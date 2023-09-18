This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Runners require headphones that keep pace with their strides and enhance their training experience. The best headphones for running need to be more than just durable and sweat-proof — they must also offer a secure fit that won't fall out during a jog, plus they must have reliable battery life. Additionally, for safety reasons, they should allow runners to stay aware of their surroundings. Our comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for finding the best running headphones on the market, meticulously curated to match the demands of sprint work on the track or long and methodical runs on open country roads.

Whether you're a dedicated marathoner or someone who enjoys a leisurely jog, our guide simplifies the selection process. We've conducted extensive research to identify the best headphones for running that cater to various preferences and budgets, ensuring that you find the ideal pair for your training needs. Let our guide be your running companion, leading you to the best running headphones that provide durability, a secure fit, long-lasting battery life, and even features to maintain awareness of your surroundings. With these top-tier headphones, your runs in 2023 will be enhanced with exceptional audio quality and safety, ensuring you stay focused and motivated with every stride.

Best overall: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Beats White

The Fit Pro earbuds stand out as the ultimate choice for athletes seeking the best overall headphones for running. These earbuds prioritize not only your comfort but also stability, making them the perfect blend of a secure fit and premium audio quality for your workouts and everyday use. They are designed with flexible, secure-fit wingtips that conform to the unique shape of your ears, ensuring they stay securely in place, even during the most intense workouts and workdays. Athletes from various disciplines have tested and endorsed the universal wingtip design for its unwavering stability. To enhance your comfort further, the earbuds feature pressure-relieving vents, enabling you to wear them comfortably for extended periods. Their custom acoustic platform delivers powerful and well-balanced sound, taking your music, movie, and gaming experiences to new heights. The inclusion of Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking immerses you fully in your audio content, creating a captivating and immersive listening experience. They are undoubtedly among the best workout headphones for athletes available today.

Fit Pro also offers Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that intelligently adapts to your surroundings, effectively blocking out external noise and providing a distraction-free listening experience. When you need to stay aware of your environment, a simple switch to Transparency mode offers the flexibility to do so without the need to remove the earbuds. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, these earbuds come equipped with a range of intelligent features, including Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, and the convenience of “Hey Siri” voice commands. They are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them perfect for intense workouts. With up to 6 hours of continuous listening on a single charge and the included charging case, which extends that to an impressive 24 hours, you can rest assured that your music will never be interrupted during your athletic pursuits.

Top Reason to Buy Fit Pro offers a custom acoustic platform and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, providing a captivating audio experience for music, movies, and games. The Active Noise Cancelling adapts to your surroundings, and the option to switch to Transparency mode offers flexibility. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip, these earbuds provide seamless device switching, Audio Sharing, and voice commands with “Hey Siri.” Their sweat and water resistance, extended battery life, and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices make them a versatile and top-quality choice for workout earbuds, serving as the ultimate companion for athletes.

Best for safety: SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones – Black

When it comes to selecting the ideal headphones for running, especially for those who love outdoor workouts, Shokz's OpenRun Pro headphones stand out as the ultimate choice. They seamlessly blend comfort, safety, and top-tier sound quality to elevate your running experience to new heights. These headphones are the perfect companion for your runs, providing an open-ear design that eliminates the discomfort commonly associated with in-ear models. Whether you're navigating a park path or conquering rugged trails, the OpenRun Pro headphones remain firmly in place, ensuring uninterrupted music to fuel your workout. As an added bonus, these headphones come equipped with a Shokz headband to further enhance your comfort and stability during your runs.

What truly sets OpenRun Pro apart is its premium sound quality, which is delivered through cutting-edge bone conduction technology. The 9th generation of bone conduction technology ensures crystal-clear sound, impressive volume, and deep bass, all while keeping your ears open to the natural sounds of the great outdoors. Engineered with Shokz TurboPitch technology, these headphones guarantee the most exceptional listening experience possible. The secure fit is another standout feature, thanks to the lightweight titanium frame that wraps around your head, keeping these wireless headphones stable and firmly in place, even during the most demanding training sessions. With an impressive 10 hours of continuous music, calls, and podcast playback, OpenRun Pro ensures that you remain motivated and entertained throughout your outdoor runs. What's more, the 5-minute quick charge feature grants you an additional 1.5 hours of battery life, ensuring that your music never misses a beat, even if you're in a rush to hit the road.

Top Reason to Buy: Unbeatable blend of comfort and security, making them the perfect choice for outdoor runners. Their commitment to safety and connection is evident through their open-ear design, allowing you to remain aware of your environment at all times. The premium sound quality delivered via bone conduction technology, coupled with their secure fit, ensures that these headphones can effortlessly keep up with your intense outdoor runs. With extended battery life and a quick charge feature, they serve as the ultimate companion for athletes who cherish outdoor running, offering both top-tier performance and unmatched convenience.

Best budget: Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – Navy

The Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds are an exceptional choice for runners in search of the perfect headset to enhance their workouts. These earbuds excel in delivering a harmonious blend of comfort, performance, and durability, making them a top pick for runners. Engineered with a primary focus on comfort, these earbuds are thoughtfully designed to stay securely in place, no matter how intense your workout becomes. This stability is achieved through Jabra's innovative ShakeGrip technology. Moreover, their IP57 rating certifies them as waterproof and sweatproof, rendering them ideal for outdoor activities and running in any weather conditions.

One standout feature that sets these earbuds apart is their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capability, which empowers you to effectively block out distracting background noise. You have the flexibility to adjust the ANC levels to your preference, ensuring that you can remain aware of your surroundings while immersing yourself in your favorite tunes. The Jabra Sound app adds a layer of customization to this feature, offering five levels of HearThrough to tailor your audio experience precisely. When it comes to taking calls, these in-ear Bluetooth earbuds truly shine, offering remarkable call clarity. They are equipped with six microphones that are covered with SAATI Acoustex mesh for wind protection, ensuring outstanding call clarity whether you're in the midst of a workout or tackling a tight deadline.

With a long-lasting battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback, and the charging case extends this to a generous 30 hours. For those moments when you're running low on power, a quick 5-minute fast charge provides you with up to an hour of use. The Mono Mode feature is another convenience, allowing you to use just one earbud if necessary. The sound quality of these earbuds is truly impressive, delivering a well-balanced bass, resonant mid-ranges, and nuanced treble, all powered by 6mm speakers. This rich and powerful music experience serves as the perfect companion to keep you motivated and energized throughout your runs. If you're one who loves to personalize your audio experience, the Jabra Sound app offers a range of options to fine-tune your earbuds and sound quality to your liking.

Top Reason to Buy: Tailor-made for runners, offering an unbeatable combination of comfort, performance, and durability. Their secure fit, waterproof and sweatproof design, and customizable Active Noise Cancellation make them the perfect choice for outdoor runs and workouts. Exceptional call clarity, a long-lasting battery, and powerful sound quality further solidify their position as a top pick for athletes looking to elevate their training session.

Best for long runs: Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds – Navy

For long-distance runs, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are an exceptional choice that caters to the needs of elite athletes. These true wireless earbuds, powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, offer an unparalleled level of performance and convenience, making them the ultimate companion for extended running sessions. They liberate you from the tangles of wires, providing the freedom to fully immerse yourself in your exercise routine without any disruptions. Designed with an unwavering focus on comfort and stability, these earbuds feature customizable secure-fit ear hooks and a range of ear-tip options. Regardless of the intensity of your workouts or the miles you cover, they remain securely in place, allowing you to concentrate solely on your run.

Powerbeats Pro is engineered to endure the challenges of athletic performance, boasting a reinforced design with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. This means they can handle even the most demanding workouts, whether you're breaking a sweat or pushing through the rain. Each earbud offers an impressive 9 hours of listening time, ensuring that you're consistently motivated and fully engaged in your training sessions, thanks to their powerful and well-balanced sound quality.

Top Reason to Buy: Powerful and balanced audio, making sound quality a top priority for athletes. With their customizable ear hooks, secure fit, and intuitive controls on each earbud, they offer unparalleled convenience during workouts. These earbuds are the ideal choice for athletes who value both performance and exceptional audio excellence, making them a great companion for long-distance runs.

Best lightweight earbuds: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) – White

The Apple AirPods 3rd generation are a stellar choice for runners seeking a perfect balance of lightweight design, exceptional sound quality, and seamless connectivity. These wireless earbuds boast a comfortable fit that stays securely in place during your runs, thanks to their ergonomic design and skin-detect sensors that automatically pause playback when removed. They deliver impressive sound quality, supporting Spatial Audio for an immersive experience, particularly when watching movies or videos. With up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge (5 hours with Spatial Audio), these earbuds keep your music going throughout your workout. The included charging case extends the battery life to up to 30 hours of listening time, ensuring you're always powered up. Moreover, their sweat and water resistance (IPX4 rated) make them suitable for intense workouts. Designed to work seamlessly with a range of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and iPods, these AirPods are a versatile and high-quality audio companion for your runs.

Top Reason to Buy: With immersive Spatial Audio content, these earbuds deliver a captivating audio experience. With a long-lasting battery and a convenient charging case, you can stay powered up for extended workouts. Their sweat and water resistance ensure durability during intense exercise sessions. Plus, their compatibility with a wide range of Apple devices ensures a seamless and hassle-free connection, making them a top-notch choice for athletes seeking a reliable and high-quality audio solution for their runs — an excellent lightweight choice.

Best fitting in-ear: Jaybird Sport Vista 2 – Black

The Vista 2 by Jaybird is a standout choice for runners in search of a dependable earbud set that's tailored to their specific needs. These earbuds redefine the true wireless audio experience and are meticulously designed to enhance the auditory journey of athletes. Equipped with both SurroundSense and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features, they provide runners with the flexibility to choose between two essential modes: amplifying ambient sounds for safety or immersing themselves in their training with ANC, effectively eliminating distracting background noise and enabling them to perform at their absolute best. Jaybird's signature fit, functionality, and Earthproof durability make the Vista 2 earbuds perfectly suited to the demanding lifestyles of active individuals. The innovative SurroundSense feature ensures that athletes remain connected and aware of their surroundings at all times. It employs wind-guarded microphones to monitor ambient noise without missing a single beat.

What sets the Vista 2 earbuds apart is their remarkable resilience. These earbuds are engineered to withstand the harshest conditions, boasting waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof ratings, along with resistance to freezing, shock, and impact. This robust build ensures that athletes can rely on them in any environment. The premium sound quality delivered by 6mm milled drivers, customizable EQ profiles, and the added bonus of Active Noise Cancellation allows athletes to fine-tune their audio experience to perfection, enhancing their motivation and performance.

Top Reason to Buy: The Active Noise Cancellation feature empowers athletes to eliminate distractions and maintain focused performance during workouts. Simultaneously, the SurroundSense feature guarantees awareness of their surroundings, which is crucial for those running or biking on busy roads. The Earthproof durability ensures these earbuds can withstand the elements, making them an essential companion for athletes who demand rugged reliability from their gear.

Most stylish option: Shokz OpenFit – Beige

For stylish runners who prioritize both comfort and audio excellence, the OpenFit headphones are the perfect choice. These headphones feature an open-ear design that seamlessly combines comfort and style with a compact earbud design that embraces the Shokz open-ear concept. The ergonomic design, complemented by ultra-soft silicone cushions, ensures an incredibly comfortable listening experience. Shokz's DirectPitch technology delivers premium audio quality while keeping your ears open, allowing you to savor your favorite tunes while staying aware of your surroundings. The headphones provide situational awareness, enabling you to stay connected to both your audio and the environment simultaneously. The secure fit is guaranteed by the ergonomic and flexible ear hook, coupled with a balanced earbud weight design that provides a soft yet secure grip. With up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge and a quick 5-minute charge providing an additional hour of battery life, you can bid farewell to battery anxiety and enjoy uninterrupted music during your stylish runs. These headphones offer a perfect blend of fashion and functionality for the modern, stylish runner.

Top Reason to Buy: Harmonious blend of fashion and function. Their open-ear design ensures both comfort and situational awareness, allowing you to enjoy premium audio quality while staying connected to your surroundings. The ergonomic and flexible ear hook, combined with a balanced earbud weight design, provides a secure and comfortable fit. With a remarkable 28 hours of listening time on a single charge and a quick 5-minute charge option, you can confidently embark on your runs without worrying about battery life.