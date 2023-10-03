This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Achieving your fitness goals doesn't mean you have to break the bank, thanks to an assortment of highly exceptional budget-friendly fitness trackers on the market. These affordable options are equipped with the latest features to help you monitor your health and fitness without draining your wallet. Our guide is your gateway to the best cheap fitness trackers available, showcasing the newest models that strike the perfect balance between affordability and functionality, ensuring you can make an informed choice tailored to your health and fitness tracking needs, all without shelling out hundreds of dollars.

From tracking daily activity and sleep patterns to providing valuable insights into your workouts and overall well-being, our guide simplifies the selection process. We've carefully researched and handpicked budget fitness trackers that cater to various preferences and budgets, guaranteeing that you'll find the ideal device to enhance your wellness journey without the hefty price tag. Let our guide be your thrifty fitness companion, leading you to the best budget fitness tracker that offers reliable features, precise tracking, and value for your money. With these wallet-friendly wearables, you can embark on your health and fitness journey in 2023 with confidence, without breaking the bank.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker – Midnight Zen

Fitbit retains its dominant position as the industry leader in the realm of fitness trackers, and their latest release, the Fitbit Inspire 3, is an excellent selection for individuals in search of an affordable yet feature-rich option. This model seamlessly bundles a remarkable array of functions into a budget-friendly package, making it a compelling choice for those who prioritize their health. It continually monitors vital metrics such as resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and more, delivering valuable insights into your body's signals and requirements. Particularly noteworthy is its ability to compute your personalized daily stress score, aiding you in assessing stress levels and taking necessary actions. Furthermore, it delves into your sleep patterns, empowering you to pinpoint areas for improvement.

With an impressive battery life lasting up to 10 days, the Fitbit Inspire 3 allows you to concentrate on your well-being without the inconvenience of frequent recharging. It also introduces Active Zone Minutes to track your workout intensity and keeps a vigilant eye on irregular heart rhythms, potentially alerting you to conditions such as atrial fibrillation. The inclusion of mindfulness sessions adds another dimension to stress management.

As an added benefit, the Fitbit Inspire 3 includes a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, granting access to deeper insights and enhanced features, enriching your overall sense of well-being. All of these capabilities are neatly packaged in a water-resistant design, making it a comprehensive and cost-effective choice for individuals who prioritize their health and fitness.

Top Reason to Buy: A sleek and stylish fitness tracker finely tuned to assist you in monitoring and improving various aspects of your health and overall well-being. This tracker offers a wide spectrum of features, simplifying the tracking of your fitness progress, stress levels, sleep patterns, and more. It's unbeatable performance makes it one of the best cheap fitness trackers on the market today.

Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker – Black

The Garmin Vivofit 4 is your reliable companion for activity tracking, designed to keep you on the move without the need for constant recharging. With an impressive 1+ year battery life, you can wear it around the clock, ensuring that you're continuously tracking your activity and making progress toward your fitness goals. It's a low-maintenance solution that lets you focus on staying active. This fitness tracker offers a range of features, including tracking steps, distance, and calories burned. It also monitors your sleep patterns, providing valuable insights into your rest quality. What sets it apart is the personalized daily step goal it sets for you, motivating you to achieve your daily targets.

The Vivofit 4 is designed to be your constant companion, and it's safe for swimming and showering, so you don't need to take it off, even during water-related activities. It features an always-on customizable color display, eliminating the hassle of regular charging. Additionally, its Move IQ feature automatically detects various activities and classifies them within the Garmin Connect app.

Top Reason to Buy: Stands out as a no-nonsense activity tracker with an exceptionally long battery life, allowing you to wear it 24/7 without worrying about recharging. Its automatic activity detection and classification make it a convenient tool for tracking your fitness journey. Plus, the personalized daily step goal keeps you motivated to stay active and achieve your targets. Whether you're walking, running, swimming, or just going about your day, this fitness tracker has you covered.

Fitbit Luxe – Lunar White/Soft Gold/Stainless Steel

For those with a penchant for staying at the forefront of fashion, the Fitbit Luxe is the ideal choice. Prepare to elevate your accessory game with this smart tracker that seamlessly marries timeless style with cutting-edge technology. This chic tracker features a vibrant color display, making it not just a functional device but a fashion-forward statement piece. It's meticulously designed to optimize your overall well-being, offering an array of features to enhance your health. Sleep tracking, coupled with a Sleep Score accessible through the Fitbit app, empowers you to prioritize better sleep, ensuring you awaken refreshed and ready to conquer the day. During workouts, the Luxe serves as a motivator, buzzing when you reach your target heart rate zones and rewarding you with active zone minutes.

As a Luxe owner, you'll relish a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, delivering exclusive content and features catering to both new and returning Premium members. This trial aids you in optimizing your exercise routine, comprehending trends in resting heart rate, and obtaining more accurate calorie burn estimates through continuous 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Moreover, the Fitbit app offers invaluable health metrics like breathing rate and heart rate variability. Worried about running out of power? Fear not. The Luxe offers an impressive battery life of up to 5 days, ensuring it remains active without the constant need for recharging. Plus, you can seamlessly connect it to your phone's GPS for real-time pace and distance data right on your wrist, making it the ideal companion for tracking outdoor activities.

Top Reason to Buy: The Fitbit Luxe seamlessly merges fashion and technology, delivering a stylish accessory with a vibrant color display. It offers comprehensive sleep tracking and a Sleep Score, motivating workouts with target heart rate alerts and active zone minutes. The 6-month Fitbit Premium trial enriches your fitness journey, and the 24/7 heart rate tracking provides valuable health insights. With an impressive 5-day battery life and phone GPS connectivity, it's the perfect choice for both fashion-conscious individuals seeking cheap fitness trackers.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch – Black

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatch is all about offering a big, immersive experience. Its expansive 1.69″ HD display provides vibrant visuals for your text messages and calls, ensuring you don't miss a thing. With over 50 watch faces and customizable widgets, you can truly express your style or even use your own photos to make it uniquely yours. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it a versatile companion for various activities.

But it's not just about style; this smartwatch is also big on functionality. Equipped with four satellite positioning systems, it offers precise tracking for your outdoor adventures. Whether you're hiking, biking, or exploring, it keeps you on the right path. A wide array of features all packed into one of the best cheap fitness trackers available for purchase.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers features like blood-oxygen saturation measurement, continuous heart rate monitoring with abnormal heart rate alerts, stress level tracking, and comprehensive sleep monitoring. Offers a whopping 60+ sports modes, ensuring you get accurate data for all your activities, from running and cycling to strength training and yoga. With its robust battery, you can enjoy up to two weeks of typical usage on a single charge, making it an ideal companion for your travels and adventures. And, of course, it's swim-friendly with its IP68 water resistance, even tracking your activity during open water swims thanks to its 3-axis acceleration sensor.

Binpure Honor Band 5 Intelligent Watch – Blue

The Binpure Honor Band 5 Intelligent Watch is your ultimate companion for a smarter and healthier life. Its sleek design houses a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with stunning visual clarity, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. With a high-resolution screen of 240 x 120 and 282 dpi, it offers the best UI display for an exceptional visual experience. One of the standout features of this intelligent watch is its comprehensive heart rate monitoring capabilities. It comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and night infrared heart rate monitoring, ensuring precise tracking of your heart rate throughout the day. Additionally, it includes a heart rate alarm, enhancing your awareness of your heart's health.

Moreover, the Honor Band 5 is your ideal sleep companion. It automatically records your sleep stages, including REM, deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. With in-depth analysis of your sleep patterns, it provides you with over 200 suggestions for improving the quality of your sleep. For fitness enthusiasts, this intelligent watch offers a variety of sports modes, providing an enhanced training experience. It provides real-time heart rate tracking to minimize exercise-related risks while monitoring key exercise metrics like running time, distance, speed, and more.

Stay seamlessly connected with call reminders and push information services. Receive notifications for calls, reject calls, get SMS, email, and SNS notifications, and enjoy the convenience of alarm vibration and smart alarm features. The Binpure Honor Band 5 is your gateway to a more intelligent and healthier lifestyle. Cheap fitness trackers don't come more equipped than this one.

Top Reason to Buy: Perfect choice for those seeking a blend of style, health monitoring, and smart features. Its large, vibrant 0.95-inch AMOLED display provides an excellent visual experience even in direct sunlight, making it a stylish accessory for any occasion.