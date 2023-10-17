This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Ellipticals have evolved to become indispensable fitness machines, offering an effective blend of cardio, strength, and endurance workouts. Whether you're setting up a home gym or upgrading your commercial fitness space, the latest elliptical models on the market are designed to cater to diverse fitness needs. Our comprehensive guide serves as your gateway to discovering the best ellipticals, presenting the newest and most advanced machines available.

From compact and home-friendly ellipticals to robust commercial-grade options, our guide covers a wide range of preferences and budgets. We've conducted thorough research to identify the top ellipticals that offer durability, versatile workout programs, and user-friendly features. Let our guide be your fitness companion, leading you to the perfect elliptical for your health and fitness journey in 2023. With these top-tier machines, you can achieve your cardio, strength, and endurance goals, ensuring a well-rounded and effective workout experience in the comfort of your chosen fitness space. Here are our top picks for the best ellipticals on the market in 2023.

Best overall elliptical: NordicTrack FS14i Elliptical

The NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical is the epitome of home fitness for 2023. This innovative elliptical machine offers a diverse range of exercise options, combining stepper, elliptical, and treadmill functionality for an all-encompassing workout experience. With its exceptional versatility, you can customize your fitness routine according to your preferences. At the heart of its features is the incorporation of a 30-day iFIT trial, providing you with on-demand access to a multitude of expert-led workouts that cater to various fitness levels and goals. The integration of Google Maps workout technology transports your workout to global destinations, ensuring each session is engaging and dynamic.

One standout feature is the 32-inch auto-adjustable stride length, making it suitable for users of different heights and workout preferences. You can select from 26 digital resistance levels to tailor the intensity of your workouts. Furthermore, the elliptical offers an adjustable incline ranging from -10% to 10%, allowing you to target specific muscle groups and add variety to your exercises. Incorporating Soft Touch Upper-Body Grips, this elliptical ensures a secure and comfortable grip, engaging your upper body during workouts. Despite its powerful performance, this elliptical operates smoothly and quietly thanks to the 20-pound Effective Inertia-Enhanced Flywheel and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance.

Constructed with commercial-grade solid steel, the NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical is designed to withstand the test of time. It accommodates users with a maximum weight capacity of up to 375 pounds, providing durability and reliability. The elliptical's 14-inch Smart HD Touchscreen is your gateway to an immersive workout experience. With access to Global Workouts and Studio Classes, you can diversify your exercise routines. Transport wheels integrated into the design make it effortless to reposition the elliptical, allowing for efficient space management.

Top Reason to Buy: Earns its title as the best overall elliptical for 2023 due to its unparalleled adaptability, wide range of features, and advanced integration with iFIT and Google Maps technology. This elliptical caters to users of all fitness levels with its adjustable stride lengths, resistance levels, and incline settings, ensuring you can customize your workouts for optimum effectiveness. Its robust steel construction guarantees lasting durability and support. The elliptical’s standout features, including the 14-inch touchscreen, Soft Touch Upper-Body Grips, and smooth transportability, enhance the overall fitness journey. For a comprehensive home workout experience that targets muscle development, cardiovascular health, and stamina, the NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical stands out as a top choice for the best ellipticals on the market in 2023.

Best budget elliptical: Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Stepping Machine

For budget-conscious fitness enthusiasts, the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Stepping Machine is an exceptional choice for your home gym. This elliptical offers a remarkable balance between cost-effectiveness and essential features that make your workout enjoyable and efficient. One of its standout attributes is the enhanced Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to seamlessly connect to the Sunny Health & Fitness SunnyFit App. With this app, you can access guided workouts led by expert trainers, making each session as motivating as it is effective. Real-time performance metrics are displayed on your mobile device, tracking your progress and keeping you informed. The SunnyFit App takes your fitness journey to the next level by providing real-time metrics, world tour location maps, customized workout plans, and an extensive library of 1000+ workout videos that cater to your schedule and goals. Additionally, you can compare your workout results on a leaderboard, share your fitness experiences, and gather valuable workout tips.

This elliptical features an onboard performance monitor that allows you to track essential exercise metrics independently. The monitor displays crucial data like body fat, calories burned, distance, pulse rate, and more, helping you keep tabs on your progress. To ensure your workouts are challenging and progressive, the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical is equipped with 12 levels of smooth magnetic resistance. This feature provides you with the flexibility to adjust the intensity of your exercises with precise personal control.

Built for sturdy performance, this elliptical has a maximum weight capacity of 275 pounds, accommodating users of various body types. Its 11-pound internal flywheel ensures smooth, continuous motion during your workouts, enhancing the quality of your exercise experience. The elliptical's efficient 13.5-inch stride length maximizes your stride motion for optimal workout results. Additionally, you can stay hydrated during your workouts with the included aluminum bottle holder. The conveniently located heart rate hand grips let you monitor your heart rate, offering insights into the effectiveness and efficiency of your workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Combines affordability with essential features for an effective and enjoyable workout experience. The seamless Bluetooth connectivity to the SunnyFit App, complete with real-time metrics and guided workouts by expert trainers, is a standout feature. The extensive range of customizable workout plans, video library, and social engagement within the app provide you with an immersive fitness experience. With a sturdy build, a variety of resistance levels, and convenient performance monitoring, this elliptical offers excellent value for those looking to achieve their fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Best space-saving design: ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical

For those seeking an efficient elliptical that also saves space, the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical is an outstanding choice. This elliptical combines functionality, interactive training, and a compact design, making it an ideal addition to your home gym. One of the defining features of this elliptical is its seamless integration with iFIT, providing an indoor workout studio right within your home. iFIT trainers automatically adjust resistance during your workouts, ensuring that your exercise experience is both challenging and effective. With an ever-growing library comprising thousands of workouts, you'll find a variety of exercises to keep you motivated and engaged. The ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical includes a 30-Day iFIT Trial, giving you a full month of access to streaming Live Events, on-demand Global Workouts, and Studio Classes. This comprehensive fitness platform not only offers a wide range of workouts but also provides progress tracking, influencing future fitness plans.

This elliptical is equipped with a set of features designed to enhance your training experience. Oversized pedals and a 19-inch adjustable stride ensure a comfortable and customizable fit, regardless of your height or exercise preferences. For an immersive audio experience, dual 2-inch speakers let you enjoy clear sound during your workouts. In terms of footprint, the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical is space-efficient with dimensions of 25 inches in width, 68.5 inches in depth, and 67.75 inches in height. Moreover, this elliptical offers peace of mind with a 10-year frame warranty and a 1-year warranty for parts and labor.

The Carbon EL Elliptical's console boasts 18 QuickSpeed digital resistance buttons, allowing you to adjust the resistance level with ease. It also features an integrated device shelf, providing a secure platform to connect your phone or tablet to the iFIT platform for a fully immersive training experience. Once your workout is complete, you can effortlessly move the elliptical and free up your floor space using the integrated front-mounted transport wheels.

Top Reason to Buy: Top choice for those who require both space-saving design and interactive training in 2023. Its seamless integration with iFIT offers an indoor workout studio experience within your home, with trainers automatically adjusting resistance during your workouts. Access to thousands of workouts, streaming capabilities, and progress tracking provide a complete fitness solution. This versatile elliptical ensures comfort and immersion with oversized pedals and adjustable stride length, dual speakers for audio quality, and space-efficient dimensions. Plus, it comes with generous warranties for peace of mind. If you're looking for an effective and space-saving elliptical with interactive training capabilities, this is an exceptional choice.

Smoothest riding elliptical: Sole E35 Elliptical

Elevate your elliptical experience with the Sole E35, the clear winner for the smoothest riding elliptical in 2023. This upgraded model introduces an impressive 10.1-inch touchscreen display with a range of connectivity features, including WiFi, screen mirroring, and even a wireless charger for your smart devices. The 10.1-inch touchscreen console with a white backlit LCD display offers an intuitive interface for your workouts, and the inclusion of WiFi and screen mirroring extends your entertainment options. Additionally, this elliptical comes with built-in 3rd party apps, a cooling fan, a water bottle holder, and built-in speakers, allowing you to play your favorite music from your media device. The convenient wireless charger ensures your smart devices stay powered up during your workouts.

For added workout variety and resistance, the E35 is equipped with a power incline feature, offering 0 to 20 different incline levels. This feature enables users to target and engage all major lower body muscle groups. The elliptical also provides handles for upper body workouts and stationary handlebars with built-in pulse sensors for heart rate monitoring. With an integrated tablet holder, you can use your smart devices to watch shows or follow workout routines while working out. The inclusion of Bluetooth Audio Speakers further enhances your entertainment options, allowing you to enjoy music wirelessly.

The Sole E35 offers a fluid and natural motion courtesy of a whisper-quiet drive system. This elliptical functions in both forward and reverse motion, providing versatility in your workouts. The combination of a substantial 25-pound flywheel and a high gear ratio, unique to the E35, ensures an exceptionally smooth, fluid, and natural motion feel throughout your workout. Moreover, it offers ample resistance at the top end, making your workouts challenging and effective. The Sole E35 features unique foot pedals designed in collaboration with a leading physical therapist and sports enthusiast. These pedals incorporate a 2-degree inward slope, effectively reducing stress on the ankles and knees during your workouts. The elliptical is also equipped with four rear wheels that glide on heavy-duty rails, offering a smoother, more stable feel and reducing side-to-side foot pedal motion. The Sole E35 is designed to deliver a premium, smooth, and comfortable elliptical experience, making it the ideal choice for those who value smooth riding during their workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Top choice for individuals seeking the smoothest riding elliptical in 2023. It boasts a range of features to enhance your workouts, including a large touchscreen display, WiFi connectivity, a wireless charger, and integrated entertainment options. The power incline feature provides added resistance and workout variety, making it suitable for users of all fitness levels. The fluid natural motion, supported by a heavy flywheel, ensures a seamless workout experience. Additionally, the unique foot pedals reduce stress on your ankles and knees, providing enhanced comfort. If you're looking for a feature-rich elliptical with an exceptionally smooth ride, the Sole E35 is the ultimate pick for you.

Best old-school feel: Schwinn 470 Elliptical

The Schwinn 470 Elliptical offers a blend of classic elliptical design with modern enhancements, providing an engaging and effective workout experience. With its range of features, this elliptical is designed to cater to various fitness preferences and goals. One of the standout features of the Schwinn 470 Elliptical is its virtual course feature. Users can immerse themselves in over 200 stunning virtual courses, each at their own pace, which adds an element of adventure and diversity to their workouts. It's essential to note that an Explore the World subscription is necessary to access this feature.

For individuals who like to diversify their workout routines, this elliptical offers a 10° motorized adjustable ramp. This feature allows users to control the incline, introducing more fun and challenge to their exercise sessions. With 25 levels of resistance, you have a wide spectrum of workout intensities to choose from, making this elliptical suitable for different fitness levels and objectives. The Schwinn 470 Elliptical is equipped with a DualTrack blue backlit LCD system that displays an impressive 29 workout programs, ensuring that you'll never run out of options to keep your workouts fresh and engaging. This elliptical also offers a generous 20-inch stride length, providing ample space for comfortable and natural movement during your workouts. The Precision Path foot motion technology simulates a natural running motion, ensuring that your exercises feel both effective and comfortable.

Top Reason to Buy: The Schwinn 470 Elliptical is an ideal choice for those who seek the classic feel of an old-school elliptical with a modern twist. Its virtual course features access to over 200 routes and adds variety and excitement to workouts. With a motorized adjustable ramp, 25 resistance levels, and an array of workout programs, users can enjoy diverse and engaging exercise sessions. The comfortable 20-inch stride length and natural foot motion technology make this elliptical a standout option for fitness enthusiasts looking for a versatile and reliable workout machine.

Best for hill sprinters: BowFlex Max Total 16 Elliptical

The Max Total 16 is a state-of-the-art compact fitness machine designed to maximize your workout potential, even in limited spaces. This impressive fitness solution combines innovation with entertainment, making it an excellent choice for those who want a fulfilling workout while enjoying their favorite shows. A standout feature of the Max Total 16 is its 16″ interactive console with an HD touchscreen. This console comes equipped with built-in coaching software that assesses your fitness level and provides personalized targets that adapt as you progress, ensuring your workouts remain challenging and effective.

One of the key attractions of this fitness machine is the option to stream your preferred shows from popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max directly on the console. This entertainment feature makes your exercise sessions more engaging and enjoyable. The Max Total 16 also offers an exciting fitness experience through the JRNY All-Access Membership. This subscription service provides access to adaptive workouts, inspiring trainers, streaming entertainment, and more, offering a holistic approach to fitness and fun.

With 20 levels of magnetic resistance, this machine supports high-intensity workouts consisting of short bursts of effort followed by recovery periods. This style of training provides an exhilarating fitness experience that's both effective and motivating and our favorite when it comes to those seeking an elliptical for hill sprints.

Top Reason to Buy: Its interactive console with coaching software helps you assess your fitness level and sets personalized targets. The option to stream your favorite shows from leading services keeps your workouts entertaining. The JRNY All-Access Membership offers adaptive workouts and inspiring trainers, adding a comprehensive dimension to your fitness routine. With an array of resistance levels, this compact fitness machine is designed to keep you coming back for more with exhilarating, high-intensity workouts. Whether you're short on space or looking for an engaging fitness experience, the Max Total 16 has it all.

Most stylish design: mobifitness Elliptical Machine (Classic)

The mobifitness Elliptical Machine for Home is more than just a fitness device — it's a piece of art. With a design that earned it the 2021 IF Design award, this elliptical trainer blends Scandinavian style with cutting-edge performance to create an exercise machine that's both functional and aesthetically pleasing. This elliptical machine provides a smooth, quiet, and impact-free workout, making it an excellent choice for those who value joint-friendly exercise. The 22-pound hyper-quiet flywheel and 24 levels of resistance combine to deliver a realistic, low-impact ride that's gentle on your ankles, knees, and back.

The elliptical's commercial-grade aluminum rail track is not only stable but also secure. Featuring a dual track with four slots, it evenly distributes the user's weight, minimizing wobbling and reducing the risk of injury during intense workouts. With a front-drive layout, this elliptical is engineered for optimal performance. Its compact design makes it a space-saving addition to your home gym. This elliptical trainer is more than just a piece of workout equipment, it's a style statement that elevates the aesthetics of any room.

Connect this elliptical to the free app via Bluetooth to unlock a world of fitness possibilities. Enjoy subscription-free access to professional training plans, exercise tracking, motivational games, and online competitions with friends and community members. Designed to accommodate riders up to 265 pounds, this elliptical machine caters to a wide range of users. It offers 24 resistance levels, bi-directional adaptive pedaling, and alternative handlebars to engage your entire body in a fulfilling workout.

Top Reason to Buy: The embodiment of style and substance. Not only does it boast a sleek, award-winning design that enhances any room, but it also delivers a smooth, quiet, and joint-friendly workout experience. With commercial-grade build quality, it's engineered for performance, making it a smart choice for fitness enthusiasts. The app connectivity adds a tech-savvy element to your workouts, providing access to professional training plans and community engagement. Plus, its full-body engagement features ensure you get a comprehensive exercise session. If you're looking for style, substance, and fitness combined into one elliptical, this is the choice for you.

Center-stage cardio crushers

The world of fitness equipment continues to innovate, with ellipticals taking center stage as versatile and effective workout machines. Our comprehensive guide has led you through the latest and best elliptical models on the market, catering to a wide range of fitness needs from home gyms to commercial spaces. Embrace your fitness journey, armed with the knowledge to select the ideal elliptical that will propel your health and fitness to new heights, ensuring a well-rounded and efficient workout experience.