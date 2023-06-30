Luke Schenn is the exact type of third-pairing defenseman that any NHL team would covet come playoff time. He's big, he's physical, he can move the puck, and he's extremely reliable in his own zone. His physical style of play and well-known strength make him a terror to play against; he also holds the NHL's all-time record for most hits by a D-man.

Although Schenn is now 33-years-old and well past his prime, he is still playing very solid hockey, as he proved with the Toronto Maple Leafs this postseason. He was one of the team's most reliable blueliners against both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, and his next contract is sure to be a team-friendly one for wherever he ends up.

There is certainly a path for him to re-up in Toronto, and his agent made it clear the 6-foot-2, 224-pounder hopes to remain a Leaf. He's coming off a two-year, $1.7 million contract he signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021, and although he hasn't earned more than $1.25-million in a season since 2015-16, he will be due for a well-deserved pay bump in free agency.

Here are four ideal landing spots for the menacing defenseman.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Luke Schenn with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, and there are already rumors that he has purchased a house in the city and plans to stay long-term.

According to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Leafs and Schenn's agent, Ben Hankinson, are still talking ahead of July 1, the day his client becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“Luke Schenn hopes to remain a Leaf, but the clock is ticking toward Saturday,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading.

Toronto certainly had some defensive problems in the 2023 postseason, but Luke Schenn was genuinely not at all one of them. During the first round of the playoffs, he was on the ice for seven goals and just one goal against at even strength. In their second round against the Panthers, he was on the ice for three goals and just one against at even strength, despite the team losing in five games.

It seems likely that Schenn will re-sign with the Leafs if Brad Treliving can make the money work. If not, expect him to stay north of the border and sign with one of the below three Pacific Division clubs.

3. Vancouver Canucks

Luke Schenn is a fan favorite basically wherever he goes, and that was very apparent during his two separate stints with the Vancouver Canucks. He was a solid presence on the back-end for the rebuilding club, and always gave 100 percent even in what was at times a very difficult situation in British Columbia.

Most importantly, Schenn is a BC native, and has a ton of family and friends in the province. It wouldn't be at all surprising if he wants back in Vancouver just for that reason, but he also had a ton of chemistry with young star Quinn Hughes. The Canucks never treated him like a 6th-7th defenseman, and that loyalty could convince Schenn to head home in 2023.

2. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames had significant interest in Luke Schenn ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Although that didn't materialize, he fits their defensive strategy, and with the revelation that Noah Hanifin will not be re-signing, Schenn figures to be a good fit in Calgary, another city that is close to home.

The hard-working and hard-hitting defensive stalwart generally builds good chemistry with any defenseman he plays with, and he could likely do that with Rasmus Andersson or Mackenzie Weegar in Alberta.

1. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are an elite team with a superstar core, but they've been unable to advance past the Western Conference Final despite knocking on the door the past few seasons. The team has a crowded blue line, to be sure, and one of Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg or Vincent Desharnais could be getting traded.

Enter Luke Schenn. GM Ken Holland is no stranger to dishing out contract extensions to veteran players — just look at Mike Smith and Zach Kassian. Schenn would bring the type of stability and defensive play that a high-flying team like the Oilers would covet in the postseason. He would slot in on the third pairing, but can play against other team's best players and open up young star Evan Bouchard to some easier matchups.

It's seems very likely that Luke Schenn will continue his career in Toronto, especially if it's true that he has bought a house in the city. But if he doesn't, expect him to head closer to home and sign with a Pacific Division team when free agency kicks off on Saturday.