a dedicated athlete or a casual player looking to enjoy some hoops during the sunny months, a pair of inexpensive basketball shoes can give you a great outdoor shoe, a pair of backups, or even a spare pair that you can always leave in a vehicle — in case you forgot to pack your bag with you usual gym pair. So, why not make a smart choice this summer and grab a cheap pair of basketball shoes that will keep you in the game without straining your budget? Here are our faves of 2023.

Adidas Men's D Rose 773 III basketball shoes – Black/White

The Adidas Men's D Rose 773 III Basketball Shoe is an affordable option that combines performance and value. These lightweight shoes offer comfort and support with a padded collar and cushioned insole. They are built to last with durable synthetic materials, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, and the sleek design adds a stylish touch. If you're looking for a budget-friendly basketball shoe that doesn't compromise on quality, the Adidas D Rose 773 III is a reliable choice.

Jordan Luka 1 basketball shoes – White/Black/Volt

What might be considered the biggest steal on our list (while supplies and sale prices last), the Jordan Luka 1 Basketball Shoes are a game-changer on the court. With a strong and lightweight Flight Wire upper and a classic lacing system for secure lockdown, these shoes provide an ultra-supportive fit. The full-length Formula 23 foam technology enhances responsiveness, while the stabilizing plate under the foam ensures steady side-to-side movement. The rubber wrap offers enhanced ankle support, and the heel pull tab allows for easy on and off. With an efficient traction system, these shoes provide a reliable on-court grip. Originally designed for #77 himself, the Jordan Luka 1 Basketball Shoes maximize efficiency and unlock your on-court creativity, allowing you to create space and make your own path to greatness.

Under Armour Lockdown 6 basketball shoes – Black/Metallic gold

The Under Armour Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoe in black, black, and metallic gold is designed to elevate your game on the court. With a sleek and stylish appearance, these shoes offer a combination of performance and comfort. The upper is made of durable materials that provide support and stability, while the classic lacing system ensures a secure fit. The cushioned insole and midsole offer excellent impact absorption and responsiveness, allowing for quick and explosive movements. The rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern provides reliable grip and traction on various court surfaces. Whether you're making sharp cuts, driving to the hoop, or shooting from the perimeter, the Under Armour Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoe is built to help you perform at your best.

Nike Giannis Immortality basketball shoes – Black

Another solid “steal” of a basketball shoe that is coming in at a smokin' hot deal, the Giannis Immortality Basketball Shoes by Nike are a tribute to the legendary Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo. These shoes feature a sleek and modern design that combines style and performance on the court. The upper is constructed with lightweight and breathable materials to keep your feet cool and comfortable during intense gameplay. The cushioned midsole provides excellent impact absorption and responsiveness, allowing for explosive movements and quick cuts. The rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern offers superb grip and control on various court surfaces. With its supportive fit and durable construction, the Giannis Immortality Basketball Shoes are designed to help you elevate your game and play like a true champion.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 basketball shoes – Black/Gray

The Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 Basketball Shoes are designed to meet the demands of quick and agile players like Kyrie Irving. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable mesh upper that offers both support and flexibility on the court. The midfoot strap enhances stability and provides a secure lockdown fit. With Nike Zoom cushioning in the forefoot, these shoes offer responsive and low-profile cushioning for explosive movements and quick cuts. The herringbone traction pattern on the outsole ensures excellent grip and traction on indoor and outdoor surfaces. Whether you're driving to the basket or making sharp cuts, the Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 Basketball Shoes will help you perform at your best with their combination of style, comfort, and performance.

Under Armour Curry Hovr Splash 2 basketball shoes – Black/Antifreeze/Silver

The Under Armour HOVR Havoc 5 Basketball Shoes are built to provide comfort, support, and responsiveness for basketball players on the court. The upper is constructed with a lightweight and breathable mesh material, allowing for airflow and ventilation during intense games. The HOVR technology in the midsole offers responsive and energy-returning cushioning, reducing impact and providing a comfortable ride. The rubber outsole features a multidirectional traction pattern that offers excellent grip and control on various court surfaces. Additionally, the external heel counter provides added stability and support during quick movements. With their combination of performance features and stylish design, the Under Armour HOVR Havoc 5 Basketball Shoes are a solid, cheap basketball shoe for players looking to enhance their game.

Adidas Own the Game 2.0 basketball shoes – Black/White/Carbon

The Adidas Own the Game 2.0 Basketball Shoes are designed to elevate your performance on the court. With a durable synthetic upper, these shoes offer excellent support and stability during quick movements and cuts. The traditional lace-up closure ensures a secure and customizable fit. The midsole features Bounce cushioning technology, providing responsive and energized comfort to keep you light on your feet. The rubber outsole delivers reliable traction, allowing for quick stops and pivots on various court surfaces. These basketball shoes also showcase a sleek and stylish design, making them suitable for both on-court performance and off-court style. Whether you're dominating the game or enhancing your skills, the Adidas Own the Game 2.0 Basketball Shoes are a great cheap choice for any baller on a budget.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes – White/Black/Green

If Marty McFly were a baller, these would be his shoes of choice, budget-friendly or not. The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes are designed to make a positive impact on the environment while delivering exceptional performance on the court. These shoes are constructed with at least 25% recycled material, transforming waste into a responsive and supportive design. The Crater Foam cushioning is specifically engineered for basketball, ensuring great performance and comfort. The upper of the shoe is made of 100% recycled content, providing a balance of stability and containment during gameplay. Additionally, the shoes feature a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit made of 65% recycled material, offering the energy return needed for extended minutes on the court. The thin and durable outsole incorporates rubber made from recycled materials, providing both comfort and reliable traction. By choosing the Nike Cosmic Unity 2, you not only elevate your game but also show your dedication to the environment and sustainability.

Nike Zion 2 basketball shoes – Black/Blue

The Nike Zion 2 basketball shoes are designed to elevate your game with their exceptional performance features and stylish design. Built for explosive power and agility, these shoes are built for NBA star Zion Williamson. They feature a breathable and supportive upper that ensures a comfortable fit and lockdown feel during intense gameplay. The Air Strobel unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning and impact protection, while the forefoot Zoom Air unit offers additional responsiveness for quick cuts and explosive takeoffs. The herringbone traction pattern on the outsole delivers excellent grip on the court, allowing you to make quick and precise movements. With their sleek and eye-catching design, the Nike Zion 2 shoes are not only functional but also make a bold statement on and off the court. Whether you're driving to the rim or making defensive plays, these shoes provide the performance and style you need to dominate the game. The only thing these shoes won't do is give you the hops that Zion has — unless you already have that spring in your bounce.

Ballin' on a basketball budget

When it comes to having a backup pair of basketball shoes, you don't need to spend a couple of hundred dollars to get the job done. These are the best cheap basketball shoes in 2023 to add to your rotation, either for spares or taking outdoors.