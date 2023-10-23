This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Indoor exercise bikes continue to be a go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts, offering an efficient and convenient way to stay in shape. Our buying guide is your key to discovering the best indoor exercise bikes available on the market, featuring the latest models designed to cater to a wide range of fitness preferences. Whether you're seeking a spin-class quality machine for intense studio-style workouts or a budget-friendly option suitable for all fitness levels, our guide simplifies the selection process.

From advanced, performance-based bikes to those designed for beginners looking for a leisurely pedal session, our guide offers a diverse array of exercise bikes to suit your needs and budget. We've conducted the necessary research to identify the top models in 2023, ensuring that you can make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals. These indoor exercise bikes provide you with a dependable means of achieving your fitness aspirations, whether you're looking for a challenging spin class experience or a comfortable and accessible workout that accommodates all levels.

Best overall exercise bike: Peloton Bike+

For those looking for the ultimate exercise bike, there's only one brand that stands head and shoulders above all else: Peloton. This extraordinary exercise bike redefines your cardio workouts with immersive technology, taking your fitness journey to new heights. The Peloton Bike+ is your gateway to a total-body workout that seamlessly transitions from cycling to strength training, yoga, meditation, and more. With the ability to stack classes, you'll unlock unparalleled exercise diversity that keeps you engaged and challenged. An essential component of the Peloton Bike+ experience is the Peloton All-Access Membership, which can be purchased separately. For just $44 per month, your entire household gains unlimited access to the extensive content library available on your Bike+ and the Peloton App. It's a fitness investment that knows no bounds.

In terms of design, the Peloton Bike+ is remarkably small-space friendly, boasting a compact 4′ x 2′ footprint. It also offers adjustable features, including the seat, handlebar, and screen, making it suitable for individuals of varying heights. This stationary bike is perfect for homes with limited square footage or those working around furniture constraints.

The Peloton Bike+ is not just about physical design, it's also a marvel of innovative controls and features. It features a rotating screen with 360° of movement, delivering a dynamic workout experience. The 2.2-channel speaker system with tweeters and full-range drivers ensures studio-quality sound that immerses you in your classes. You have the choice of manual control or auto-resistance options via the resistance knob. The 10-point multitouch touchscreen is intuitive to use, equipped with reduced-reflected and anti-smudge coating. Connectivity is seamless with a USB-C charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a privacy cover. The built-in 4 digital array microphone and up-and-down volume buttons complete this impressive array of features.

The Peloton Bike+ offers a vast array of classes across more than 10 disciplines that extend beyond cycling, including strength training, yoga, meditation, and more. The Peloton App allows you to explore outdoor classes, boxing workouts, and gamified cycling experiences with Peloton Lanebreak. There is also an Entertainment option in beta, with the ability to stream Disney+, Max, Netflix, and YouTube TV.

Motivation is never in short supply with the Peloton Bike+. It features a diverse lineup of 50+ instructors, each ready to help you conquer your fitness goals. Whether you thrive on feel-good energy or a can-do attitude, there's an instructor to inspire you, regardless of your mood.

To monitor your progress, the Peloton Bike+ provides on-screen metrics that display how you're improving class after class. Keep an eye on your speed, resistance, heart rate, and power to ensure you're in sync with the instructor's workout class. Additionally, the Peloton Bike+ is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch device running Wear OS 3 or higher, allowing for effortless one-tap tracking to close your rings and track your fitness journey effectively.

Top Reason to Buy: With seamless class stacking, a value-packed All-Access Membership, and a compact design suitable for small spaces, it takes cardio workouts to a new level. The extensive controls and features, including a rotating screen, high-quality speakers, and cutting-edge connectivity, provide unparalleled convenience and immersive workouts. Precise measurements and requirements ensure a comfortable fit in your space. With access to a diverse range of classes led by motivating instructors and easy progress tracking, the Peloton Bike+ is the ultimate indoor exercise bike and our winner for one of the best exercise bikes on the market in 2023.

Best budget exercise bike: PSOS Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

For those seeking an affordable exercise bike, the PSOS Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is a top choice. This stationary bike offers a smooth and noise-minimized workout experience, thanks to its wool felt resistance system, making it perfect for home use without disturbing your household. This exercise bike is constructed from high-quality steel for extra strength and stability. The cage pedals add an extra layer of safety, protecting you from injuries during fast rides.

The bike also features a digital display that keeps you informed of crucial workout metrics. You can track your speed, time, calories burned, and odometer data. Additionally, a convenient pad holder is included, allowing you to watch videos or listen to music while you exercise, making your workouts more engaging and enjoyable.

Adjusting your workout is a breeze with the brake and resistance knob. You can easily increase or decrease the resistance to meet your exercise needs. Pressing the same knob enables you to stop quickly and safely, ensuring a smooth and efficient workout experience. With a weight capacity of up to 320 pounds, this exercise bike is suitable for various users.

Top Reason to Buy: The PSOS Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is the best budget-friendly exercise bike, offering a smooth, quiet, and safe workout experience. Its wool-felt resistance system minimizes noise, ensuring you won't disturb your household while exercising. Safety features like high-quality steel construction and cage pedals add peace of mind to your workouts. The built-in digital display helps you monitor essential workout metrics, and the pad holder enhances your exercise routine's enjoyment. With user-friendly brake and resistance controls, this exercise bike provides an efficient and versatile workout experience, accommodating users up to 320 lbs. Easy installation and reliable customer support make it a solid choice for budget-conscious fitness enthusiast.

Best virtual experience: NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike

For those that love trainer-led experiences, this NordicTrack studio bike is the pick for you. Elevate your home fitness experience with the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle, our winner for the best virtual exercise bike. Powered by iFIT, this groundbreaking exercise bike enables you to access on-demand iFIT workouts, seamlessly streamed to a captivating 22″ smart HD touchscreen. Whether you're in the mood for high-energy Studio Classes or awe-inspiring Global Workouts, expert iFIT Trainers lead the way, automatically adjusting your resistance and incline to match the terrain. What sets the S22i apart is its remarkable adaptability, offering an impressive 20% incline and a -10% decline, immersing you in real-world terrains, all from the comfort of your home.

The centerpiece of the S22i is its Rotating 22″ Smart HD Touchscreen. This touchscreen is your gateway to personalized workouts, featuring enhanced graphics and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, you can effortlessly monitor your workout stats and training progress with a simple swipe, enhancing your overall experience. For ultimate convenience, your iFIT Trainer takes the reins with Automatic Trainer Control. This feature manages your S22i's decline, incline, and 24 digital resistance levels, creating a workout mirroring the natural landscapes you'll encounter, from Japan to Germany and beyond. To further enrich your experience, the S22i boasts HD Graphics Performance. With the added processor cooling, your journey from cycling in Maui to Switzerland feels unbelievably real. Plus, with Wi-Fi Connectivity, your access to the finest workouts is better, more reliable, and faster than ever before. For an uninterrupted workout, Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity allows you to sync your Bluetooth headphones to the studio cycle, letting you focus without outside distractions.

The S22i guarantees a smooth and consistent workout with its Inertia Enhanced Flywheel, designed to withstand your most challenging sessions. The SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance ensures a noise-free ride, letting you work out without disruptions. You can also enhance your workout with the complimentary dual 3-pound dumbbells, perfect for an upper body workout while pedaling.

Additionally, the Vertical and Horizontal Seat Adjustment allows you to find the most comfortable position for your riding style. With 24 Digital Resistance Levels, you can tailor your workouts to your exact needs, as your iFIT Trainer automatically controls and adjusts the resistance. And to keep you cool during intense sessions, the AutoBreeze Workout Fan adapts to match your workout's intensity.

Top Reason to Buy: The bike's adaptability is unmatched, with a remarkable 20% incline and -10% decline, simulating real-world terrains from the comfort of your home. The Rotating 22″ Smart HD Touchscreen enhances your engagement, while Automatic Trainer Control manages resistance, incline, and decline, mirroring natural landscapes. With HD Graphics Performance, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity, and a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership, it brings a wealth of features to your workout. The NordicTrack S22i also ensures a noise-free and smooth ride with Inertia Enhanced Flywheel and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance, which make it a complete package for a versatile and enjoyable exercise experience.

Best beginner bike: YOSUDA Indoor Magnetic Cycling Bike

For beginners looking to start their fitness journey, the YOSUDA Indoor Magnetic Cycling Bike is our top choice. This cycling bike offers a smooth, durable, and easy-to-maintain design, ensuring that newcomers can comfortably exceed their fitness goals. The YOSUDA cycling bike is built on a robust steel frame and operates with a nearly silent belt drive system. It features a substantial 35-pound flywheel, an LCD monitor to track essential workout metrics, and even includes a convenient water bottle holder. You can tailor your cycling experience with its two-ways adjustable handlebar and four-ways adjustable seat, providing optimal comfort for your rides. With a weight capacity of up to 270 pounds, this bike is suitable for a wide range of users.

The 35-pound flywheel and the heavy-duty steel frame guarantee stability during your workouts, and the belt-driven system ensures a smooth and quiet ride, preventing any disturbances to your surroundings. The YOSUDA bike offers a personalized fit with its adjustable handlebar, padded seat, and a wide range of resistance levels, allowing you to target specific fitness goals like muscle toning, weight loss, and cardiovascular health.

The LCD monitor helps you keep track of your progress, displaying essential data like time, speed, distance, calories burned, and your odometer. As an added bonus, the built-in iPad holder lets you enjoy entertainment while exercising, making your workouts even more enjoyable.

Top Reason to Buy: Ideal choice for beginners, offering a stable and virtually silent workout experience. Its adjustability ensures a personalized fit, making it suitable for a wide range of users. The LCD monitor keeps you informed about your performance metrics, and the built-in iPad holder adds an extra layer of entertainment to your workouts, motivating you to stay consistent on your fitness journey. Whether you're looking to enhance your cardiovascular health, lose weight, or build strength, this bike can help you achieve your goals comfortably.

Best spin class feel: Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

For those seeking the authentic feel of a spin class at home, the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is the top choice. With its cutting-edge features and design, it brings the high-energy, motivating atmosphere of a spin class directly to your home. One of the standout features is the magnetic resistance system, offering an impressive 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels. This allows you to fine-tune your workout to match your fitness level and goals, ensuring a challenging and effective exercise session.

The Schwinn IC4 features dual-sided pedals, catering to both SPD clips and toe cages, making it adaptable to your preferred cycling style. The adjustable race-style seat provides comfort during your intense spin workouts. The full-color backlit LCD console offers real-time monitoring of essential metrics, including heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs.

What sets this indoor cycling bike apart is its seamless Bluetooth connectivity, designed to work flawlessly with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift. With separate subscriptions, you can stream thousands of classes and compete with others in a virtual world, transforming your home workouts into a thrilling and competitive experience. Incorporating easy access cradles with a set of 3-pound dumbbells, the Schwinn IC4 is not only about cycling but also offers a comprehensive fitness solution. It's a versatile choice for those who want the true spin class feel in the comfort of their own home.

Top Reason to Buy: Replicates the exhilarating spin class experience at home, thanks to its magnetic resistance system with 100 micro-adjustable levels. Its dual-sided pedals and adjustable race-style seat enhance your cycling sessions' comfort and performance. The full-color backlit LCD console keeps you informed about your workout metrics. Most notably, its seamless Bluetooth connectivity enables you to engage with Peloton and Zwift apps, opening the door to a world of interactive classes and virtual competition. If you want the true spin class feel in your home workouts, the Schwinn IC4 is your perfect fitness companion.

Best display monitor exercise bike: Echelon EX5-S Smart Bike

For an unparalleled immersive workout experience, the Echelon EX5-S Smart Bike is our top choice for exercise bikes with the best display monitor. This smart bike redefines your fitness journey with its stunning 22″ HD touchscreen display, capable of flipping 180° for cross-training, providing flexibility like never before. The Echelon EX5-S offers a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership, granting access to a vast library of over 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by world-class instructors through the Echelon Fit App. It's your ticket to elite fitness experiences from the comfort of your home.

Designed with a sleek aesthetic and competition-style features, this bike is engineered for maximum comfort and total immersion. With two power ports for your devices, indexing resistance knob for 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, dual-sided SPD compatible pedals, and an extra-large cushioned seat, it caters to your every need. Elevated bullhorn handlebars with elbow rests add another dimension of comfort to your rides. With your Echelon Premier Membership, you gain access to a wide variety of classes for riders of all levels, ranging from 5-45 minutes in duration. This includes endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides, and much more, all led by world-class instructors.

What sets this smart bike apart is its dedication to providing the best music in the industry. Partnering with top record labels, Echelon ensures that you stay motivated with a diverse selection of music genres to accompany your workouts. From dance to EDM, hip hop to folk, whatever your musical preference, they've got you covered. For those seeking the ultimate immersive fitness experience, the Echelon EX5-S Smart Bike, with its impressive display monitor and extensive features, is your gateway to a new era of connected fitness.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers the ultimate display monitor experience, featuring a 22″ HD touchscreen that flips 180° for off-equipment cross-training. With a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership, you gain access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes led by world-class instructors. The bike's sleek design, comfortable features, and advanced functionality ensure that your fitness journey is barrier-free and highly engaging.

Best exercise bike splurge: Schwinn A.C. Performance Studio Cycle

For those who are ready to invest in the ultimate indoor cycling experience, the Schwinn A.C. Performance Studio Cycle is the undisputed choice. This commercial-grade masterpiece is designed for those who demand superior performance, exceptional quality, and an indoor cycle that will stand the test of time. One standout feature of the Schwinn A.C. Performance is its compatibility with Double Link pedals, supporting both cycling cleats and regular athletic shoes. The bike can even be upgraded to Schwinn's Triple Link pedals, accommodating Look Delta and SPD-style cleats for an authentic outdoor riding feel. These pedals easily convert to accept regular athletic shoes with snap-in locking toe clips, providing versatility for all riders.

What truly sets the A.C. Performance apart is its innovative Carbon Blue technology. This revolutionary belt drive system delivers unmatched durability and replicates the authentic outdoor biking feel that Schwinn is renowned for. It's low maintenance, never requiring lubrication or tension adjustments. This system is a game-changer in the indoor cycling industry, providing a true-to-life cycling experience. The A.C. Performance features high-performance handlebars that cater to a wide range of rider needs, from comfort to high performance. The Virtual Contact Magnetic resistance brake ensures smooth and consistent control, allowing you to fine-tune your workouts with precision.

Schwinn's Fit system enables a broad range of seat and handlebar adjustments, ensuring a safe and comfortable setup for a diverse range of riders. The Schwinn A.C. Performance Studio Cycle is your ultimate splurge for an indoor cycling experience that combines quality, durability, and the feel of outdoor biking.

Top Reason to Buy: The ultimate splurge for fitness enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled indoor cycling experience. This commercial-grade bike is designed for performance, quality, and durability that lasts a lifetime. The revolutionary Carbon Blue technology is a belt drive system that combines durability with the authentic feel of outdoor cycling. It's virtually maintenance-free and offers the momentum and feedback of a chain drive. The bike's high-performance handlebars, Virtual Contact Magnetic resistance brake, and Schwinn Fit system make it adaptable to a wide range of rider needs, ensuring a comfortable and precise setup. If you're looking to splurge on an indoor cycling experience that rivals the real thing, the Schwinn A.C. Performance is the way to go.