This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

When it comes to premier basketball footwear, few names command the same reverence as Kevin Durant — he has the second-longest-running signature shoe line among active players, only trailing King James himself. His impact and prowess on the court are undeniable, and the search for the perfect pair of Kevin Durant basketball shoes becomes an enthralling odyssey in 2023. As the seasons progress, a fresh array of choices find their way on the market, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and styles that fuel excitement and intrigue among basketball enthusiasts.

This is precisely where our comprehensive guide steps in to guide you. As you embark on your quest for the ultimate pair of kicks inspired by the basketball virtuoso himself, our guide stands as your steadfast companion. Join us in discovering a realm where court dominance converges with groundbreaking design, empowering you to make an informed decision that seamlessly bridges your passion for the sport with a penchant for top-tier footwear. Here are the best KD shoes to buy right now!

Best overall shoes: KD16 “NY vs. NY” – Noble Red/Team Red/Siren Red/Metallic Gold

Elevate your game with the KD16 NY vs NY Basketball Shoes, a homage to Kevin Durant's insatiable love for the sport. Whether it's a casual pickup game or a high-stakes playoff match, these shoes offer the perfect blend of speed, stability, and style for every hoop enthusiast. The fusion of Nike Air and Zoom Air technology provides the speed you need along with stability that lasts through all four quarters. With a lighter load and a lower upper compared to the previous version, these shoes are tailor-made for players who can't resist just one more game. The unique design pays tribute to the basketball mecca of New York City, where KD's legacy is forever embraced.

Top Reason to Buy: Winning combination of speed, stability, and comfort. The dynamic interplay of Nike Air and Zoom Air technology delivers the support you need for long and intense sessions on the court. The special New York-inspired design reflects the city's basketball culture, while the lightweight multilayer mesh upper ensures a broken-in feel and optimal foot lockdown.

Best budget shoes: KD Trey 5 IX – Pure Platinum/Cool Grey/Total Orange/White

Unleash your full potential on the court with the KD Trey 5 IX Basketball Shoes. Crafted to match Kevin Durant's relentless work ethic, these sneakers are designed for players who go all in on every play. Experience the sensation of cloud-like cushioning and broken-in comfort, just like Durant prefers, allowing you to stay fresh and laser-focused. The innovative Nike Renew technology combines soft and firm foam layers for resilient cushioning, while the Zoom Air unit absorbs impact and returns energy with every stride. The lightweight, layered mesh upper ensures a secure fit with reinforced support where it matters most. With a rubber outsole featuring a sound wave-inspired traction pattern, you'll grip the court in multiple directions – a nod to KD's love for music and rhythm. The cherry on top? Affordability.

Top Reason to Buy: Experience cloud-like cushioning and broken-in comfort that keep you fresh and driven throughout every game. The innovative combination of Nike Renew technology and Zoom Air cushioning provides a springy, energy-returning ride with each step. The lightweight layered mesh upper ensures a secure fit, supported by reinforced areas for durability.

Best for stability: Nike KD Trey 5 X – White/Volt/Black

Claim victory on the court with the Nike KD TREY 5 X Basketball Shoes. Crafted to mirror the exceptional skills of Kevin Durant, these sneakers offer a lightweight upper and a plush support system that lets you glide effortlessly on the hardwood. The upper appears to hover above the tooling, connected by a midfoot strap that creates an iconic and unique visual. Durable materials by the toe provide essential support and performance. The tongue loop features KD's iconic number “7”, the “X,” and the 10th iteration of the KD Trey 5, reflecting KD's fantastic style. Whether you're scoring points, making defensive stands, or securing unstoppable wins, the Nike KD TREY 5 X sets a legendary example.

Top Reason to Buy: With this pair, it's all about stability. The midfoot strap not only provides comfortable support but also locks your feet in for enhanced stability. The Zoom Air unit in the forefoot delivers a responsive, springy feel that propels your game forward. The plush materials in the collar add comfort to your wear. With the signature Swoosh logo built into the design, these sneakers rep KD's iconic style. The rubber piece on the side adds a distinctive touch that embodies KD's “spooky” slim reaper persona.

Best hop improvement shoes: Nike KD15 Basketball Shoes – White/Black/Volt

When it comes to basketball, you need a shoe that's ultra-responsive, while being as light as a feather to really maximize your hops — a shoe that can make you even “springier.” This is the shoe that does that and then some. Stripping away unnecessary weight, the reduced layers throughout the upper create a broken-in feel that enhances your comfort and performance. Floating wings along the sides secure your foot in place as you make every move. The full-length Cushlon foam combined with a visible Air Zoom Strobel unit creates a dual-layer cushioning system that is soft, smooth, and ultra-responsive, delivering an energy-returning sensation that propels your game to new heights. The innovative outsole pattern, resembling a topographical map, features contoured ridges that bend and deflect for multidirectional traction, ensuring you maintain full control over your movements on the court.

Top Reason to Buy: Designed for ultimate comfort and responsiveness. The reduced layers in the upper enhance the broken-in feel, while the floating wings along the sides secure your foot in place for stability. The dual-layer cushioning system, featuring full-length Cushlon foam and a visible Air Zoom Strobel unit, delivers a soft, smooth, and energy-returning experience that will take your vertical hops to new levels.

Best shoes for kids: Nike KD15 TB – White/Black

Gear up your young ballers for ground-breaking performances and consecutive victories with the Nike KD15 TB basketball shoes. Drawing inspiration from Kevin Durant's legendary game and style, these shoes are crafted for grade-schoolers, blending futuristic functionality with an iconic look. Reminiscent of the Nike Nocta Line, these shoes feature a hand-crafted appearance achieved through modern techniques. With upgraded, softer, leaner, and more responsive features, these shoes offer a distraction-free and smooth ride, enabling energetic movement on the court. The lightweight structure provides a comfortable wrap around their feet, allowing the upper to work seamlessly with the propulsion system. Plush cushioning and a pull-up jumper ensure sustained comfort and containment throughout the game. Strategic thickness reduces small movements, keeping their feet in place, and empowering them to shine in crunch time.

Top Reason to Buy: Upgraded with softer, leaner, and more responsive features, these shoes offer distraction-free comfort and a smooth ride, allowing your kids to move energetically on the court. The lightweight structure and comfortable wrap enhance their gameplay, while plush cushioning and a pull-up jumper ensure sustained comfort throughout their games, practice, or training.

KD shoes for the KO

Elevate both your game and style with the guidance of our comprehensive Kevin Durant basketball shoe guide. Discover a realm of innovation and performance that aligns perfectly with your love for basketball and exceptional footwear. Step confidently onto the court, equipped with the ideal pair that captures the essence of Kevin Durant's unmatched skill and distinctive style.