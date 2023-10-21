The Minnesota Timberwolves are betting a lot on Rudy Gobert after trading for him last offseason, and he recently did an interview in which he opened up about fans' perception that he is declining.

“I'm kind of used to being counted out,” Rudy Gobert said, via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “It's been the pattern of my life and career. … They count me out and I have to come back and show the world again who I am.”

Gobert is a key member of the Timberwolves along with stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The trio is hoping to surprise fans this season. Karl-Anthony Towns has been around the longest, while Anthony Edwards is the young star who is expected to be around for the longest and just got an extension this offseason. Gobert spoke about how he is feeling physically going into the season.

“I'm feeling the best I've ever felt,” Gobert said, via Hine. “I hope they expect me, because I'm going to do whatever it takes to help this team be a top defense, and the numbers will speak for themselves.”

Aaron Rodgers got a lot of attention for his “darkness retreat” that he took this offseason, and Gobert decided to do that himself.

“It was a really powerful experience,” Gobert said, via Hine. “In our society, we're constantly distracted, whether it's phone, music or noise, and most of us don't get to be alone or with ourselves. Even if we're alone, we don't get to face ourselves. … When you're in the dark and there's not distraction, you get to be with yourself, and it can be uncomfortable, but I think for every human being on Earth, I think it's a good thing to do because it really makes you grow.”

The Timberwolves certainly hope the darkness retreat that Aaron Rodgers brought a lot of attention to helps Gobert live up to expectations this season.