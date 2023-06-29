Dallas Stars forward Max Domi has bounced around more than almost any other player over the past few seasons, seeing time with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Stars since 2020.

After it was reported that he won't be re-signing in Texas, it only makes sense that the 28-year-old will be looking for stability and a long-term contract when he tests free agency on Jul. 1. There's a good chance a Domi-Blackhawks reunion could be in the cards in 2023-24 and beyond, especially if it means he'll be playing on Connor Bedard's wing.

Expect Max Domi to either sign there or with one of these other three teams in the National Hockey League's free agent frenzy.

4. Chicago Blackhawks

Max Domi had his most productive stretch since 2018-19 with the Blackhawks, scoring 49 points in 60 games in 2022-23 before being traded to the Stars at the deadline. Although he struggled down the stretch, he was great in the postseason, adding 13 points in 19 games as the Stars fell to the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

Domi would be basically locked in on the top powerplay unit with Bedard next season, and would potentially be his linemate as well. Chicago can pay the Canadian more than almost any other team with a plethora of cap space, and he has already made it clear that he loved his time with the club. He was also a great fit in head coach Luke Richardson’s system, and it makes a ton of sense for player and club to reunite on a moderate to long-term deal.

The only reason Domi wouldn't re-up in Chicago is if he decides he wants to win now, which is something that the team will probably not be doing a lot of for a couple of years. It is going to take a few seasons before the Hawks get back to the level they were at with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. It's hard to say if that even will happen, as that was one of the most dominant teams of the 21st century, winning Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and knocking on the door of Western Conference supremacy nearly every season.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Domi has long been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and if Michael Bunting ends up leaving in free agency, the hometown kid could be the answer. It definitely helps that his father Tie is a Leafs legend.

It was reported that Domi wanted to join Toronto last offseason, and if the team loses key unrestricted free agents in Bunting, Ryan O’Reilly, Alexander Kerfoot and/or Noel Acciari, he could be a good addition either short or long-term. He could slot in in the top-six, playing with a superstar like Auston Matthews or John Tavares, or could center the third line and boost the team’s depth. Either way, it is most definitely a fit.

2. Calgary Flames

It's going to be a very interesting offseason in Calgary, with Tyler Toffoli already traded to the New Jersey Devils and both Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund reportedly not planning to re-sign with the team.

With that said, there's a ton of opportunity and a ton of cap space to go around. Domi could be a strong option to play on the first line and first power play for years to come in Alberta, which would certainly be an intriguing spot for the former World Junior gold medallist.

The Flames desperately need to improve their forward group if they hope to contend for a playoff spot next year, and a high-impact forward like Domi to put with Jonathan Huberbeau or Nazem Kadri would be a great start.

1. Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers just offloaded both Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings in a salary cap dump, and there's some open space in the top-six in 2023-24 and beyond as Edmonton looks to win a Stanley Cup with their current superstar core.

Without a doubt, the opportunity to play with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl is a mouthwatering prospect, although Domi likely wouldn’t see any time on the PP if he were signed. Edmonton seems like the most unlikely landing spot for Domi, but he would undoubtedly be a great addition to the top-six and his playmaking skills would be beneficial for any of McDavid, Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and/or Evander Kane.

It seems most likely ahead of the weekend that Domi will reunite with the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard this offseason, but if he doesn’t, there will be a ton of teams checking in and willing to offer a long-term contract to the former first-round pick.