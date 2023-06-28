The NHL has already had a big week with multiple high-profile trades, and the fun is just beginning. On Wednesday night, the highly-anticipated 2023 NHL Draft will begin, ushering in the next generation of potential stars. Then on Saturday, the league's annual free agency begins, and while this class is relatively weak, there are some intriguing options available. One such option is Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty is a very accomplished player, scoring 645 points in 855 NHL games. However, he is looking to get back on track after a brutal past year.

The veteran winger arrived in Carolina last July when the Vegas Golden Knights traded him and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Hurricanes for future consideration (a.k.a. nothing). Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles mere weeks into his Hurricanes tenure. Then on January 19, he suffered a second torn Achilles just two weeks after making his Hurricanes debut. After being such a big part of Carolina's offseason, Pacioretty sadly played just five games for the team.

Pacioretty is coming off a four-year deal worth $7 million annually that he signed with Vegas. With his injury history and him turning 35 in November, his next deal will be much smaller if he decides to keep playing. That said, there should still be a market for his services as a veteran forward who can provide some complementary scoring.

Without further ado, here are the three best free agency fits for Pacioretty this offseason.

3. Colorado Avalanche

One year removed from winning the Stanley Cup, Colorado is in the market for secondary scoring this offseason. The Avalanche have already made some big additions to their forward corps, acquiring Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators and Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, they could still use even more depth up front.

Colorado received brutal news that captain Gabriel Landeskog, who already missed all of this season, would be out next year as well. While devastating for the Avalanche, it at least does give them an extra $7 million in cap space to work with. Additionally, they've already traded away Alex Newhook and have several free-agent forwards. As such, they'll likely be looking for one-year complementary options, and Max Pacioretty fits the bill.

Even if Pacioretty isn't what he once was, he can still be a solid middle-six option for a team like the Avalanche. if he wants a chance at a cup before retiring, then Colorado may be an ideal fit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Oilers are still trying to solve the postseason riddle after another playoff defeat, this time to Vegas. They will likely look to add even more forward depth to complement Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, although having just $5 million in cap space greatly limits their options. If they are looking for cost-control talent, they could do a lot worse than Pacioretty.

Edmonton could use some more depth on the wing, and if healthy, Pacioretty will give them that and then some. He'd be well suited to a middle-six role, and playing with one of McDavid or Draisaitl would be a blessing for him. If the Oilers can get him for around $1 million for a year or two, it could be a major win for them.

Perhaps a homecoming could make sense for Pacioretty. Of course, the Canadiens drafted him back in 2007 and he eventually became their captain in 2015. While he didn't leave the team on the best terms, time may have healed those wounds.

Unlike the other teams on this list, Montreal is not a Cup contender or even close to being one. However, there is still appeal in the homecoming and being a mentor to younger forwards like Cole Caufield. He could also have a bigger role in Montreal than elsewhere, although that's not a sure thing.

Even if a return to Montreal goes poorly, he could theoretically get a chance at a cup. That's because, if he's on a one-year deal, he could become a popular target at the trade deadline. That could give him the best of both worlds, a return to Montreal and a shot at postseason glory.

The Habs don't have a ton of cap space, but they can still afford to bring their former captain back for cheap. Perhaps Montreal is a sentimental pick to top this list, but it does make some sense even without that.