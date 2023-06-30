Check out our top picks for the best JRPG games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023. Get games like Persona 5 Royal and NieR Automata at a discount during this limited-time sale!

Best JRPG Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Persona 5 Royal – 40% off

Description: Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.

Be able to explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, experience alternate endings, and more in this definitive version of Persona 5 Royal which also includes 40 items of previously released downloadable content.

Persona® 5 Strikers – 67% off

Description: Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – 54% off

Description: This game is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey.

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills. Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – 43% off

Description: Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER operative, descends on the mako-powered city of Midgar. The world of the timeless classic FINAL FANTASY VII is reborn, using cutting-edge graphics technology, a new battle system and an additional adventure starring Yuffie Kisaragi as a new playable character.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997, developed under the guidance of the original key developers.

This critically-acclaimed game, which mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action, makes its Steam debut along with FF7R EPISODE INTERmission─a new story arc featuring Yuffie Kisaragi.

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION – 30% off

Description: CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION is a remaster of CRISIS CORE featuring updated graphics, combat systems and soundtrack. Follow the tale of SOLDIER operative Zack Fair, as he discovers the secrets of Shinra's dark experiments.

This beloved remaster follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack's dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 75% off

Description: Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.

Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, using the battlefield as your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, signs, and everything else at your disposal to clean up the streets!

When you're not busy bashing heads, relax by hitting up the local arcade for some classic SEGA games, compete with locals in a no holds barred go-kart race around Yokohama, complete 50 unique substories, or just take in the scenery of a modern-day Japanese city. There’s always something new around the corner.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 30% off

Description: Don the clothes and weaponry of the elite to become the samurai of legend, Sakamoto Ryoma. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan.

NieR:Automata – 50%

Description: NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Players can switch between using melee and ranged attacks in battle against hordes of enemies and challenging bosses across a variety of open field maps that the game seamlessly joins together with no area loading.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 – 60%

Description: Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

A kind young man sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking book, to search for the “Sealed verses” in order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl.

Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother who journeys alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – 50%

Description: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout tells the story of a girl and her friends who are about to become adults, discovering what is most important to them.

To showcase the story of the main characters discovering things they've never seen before, Koei Tecmo has created fields with natural shadows that allow you to feel the breath of Atelier Ryza’s world. Graphics have been further enhanced, allowing for a world of daily-life and adventure to be depicted in a new way.

Tales of Arise – 60%

Description: 300 years of tyranny. A mysterious mask. Lost pain and memories. Wield the Blazing Sword and join a mysterious, untouchable girl to fight your oppressors. Experience a tale of liberation, featuring characters with next-gen graphical expressiveness.

Explore the world of Dahna, chain powerful combos, and discover the fate of the divided Renan and Dahnan people with your unique group of friends. Overcome hardships and grow together as you and your party aim to defeat the master of an alien planet in order to liberate the people.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY – 50% off

Description: A new tactics RPG from the team who brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler. An epic tale, brought to life with stunning HD-2D graphics. Make difficult decisions in this story set against a backdrop of the war-torn continent of Norzelia.

This land bears a long and scarred history that includes the Saltiron War, a war that erupted over control of salt and iron resources. A balance of power has been achieved between the Holy State of Hyzante, which controls the salt, the Grand Dutchy of Aesfrost, a land of iron clad in frost and snow, and the forested Kingdom of Glenbook, which lies nestled between the other two powers.

However, a certain incident shakes the balance between these three powers, which then begins to crumble away…