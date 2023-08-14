This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Spring and summertime are the perfect opportunity to knock off the rust, hone in on your swing, and perfect your putting. Having the latest golf clubs, gear, and accessories can do wonders for your game, but ensuring control with said equipment is almost more important and why you need to build from the ground up. Golf shoes are crucial in providing comfort and stability during long rounds. A high-functioning golf shoe is half of the equation, as finding one that can elevate overall fashion is equally important. After all, golf is a sport where style seamlessly merges with performance.

We present our comprehensive golf guide to help you navigate the vast world of golf shoes and find the perfect pair for your game. Whether you prefer classic leather styles or opt for the latest innovations in golf footwear technology, our guide is here to assist you in making an informed decision.

So get ready to elevate your golf game this spring and make a fashion statement on the fairways. Our golf guide is your trusted companion as you embark on a memorable golfing journey this summer.

Footjoy Pro SL – White

The FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes are a remarkable choice for golf enthusiasts seeking a combination of style, comfort, and performance on the course. The shoes are equipped with innovative features that enhance your golfing experience. The sleek white design exudes elegance, making a statement on the green. The Pro SL's construction prioritizes comfort, ensuring that you can focus on your swing without any distractions. With a durable outsole that provides excellent traction and stability, these shoes offer the grip you need to excel in your game. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting, the FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes are designed to elevate your performance on the links.

Pros:

Stylish and elegant white design

Comfort-focused construction for distraction-free golfing

Durable outsole offers exceptional traction and stability

Suitable for both experienced golfers and beginners

Cons:

Limited availability

Spikes tend to wear out fast then other models

What customers think

“The second pair I've had, the most comfortable golf shoe I have ever worn.”

Overall thoughts

The FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes offer a winning combination of style, comfort, and performance on the golf course. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to your golf attire. With a focus on comfort and a durable outsole, these shoes ensure you can concentrate fully on your game. Although color options may be limited, the Pro SL is an ideal choice for golfers of all skill levels who seek both style and stability during their rounds

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG – White/Hot Punch

Every so often, a shoe design comes along that becomes an iconic cult classic. The Nike Air is that design. If you are a sneakerhead passionate about golf, why not go with the Air Max 1 “86 OG G NRG” Men's golf shoes? These shoes don the iconic Air Max cushioning for exceptional comfort and the timeless design that pays homage to the original Air Max 1 sneaker. With their unique blend of functionality and fashion, these are the golf shoes to add to your collection.

Pros:

Iconic design inspired by the Air Max 1 sneaker

Air Max cushioning for exceptional comfort

Durable rubber outsole for versatile traction

Premium materials for long-lasting performance

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other golf shoe options

Limited color choices

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

What customers think

“These Air Max 1 Golf Shoes are simply amazing! The combination of classic style and modern technology is perfect. They are incredibly comfortable, and the traction on the course is exceptional. I love how they stand out and elevate my golfing look.”

Overall thoughts

The Nike Air Max 1 “86 OG G NRG” Men's Golf Shoes offer a winning combination of style, comfort, and performance. With their heritage-inspired design and superior cushioning, these shoes are a fantastic choice for golfers who want to make a statement while enjoying exceptional comfort and traction. If you’re a sneakerhead, these are the spikeless shoes you should invest in to elevate your golfing experience.

TravisMathew The Moneymaker spikeless golf shoe – Heather microchip

Introducing TravisMathew's “The Moneymaker” Spikeless Golf Shoe, a sleek and versatile option for golfers prioritizing style and performance. With its modern design and functional features, this shoe is a must-have for those looking to make a statement on the course.



Pros:

Stylish and modern design

Spikeless versatility provides excellent traction without damaging the greens

Comfortable fit with its cushioned insole and supportive construction.

It provides all-day comfort, ensuring you can focus on your game without distractions.

Cons:

Limited color options

Potential durability concerns reported by customers, especially regarding water traps

It is important to consider the specific demands of your golfing style and frequency of play.

What customers think

“I absolutely love ‘The Moneymaker' Spikeless Golf Shoe! The design is top-notch, and the comfort is unparalleled. It's the perfect shoe for both on and off the course. I receive compliments every time I wear them!”

Overall thoughts

TravisMathew's “The Moneymaker” spikeless golf shoe offers a winning combination of style, comfort, and versatility. While limited color options exist, it provides a comfortable golf shoe option. With its sleek design and spikeless traction, this is ideal for golfers seeking performance and a trendy look. Elevate your golfing experience with “The Moneymaker” spikeless golf shoe and step onto the course confidently and in style – the perfect shoe for those who love to walk.

G/Fore MG4+ golf shoe – Monument colorway

For those wanting the look of leather with the performance of a waterproof sneaker, let us introduce the MG4+. The G/FORE Men's MG4+ Golf Shoe is a stylish and performance-driven option for golfers who appreciate functionality and fashion. With its premium materials and attention to detail, this shoe offers a blend of comfort, traction, and style on the course.

Pros:

Premium craftsmanship is meticulously crafted using high-quality materials for long-lasting performance.

The shoe features a contemporary design with neutral color options for ultimate style versatility

Superior cushioning and support, providing a comfortable fit for all-day play.

Cons:

Higher price point

Limited traction on wet surfaces has been noted by some users

What customers think

“The G/FORE MG4+ Golf Shoe is outstanding! The craftsmanship and attention to detail are unmatched. Not only do they perform well on the course, but they also receive compliments every time I wear them.”

Overall thoughts

The G/FORE Men's MG4+ Golf Shoe combines premium craftsmanship, stylish design, and comfortable fit. While it comes at a higher price point and could benefit from improved wet surface traction, it stands out as a high-quality golf shoe for those who value performance and fashion. Upgrade your golfing experience with the G/FORE MG4+ Golf Shoe and enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality.

TRUE Linkswear All Day Knit II golf shoe – Bone white

The TRUE Linkswear All Day Knit II golf shoe is a versatile and comfortable option for golfers who value performance and style. With its lightweight construction and innovative design, this shoe offers all-day comfort and a modern look on the course.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable knit upper

Enhanced flexibility outsole and a zero-drop platform allow for natural movement and increased stability throughout your swing.

Modern and versatile design for both on-course play and off-course casual wear.

Cons:

Limited color options

Moderate waterproofing may not provide complete protection during wet conditions.

What customers think

“The TRUE All Day Knit II Golf Shoe is a game-changer! It's incredibly comfortable and lightweight. I love how versatile they are, allowing me to wear them both on and off the course.”

Overall thoughts

Overall, the TRUE Linkswear All Day Knit II golf shoe offers a winning combination of comfort, flexibility, and modern design. Despite limited color options and moderate waterproofing, it excels in providing lightweight and breathable performance. Bonus points for the added ability to be able to wear this away from tee time, too.

FootJoy Premiere series Field (spikeless) – White

No golf shoe guide is complete without featuring the brand most chosen among tour pros. If you prefer a spikeless model, look no further than the spikeless FootJoy premiere series – field. With its sophisticated design, spikeless traction, and premium construction, this shoe is a top choice for golfers who value fashion and function.

Pros:

A timeless and sophisticated design suitable for any country club dress code requirements

Versatile spikeless outsole provides excellent traction and stability without damaging the greens

Premium leather construction offers durability and a luxurious feel with a 2-year waterproof warranty protection

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other spikeless golf shoe options

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

What customers think

“The FootJoy Premiere Series – Field Spikeless Golf Shoe is outstanding! The design is elegant, and the spikeless traction is exceptional. I love how they seamlessly transition from the course to casual settings.”

Overall thoughts

FootJoy’s premiere series stands out as a luxurious and high-performance option. The premium full-grain leather and calfskin details exude sophistication, while soft sheepskin linings and lightweight materials enhance comfort. VersaTrax+ technology delivers unparalleled traction and stability across different playing conditions. With the OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed, this shoe offers exceptional cushioning for all-day comfort and reduced walking fatigue. It's a top choice for golfers seeking style, performance, and lasting comfort.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% – Photon Dust/Volt/Emerald Rise/Black

The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next Golf Shoes are a prime choice for golf enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance on the course. The innovative design incorporates Nike's advanced technologies to elevate your golfing experience. The shoes' sleek appearance and thoughtful construction make a statement on the fairway. Engineered with comfort in mind, these shoes ensure you can focus on your game without any discomfort. The outsole's traction pattern offers remarkable grip and stability, enhancing your swings. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next Golf Shoes are tailored to enhance your performance and style on the links.

Pros:

Stylish design adds flair to your golf attire

Comfort-focused construction for uninterrupted focus during your game

Advanced outsole traction pattern for exceptional stability

Suitable for golfers of all skill levels

Cons:

Runs quite narrow, sizing up is recommended by reviewers

Some online reviews seem to call into question the shoes long-term durability

What customers think

“Great shoe! Waterproof and comfortable on the golf course. Spikes work really well in all conditions – a must-have buy!”

Overall thoughts

The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next Golf Shoes represent a perfect fusion of style, comfort, and performance for golf enthusiasts. Their sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to your golf ensemble. Engineered for comfort and equipped with advanced outsole traction, these shoes ensure you can concentrate fully on your game. While color options may be limited, the Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next Golf Shoes are an excellent choice for golfers of all levels who seek both style and stability during their round

G/Fore Gallivanter Camo – Snow

Step up your golf game with the G/FORE Men's camo collection Gallivanter golf shoe. This shoe combines style and performance seamlessly and is designed with a unique camouflage pattern. Crafted with premium materials and featuring spikeless traction, the Gallivanter Golf Shoe offers a comfortable and fashionable option on the course.

Pros:

Stylish camouflage design that adds a trendy touch to your golf attire

100% waterproof pebble leather premium craftsmanship and attention to detail for durability and long-lasting performance

Comfortable fit with a cushioned insole and supportive construction

Spikeless traction for stability and grip without damaging the greens

Cons:

Limited color options available

Higher price point compared to some other golf shoe options

Some customers have noted these are on the narrow side for golf shoes

What customers think

“Great look, super comfortable, awesome traction!!!”

Overall thoughts

The G/FORE Men's Camo Collection Gallivanter Golf Shoe stands out as a fashionable and high-performance choice for golfers. Its unique camouflage design, premium craftsmanship, and comfortable fit offer both style and functionality on the fairways. While the limited color options and higher price point may be considerations, the overall quality and performance make it a top choice for golf enthusiasts looking to make a statement with their footwear.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Pro – White/Blue

Designed for the dedicated golfers who spend their days on the course, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Men's golf shoes offer robust comfort and remarkable energy return. With a focus on traction, these shoes feature a new Champs Spike System and Cyclone Pro Tour spikes for exceptional grip from tee to green. The classic, old-school look adds a touch of sophistication to your golf attire.



Pros:

Excellent traction in all conditions with the Champs Spike System and Cyclone Pro Tour spikes

Responsive cushioning and energy return with the stitched Zoom Air unit and full-length plate

Supple full-grain leather upper for a sophisticated and nostalgic aesthetic

Secure and locked-in feel with an internal strap that conforms to your foot shape

Seven colorway options

Cons:

Price point may be higher compared to some other golf shoe options



Spikes can take time getting used to

What customers think

One satisfied golfer expressed, “The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes are exceptional! The traction is outstanding, and the cushioning provides a smooth ride throughout the round.”



Overall thoughts

The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Men's Golf Shoes combine style, comfort, and performance for dedicated golfers. With impressive traction, responsive cushioning, and sophisticated full-grain leather upper, these shoes offer a fantastic experience on the course. While color options are limited and the price point may be a consideration, the overall quality and performance make them a top choice for golf enthusiasts seeking reliable footwear. Elevate your game and make a statement with the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes.

Adidas ZG23 golf shoes – Cloud white/Metallic Silver

The Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes are designed to provide uncompromising comfort, stability, and performance. Made in part of recycled materials, they offer a sustainable choice without compromising quality.

Pros:

Ultralightweight design for enhanced comfort and mobility

Hybrid cushioning offers a responsive and supportive midsole

Excellent grip and traction with the six-cleat Thintech TPU D-Traxion outsole

One-year waterproof protection ensures durability in various weather conditions

Environmentally conscious with a minimum of 50% recycled content in the upper

Cons:

Runs wider than the average Adidas brand shoe

The price point may be higher compared to some other golf shoe options



Some customers were not a fan of the insoles

What customers think

“The Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes offer a perfect blend of comfort and stability. The lightweight design and excellent traction provide confidence on the course.”

Overall thoughts

The Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes deliver ultralight performance without compromising on comfort or stability. With their sustainable construction, supportive cushioning, and reliable grip, these shoes are ideal for golfers seeking top-notch performance. The overall quality and performance make them a solid choice, but make sure you try them on, as sizing has been a concern for some. All in all, step onto the course with confidence wearing the Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes.

FootJoy Premiere series Tarlow – Black

The FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow golf shoes offer premium construction and performance for golfers who appreciate unprecedented style and functionality. Hand-selected, full-grain leather from Pittards ensures unmatched beauty, fit, and resistance to stretching. With a performance outsole featuring their VersaTrax+ traction elements, complete support from the OrthoLite EcoPlush fit-bed, and tour-proven traction from Pulsar cleats, these shoes deliver top-notch performance on the course. There is a reason why FootJoy continues to be the chosen brand among tour pros.

Pros:

100% premium full-grain leather construction from Pittards

Translucent rubber traction elements for maximum grip and an elevated look

Insoles provide all-day underfoot comfort that maintains its cushioning over time

Tour-proven traction with Pulsar cleats for stability and support

2-year waterproof warranty ensures protection from the elements

Design my own pair customization on their website

Cons:

Some customers have noted that these shoes run on the narrow side

Price point may be higher compared to some other golf shoe options

What customers think

“I would highly recommend golf lovers to try these shoes. If Justin Thomas wears these exact golf shoes, it says something.”

Overall thoughts

The FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow golf shoes combine premium materials, superior traction, and remarkable comfort to meet the needs of discerning golfers. With their hand-selected leather construction, versatile outsole, complete support, and tour-proven traction, these shoes offer an exceptional golfing experience. While the price point may be a consideration, the overall quality, performance, and 2-year waterproof warranty make them a worthwhile investment. Step onto the course in style and confidence — everybody loves a sharp-dress golfer.

Under Armour UA HOVR Drive 2 golf shoes – White/Metallic Silver

The Under Armour Men's UA HOVR Drive 2 golf shoes combine exceptional comfort and energy return with waterproof, breathable technology. The key feature is the UA HOVR cushioning, which not only provides incredible comfort but also returns energy to enhance your performance and overall swing. With an engineered microfiber upper, molded heel, a supportive footbed, and strategically placed toe guard, these shoes offer durability and protection during your swing. The UA Rotational Resistance spikes and lightweight TPU outsole provide excellent traction and stability.

Pros:

Breathable and supportive engineered microfiber upper with a lightweight waterproof membrane

Molded EVA footbed for supportive and comfortable step-in feel

3D print toe guard enhances durability and protection during swings

UA HOVR cushioning supports natural foot motion and helps eliminate impact forces

UA Rotational Resistance spikes offer lockdown horizontal traction and comfort during swings

Cons:

Some users have noted a more narrow toe box

Online reviews have questioned the durability of these shoes throughout a full season of use

What customers think

“I love these golf shoes! Best golf shoe I’ve worn in a while. And they are comfortable too.”

Overall thoughts

The Under Armour Men's UA HOVR Drive 2 golf shoes deliver a winning combination of comfort, energy return, and performance-enhancing features. The UA HOVR cushioning provides outstanding comfort and impact absorption, while the breathable and waterproof upper keeps you cool and dry on the course. With their supportive construction and excellent traction, these shoes are designed to enhance your swing and overall game. Although these run narrow and long-term durability may be an issue, the overall quality and performance make them a solid choice for golfers seeking advanced footwear technology.

Todd Snyder x FootJoy Le Premiere series Wilcox – White/Camo

If high-end style drives your buying decisions, then this is the golf shoe for you. The Todd Snyder X FootJoy SS23 Wilcox golf shoe is a luxurious and high-performance footwear option that combines style and functionality. Part of FootJoy's Premiere Series, these shoes are designed for elite-level performance on the golf course. The hand-selected, premium full-grain leather from Pittards provides unmatched beauty, fit, and resistance to stretching, while the patent-leather detailing adds a sophisticated touch. With advanced features like VersaTrax+ Traction Technology, an OrthoLite EcoPlush fit-bed, and Pulsar Low Profile Cleats, these shoes offer stability, comfort, and traction for the best players in the game. Add on the Todd Snyder styling, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pick.

Pros:

Premium full-grain leather construction from Pittards for superior beauty, fit, and durability

Stylish patent-leather detailing for a sartorial look

VersaTrax+ Traction Technology ensures excellent grip and stability on various terrains

Pulsar Low Profile Cleats by Softspikes offer reliable traction and stability

Todd Snyder X FootJoy styling adds a special touch

Cons:

Limited availability and exclusivity through Todd Snyder's website

Higher price point compared to standard golf shoe options

What customers think

“These Golf Shoes are a perfect combination of style and performance. The premium leather, comfortable fit, and excellent traction make them my go-to shoes on the course.”

Overall thoughts

The Todd Snyder X FootJoy SS23 Wilcox Golf Shoe is a standout choice for golfers who value both style and performance. The premium leather construction, attention to detail, and advanced features deliver a luxurious and high-performance experience. While availability may be limited and the price may be higher, the combination of unparalleled beauty, fit, and traction makes these shoes a worthwhile investment for serious golfers. Elevate your game and showcase your discerning sense of style with the Todd Snyder X FootJoy SS23 Wilcox golf shoes.

Women's Adidas Adipure Sport golf shoes – White/Pink

The versatility of this golf shoe is what makes it such a superb option for female golfers. With a 100% synthetic construction, these shoes offer durability and performance on the golf course. The highly flexible Adiwear spikeless outsole with pure motion lugs provides optimal traction, allowing for confident swings and stable footing. A wider toe-box offers improved comfort and aesthetics with its rounded toe and lower ceiling height. Complete with a Fitfoam PU sock liner, these shoes prioritize comfort during long hours on the course.

Pros:

Durable and 100% synthetic construction

Highly flexible Adiwear spikeless outsole with pure motion lugs for excellent traction

Fitfoam PU sock liner for cushioning and support

Versatile design suitable for both on-course play and casual wear

Cons:

Runs on the larger side, especially in the toe-box

May require some break-in time to achieve optimal comfort

What customers think

“I loved the look of these shoes, and they do not disappoint in person! Very classic and clean looking, with a pop of color.”

Overall thoughts

The Adidas Women's Adipure Sport golf shoe offers a winning combination of style, comfort, and performance. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a casual player, these shoes deliver durability and traction on the course. The spacious toe-box ensures a comfortable fit, while the versatile design allows you to wear them beyond the fairways. While they may require a longer break-in period, the overall quality and performance of these shoes make them a reliable choice for women golfers.

Women's Duca del Cosma Festiva – Pink

Step onto the golf course with style and confidence wearing the Duca del Cosma Festiva pink women's golf shoes. Handcrafted with a supple leather upper, these shoes exude timeless appeal and quality. The leather-topped Arneflex memory foam insole provides superior comfort and support, ensuring a pleasant walking experience throughout your rounds. The Duca nub-covered outsole offers excellent traction and durability, keeping up with your active lifestyle. Additionally, these shoes are water-resistant, adding to their versatility and practicality.

Pros:

Handcrafted with a supple leather upper for timeless appeal and durability

Arneflex memory foam insole with leather cover delivers exceptional comfort and support

Lightweight rubber sole with star-shaped nubs offers excellent traction and flexibility

Water-resistant construction enhances durability and protection

Cons:

Online customers have stated that their customer service has been less than ideal

Sizing may run slightly small, so it's recommended to check the size chart before purchasing

What customers think

“The Duca Festivas are simply amazing! The leather upper feels luxurious, and the memory foam insole provides unmatched comfort!”

Overall thoughts

Overall, these golf shoes combine style, comfort, and performance to elevate your golfing experience. The handcrafted leather upper exudes elegance and durability, while the memory foam insole ensures maximum comfort throughout your rounds. The rubber outsole with star-shaped nubs provides excellent traction and flexibility, enhancing your stability and movement on the course. With its water-resistant construction, these shoes are built to withstand various weather conditions, and their multiple color options can fit any style choice.

Women's G/Fore cap-toe Gallivanter – White/Silver

Up the ante in style and comfort with the G/FORE women's cap-toe Gallivanter. This shoe combines an athletic fit with premium waterproof leather in signature G/Fore colorways. The metallic silver patent leather toe and heel cap with broguing add a touch of sophistication and elegance. Designed by G/Fore's team of footwear experts, this shoe features an ultra-lightweight sole and a bespoke pink-colored cleat design for optimal traction on the course. With a washable and anti-microbial triple-density foam cushion footbed and comfort system technology, it provides superior comfort and airflow to keep your feet fresh.

Pros:

Premium waterproof smooth leather with patent leather heel and toe for durability and style

Classic brogue detailing adds a touch of sophistication

Washable and anti-microbial triple-density foam cushion footbed for superior comfort

Comfort system technology promotes airflow and provides a soothing massage for your soles

Cons:

Limited availability of color options

Runs on the small and narrower side

What customers think

“Love them! I have wanted this shoe forever, and they don’t disappoint. Classy and traditional.”

Overall thoughts

This shoe seamlessly blends style and comfort. The premium waterproof leather and brogue detailing create a fashionable and sophisticated look. The washable and anti-microbial triple-density foam cushion footbed ensures long-lasting comfort and hygiene. The bespoke cleat design with a pop of pink color, delivers optimal traction, enhancing your stability and performance on the golf course. While they do run on the narrower side, the cap-toe Gallivanter is a standout choice for style-conscious golfers seeking both comfort and performance.

A shoe for all occasions

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your golf style and performance is by investing in a higher-quality pair of golf shoes. Whether you prefer a spikeless option so you can transition to off-course activities or prefer a spiked cleat for a little extra added traction, our comprehensive guide highlights the best available golf shoes for both men and women in 2023.