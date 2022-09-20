The best Dolphins fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far. After two weeks, they remain undefeated and on pace to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. In Week 2, Miami had a big comeback win by outscoring the Baltimore Ravens 28-3 in the final quarter.

For Week 3, the Dolphins will have one of their biggest challenges of the 2022 season. They will host a juggernaut Buffalo Bills squad on Sunday, which will be a major test to see how real this Miami team is. If the Dolphins perform close to what they did in the first two weeks, this matchup could be one of the most interesting ones to keep an eye on.

Miami is finally getting some recognition, and so is a young player from its roster. Here is the best Dolphins fantasy football sleeper fans must consider for Week 3.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

After flying under the radar for his first two seasons in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa seems to be in his breakout year. He is leading the Dolphins to their surprising 2-0 record, just one of the six undefeated teams left in the league.

In two games, Tagovailoa has completed 59 out of 83 pass attempts, a completion rate of 71.1%, for 739 yards. He also has seven touchdowns against two interceptions.

In the biggest game of his professional career so far, Tagovailoa made a fantastic comeback in Baltimore. He went 36-of-50 for 469 yards and six touchdowns against two picks. Most importantly, four of those scores came in the final quarter, including the game-winner with just 14 seconds left in the clock while down by three points:

Here’s ALL SIX of Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdowns from today! What a performance! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/32IWZmeN6o — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 18, 2022

Not only he is making Miami fans happy, but also fantasy football team owners. Tagovailoa is currently QB5 with a total of 55.7 points and an average of 27.9 per game, according to FantasyPros. For comparison, he is ahead of players such as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Despite all the early success in the 2022 season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star is rostered in just 63.6% of the leagues.

For Week 3, the Dolphins will face perhaps the best defense in the NFL. The Bills have only allowed a total of 17 points when combining the first two games. That includes the season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp. This contest has the potential of being of one the biggest of Tagovailoa’s young career, and perhaps the toughest.

Still, picking him up on the waiver wire now could be one of the smartest moves. If he really has a fantastic year, fans will regret not choosing him earlier. With big quarterbacks underperforming so far, such as Matthew Stafford with four touchdowns but five interceptions and Russell Wilson struggling with the Denver Broncos, underrated players such as Tagovailoa can turn out to be good solutions.

Tagovailoa has already shown he can play under pressure and lead the Dolphins to big upset wins. If there is one team that could potentially surprise the Bills, that is Miami with Tagovailoa throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

So, Tagovailoa is a low-risk, high-reward type of investment for Week 3, especially for team that had Trey Lance as quarterback. Although unlikely to replicate his Week 2 performance, do not be surprised if Tagovailoa puts up a fight versus Buffalo.