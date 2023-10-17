This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Achieving your fitness goals without breaking the bank is easier than ever, thanks to the availability of budget-friendly ellipticals that combine affordability with effectiveness. These cost-effective machines cater to various fitness needs, whether you're setting up a home gym or looking for economical options in a commercial fitness space. Our comprehensive guide is your key to exploring the best cheap ellipticals available on the market, featuring the latest models that prioritize affordability without compromising on performance.

From compact and space-saving designs to straightforward ellipticals that offer essential workout features, our guide streamlines the selection process. We've conducted thorough research to identify the top-budget ellipticals that deliver durability, reliable workout programs, and user-friendly functionality. Let our guide be your fitness companion, leading you to the perfect budget-friendly elliptical that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals. With these affordable yet effective machines, you can kickstart your fitness journey in 2023, knowing you're making a smart investment in your well-being without straining your wallet. Here are our top picks for cheap ellipticals.

Best overall cheap elliptical: SOLE E20 Elliptical

Sometimes the best way to save money when purchasing new products is to buy a model that is a few years older — this 2020 model from Sole Fitness is still one of the best cheap ellipticals on the market and all for a fraction of the cost of this year's models. The SOLE E20 Elliptical is designed to be your fitness partner without breaking the bank. It's a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on essential features, making it the ideal choice for individuals looking to meet their fitness goals without compromising quality or comfort. With the SOLE E20, you can maximize your workout time and effort while taking it easy on your joints. It offers a total body workout that's not only effective but also gentle on your joints, ensuring you get the results you desire while staying comfortable.

This elliptical is all about pushing your fitness limits and improving your cardiovascular health. Its ergonomic design and economic pricing make it an attractive choice for those who want a versatile cardio machine that delivers excellent results. Every aspect of the SOLE E20's design is geared towards your safety and comfort. It features a long stride length and a whisper-quiet drive system, providing a smooth and natural workout experience. You won't experience undue stress or strain thanks to the oversized foot pedals with a 2-degree inward slope, which maintains your body's natural motion while reducing the impact on your joints and muscles. Large foot beds further enhance your comfort during exercise.

The combination of a 14.4-pound flywheel and a high gear ratio ensures that your workout feels smooth and challenging, helping you achieve your fitness goals effectively. Monitoring your heart rate is easy with the SOLE E20, whether you prefer using a standard wireless chest strap or the built-in pulse grips. The electronic console is also user-friendly, featuring an LED display that allows you to track your progress and access essential readings. A water bottle holder is also included to keep you refreshed, even during intense training sessions. For added motivation and enjoyment, you can connect your MP3 player or listening devices to the console's built-in speakers, adding a musical rhythm to your workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Perfect choice for individuals seeking an affordable yet feature-packed elliptical. It delivers a full-body workout that's gentle on your joints, making it suitable for a wide range of fitness enthusiasts. With attention to detail in design, it ensures a comfortable and safe exercise experience. The smooth, quiet operation and user-friendly console make your workouts enjoyable, while the ability to monitor your heart rate and stay hydrated adds to the convenience. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned exerciser, the SOLE E20 has the right balance of features and budget-friendliness to help you achieve your fitness goals without compromise — our top overall pick for one of the best cheap ellipticals on the market in 2023.

Best compact design: ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical

For individuals in search of efficient, cheap ellipticals that maximize space utilization, the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical stands out as an exceptional option. This elliptical seamlessly blends functionality, interactive training, and a compact design, making it a valuable addition to your home gym. One of its standout features is its effortless integration with iFIT, effectively bringing an indoor workout studio into the comfort of your home. iFIT trainers take charge of resistance adjustments during your workouts, ensuring that your exercise sessions remain challenging and result-oriented. With an ever-expanding library housing thousands of workouts, you'll have a wide array of exercise options to keep you motivated and fully engaged. Additionally, the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical comes complete with a 30-Day iFIT Trial, granting you a full month of access to streaming Live Events, on-demand Global Workouts, and Studio Classes. Beyond workout variety, this comprehensive fitness platform also offers detailed progress tracking to shape your future fitness plans.

This elliptical boasts a series of features engineered to elevate your training experience. Oversized pedals and a 19-inch adjustable stride length guarantee a comfortable and customizable fit, accommodating individuals of varying heights and exercise preferences. To immerse you fully in your workouts, dual 2-inch speakers deliver crystal-clear audio quality. In terms of its physical footprint, the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical excels in space efficiency, with dimensions measuring 25 inches in width, 68.5 inches in depth, and 67.75 inches in height. Moreover, this elliptical provides peace of mind through a 10-year frame warranty and a 1-year warranty covering parts and labor.

The Carbon EL Elliptical's console offers 18 QuickSpeed digital resistance buttons, allowing you to swiftly fine-tune the resistance level. It also features an integrated device shelf, ensuring a secure platform for connecting your phone or tablet to the iFIT platform, creating an entirely immersive training experience. Once your workout concludes, you can effortlessly relocate the elliptical and regain your floor space thanks to the integrated front-mounted transport wheels.

Top Reason to Buy: The top pick for those seeking a combination of space-saving design and interactive training options in 2023. Its seamless integration with iFIT turns your home into an indoor workout studio, with trainers taking care of resistance adjustments. Gain access to thousands of workouts, streaming capabilities, and progress tracking for a holistic fitness solution. This versatile elliptical offers comfort and immersion through oversized pedals, adjustable stride length, dual speakers for premium audio quality, and space-efficient dimensions. Furthermore, it comes with generous warranties for your peace of mind. If you're in the market for an effective, space-saving elliptical with interactive training features, this model is a remarkable choice

Best minimalistic elliptical: Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Stepping Machine

For fitness enthusiasts seeking cheap ellipticals, the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Stepping Machine is an exceptional choice to elevate your home gym experience. This elliptical strikes an impressive balance between cost-effectiveness and essential features that enhance the quality and efficiency of your workouts. Notably, it boasts enhanced Bluetooth connectivity that seamlessly links to the Sunny Health & Fitness SunnyFit App. Through this app, you can access guided workouts led by expert trainers, ensuring each session is both motivating and effective. Real-time performance metrics displayed on your mobile device track your progress, providing valuable insights and keeping you well-informed. The SunnyFit App takes your fitness journey to the next level with its real-time metrics, world tour location maps, personalized workout plans, and a vast library of over 1,000 workout videos tailored to your schedule and fitness objectives. Furthermore, you can engage in friendly competition by comparing your workout results on a leaderboard, share your fitness achievements, and gather valuable workout tips.

This elliptical also features an onboard performance monitor that empowers you to independently track vital exercise metrics. The monitor provides essential data such as body fat, calories burned, distance, pulse rate, and more, giving you the tools to monitor your progress effectively. To ensure that your workouts remain challenging and progressive, the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical offers 12 levels of smooth magnetic resistance. This feature grants you the flexibility to fine-tune the intensity of your workouts precisely to meet your personal preferences.

Designed for robust performance, this elliptical has a maximum weight capacity of 275 pounds, accommodating users of various body types. The 11-pound internal flywheel ensures smooth and uninterrupted motion during your workouts, significantly enhancing the quality of your exercise experience. With an efficient 13.5-inch stride length, this elliptical maximizes your stride motion for optimal workout results. Additionally, you can stay hydrated during your workouts thanks to the included aluminum bottle holder. Conveniently located heart rate hand grips allow you to monitor your heart rate, providing valuable insights into the effectiveness and efficiency of your exercise routines.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers an excellent combination of affordability and essential features to enhance your workout experience. Its seamless Bluetooth connectivity to the SunnyFit App, complete with real-time metrics and guided workouts led by expert trainers, is a notable highlight. The extensive range of customizable workout plans, video library, and social engagement within the app provides an immersive fitness experience. Featuring a sturdy build, multiple resistance levels, and convenient performance monitoring, this elliptical provides exceptional value for those striving to achieve their fitness goals without exceeding their budget. This elliptical stands out as the top choice for those looking to maintain an efficient and budget-friendly home gym

Best ease-of-use elliptical: Horizon Fitness EX-59 Elliptical

The Horizon Fitness EX-59 Elliptical is a customer favorite and has earned multiple awards, making it a top choice in the elliptical category. This elliptical is designed with simplicity and convenience in mind, offering quick setup, straightforward controls, and dependable components to help you kickstart your exercise routine with ease.

One of the standout features of the Horizon Fitness EX-59 is its rapid setup, allowing you to assemble it in 30 minutes or less. Its intuitive controls are designed for no-nonsense workouts, making it accessible to users of all fitness levels. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking for a reliable and straightforward machine, this elliptical is a solid option. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity is a notable addition to the Horizon Fitness EX-59. It enables you to connect your device and stream your favorite media through integrated speakers. With a secure device holder and a rapid-charge USB port, you can work out to your fitness classes, listen to music, or enjoy entertainment while ensuring your device stays charged during your exercise session.

The elliptical features a 14.3-pound flywheel and an advanced pulley system, providing a smooth and consistent motion throughout your workouts. It's designed with a tighter Q factor, which is the distance between the pedals. This reduced Q factor minimizes stress on your hips and back, ensuring a more comfortable and ergonomic workout experience. The Horizon Fitness EX-59 elliptical comes with a lifetime frame warranty, providing peace of mind regarding its durability and long-lasting performance.

Top Reason to Buy: Ideal choice for individuals seeking an efficient and reliable elliptical machine to jumpstart their fitness journey. Its quick and straightforward setup, intuitive controls, and Bluetooth connectivity make it easy to get started with no-nonsense workouts. Whether you want to follow fitness classes, enjoy music, or stream entertainment during your workouts, this elliptical's integrated speakers and secure device holder have you covered. The reduced Q factor enhances comfort, while the lifetime frame warranty ensures that this elliptical is built to last. If you're looking for a user-friendly, dependable, and feature-rich elliptical, the Horizon Fitness EX-59 is a top contender — a solid choice when looking to buy cheap ellipticals in 2023.

Best for heavier users: Niceday Elliptical Machine CT11

The Niceday Elliptical Machine is your perfect workout partner, especially if you're seeking a reliable and budget-friendly option tailored for heavier users. Designed with convenience in mind, this elliptical is incredibly easy to assemble, with around 90% of it pre-assembled. Most users can complete the installation in just 30 minutes, making it a user-friendly choice for home exercisers.

One of the standout features of this elliptical is its hyper-quiet magnetic drive system. It employs cutting-edge magnetic technology to eliminate noise, with a noise level as low as 20 decibels even after millions of workouts. This ensures that you won't disturb others while working out, reading, or sleeping at home. The Niceday Elliptical also offers a substantial 16-pound flywheel with 16 resistance levels, providing more options than standard models. The combination of the flywheel and a high gear ratio guarantees a smooth and efficient exercise experience without the need for an electrical power source. This elliptical caters to all levels of exercisers, from beginners to fanatics.

Designed with stability in mind, the main frame of this elliptical is constructed from extra-thick commercial steel pipe, measuring 8 by 5 centimeters. This robust build ensures an impressive weight capacity of 400 pounds, making it suitable for long-term and heavy-duty exercise routines. The elliptical is equipped with a digital monitor that displays vital workout data, including time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. This precisely calculated data provides valuable insights into your exercise progress and assists in creating a more accurate training schedule to achieve your fitness goals.

Top Reason to Buy: Top choice for budget-conscious individuals looking for an elliptical tailored for heavier users. Its straightforward assembly, advanced yet quiet magnetic drive system, and wide range of resistance levels make it an excellent choice for all fitness levels. With a robust steel frame and a weight capacity of 400 pounds, this elliptical is built for long-term use and stability. The digital monitor offers precise workout data, aiding you in creating an effective training plan. If you're seeking cheap ellipticals with exceptional performance and stability, the Niceday Elliptical Machine CT11 is the one for you.