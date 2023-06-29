It's been an interesting few seasons for John Klingberg. After helping the Dallas Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and solidifying himself as a premier offensive defenseman in the National Hockey League, his play in his own zone really deteriorated. That led to a breakup between the Swede and the Stars, and a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

After being traded to the Minnesota Wild at the deadline and failing to help his new team have playoff success, Klingberg is back on the free agent market for the second straight season. Although he signed a one-year deal in 2022, he will be expecting a long-term contract this time around. While his defensive game certainly leaves a lot to be desired, he is still an elite powerplay defenseman and could be an answer for various teams looking for an offensive weapon when free agency opens on Jul. 1.

Here are five potential landing spots for the 30-year-old in free agency.

5. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken had an outstanding season in 2022-23, keeping pace in the Pacific Division and losing a seven-game battle to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference semifinals. They figure to be even better next season, and adding John Klingberg could be a big piece of getting them even closer to Stanley Cup contention.

Klingberg would slot in excellently on the right side, likely with a player like Adam Larsson or Jamie Oleksiak who are both more capable defensively, allowing the Swede to showcase his offensive gifts. GM Ron Francis could offer Klingberg the long-term contract he is coveting, the Kraken could get a premier puck-moving defenseman, and it could be a win-win for both sides.

4. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have a glaring hole on the right side of their defense after trading Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks last season. Although they got a good return for him, John Klingberg could be a very solid replacement, and could slot in with either Olli Maatta or Ben Chiarot on the second or third pairing.

He could also run the second powerplay unit, and could fall into a similar role that he did with the Dallas Stars. In Texas, it was Miro Heiskanen ahead of him, in Detroit it is Moritz Seider. Either way, he isn't a top-pairing D-man anymore, but would make the roster better and GM Steve Yzerman could certainly make it work financially with the cap space the team has.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers were the surprise of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, advancing all the way to the Final and coming within three wins of capturing the franchise's first title. But it took a toll on the team, with various injuries including Aaron Ekblad needing surgery and not expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The team has already said they are looking for another puck-moving defenseman, and John Klingberg would be a perfect addition to the third pairing, or even second while Ekblad continues to recover. He wouldn't look bad at all on Gustav Forsling's other side, and with the team hoping to have similar success next season, South Florida could be a very enticing destination for the Swede.

2. Buffalo Sabres

A second-pairing in Buffalo that features former No. 1 overall pick Owen Power on the left and John Klingberg on the right would be a very solid middle option for the Sabres as they look to break the longest playoff drought in the NHL. With Power and Dahlin set for long-term contracts and making up the core of that defense, Klingberg could be a great complementary piece.

The Sabres will be looking for more offense from their blueline next season, and Klingberg could be a nice addition in western New York. The team has the cap space to sign him to a moderately long-term deal, and the club is close to contending for a playoff spot, which could also entice the Swede to join the Atlantic Division squad.

1. Ottawa Senators

Like the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres, the Ottawa Senators are a team looking to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after GM Pierre Dorion confirmed that the “rebuild was over” in the nation's capital. John Klingberg would fit in nicely in Ottawa, and gives them a high-tier offensive defenseman that could run the second pairing after Thomas Chabot. Chabot is very similar as an offense-first D-man who needs a stay-at-home partner in order to succeed.

That could be either Jake Sanderson or Jakob Chychrun on the second pairing, with the other playing with Chobot on the top pair, and would add a completely new element to the back end in Ottawa. Dorion will likely be looking at various options, including Matt Dumba, but he certainly should at least kick the tires on Kling.