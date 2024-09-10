How much more hockey does veteran goaltender Martin Jones have left? Once considered one of the National Hockey League’s more capable starters, he has become a journeyman in recent years, playing for four different teams in as many seasons.

Jones began his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings as Jonathan Quick’s backup and earned his name on the Stanley Cup as part of the 2014 championship-winning team. He was eventually traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent several seasons, highlighted by trips to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final and the 2019 Western Conference Final along with an All-Star Game appearance in 2017.

But as his stats began to decline, the Sharks bought out his contract in the 2021 offseason with three years remaining, making him a free agent. Over the next three offseasons, Jones signed with the Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively. Now, as training camp approaches, he’s once again a free agent, still waiting to be signed.

At 34, Martin Jones still has plenty of hockey left in him, with a career record of 236-171-36, a 2.72 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and 30 shutouts. So, where are the best landing spots for him if he’s to continue his NHL career, since he has no intention of calling it quits just yet?

It’s likely he’ll need to accept a two-way contract, starting the season in the American Hockey League and being prepared for an NHL call-up in the event of an injury. That being said, there are several potential landing spots for Jones that make sense for his situation, including a couple of locations with which he is already very familiar.

1) A return to where it all began in Hollywood with the Kings

As mentioned earlier, Martin Jones began his NHL career with the Kings and spent a significant part of it with the Sharks in California. Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Kings are set to rely on the tandem of Darcy Kuemper (in his second stint with the team) and David Rittich, a duo that isn’t likely to strike fear into opponents.

Kuemper has been injury-prone in recent years, and it’s likely he could miss time again this season due to recurring issues. This would leave Rittich as the Kings' starter, and Jones could easily slot in as third on the depth chart, ready to step in and take minutes in net should the need arise.

2) A trip to the Rocky Mountains, joining the Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are secure in the starter’s position with Alexandar Georgiev, who is entering the final year of his contract and will be aiming to earn an extension beyond this season. However, the backup spot remains a question mark with Justus Annunen, who posted a respectable 8-4 record and a 2.25 goals-against average in his first taste of NHL action in 2023-24.

As the case would be with a potential reunion with the Kings, Jones could find himself landing 3rd on the Avalanche depth chart, receive regular playing time in the American Hockey League, and be available for immediate action in the event of a call-up to the NHL.

3) Taking his talents to South Beach with the Florida Panthers

The summer of celebration for the Florida Panthers after capturing the franchise's first Stanley Cup in their history is winding down, as it won't be long until they return to the ice in order to attempt and defend their title.

Starter Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped Florida to success, but his capable backup, Anthony Stolarz, departed to sign a multi-year deal with the Maple Leafs. While highly-touted prospect Spencer Knight is expected to slot in as Bobrovsky’s backup, the Panthers could still benefit from added depth between the pipes.

A contract for Jones would cost very little and represent a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Panthers should Bobrovsky or Knight succumb to injury.

4) A return to the Bay Area and the San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have fallen on hard times of late, though their reward for being the NHL's worst squad in 2023-24 was landing the top overall draft selection and the right to draft Macklin Celebrini. They've also featured several faces between the pipes of late, and are set to enter the upcoming season with MacKenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.

While the Sharks recently acquired highly-touted prospect goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators, having additional goaltending depth is always valuable. San Jose could offer Jones a professional tryout, which would likely lead to him sharing duties with Askarov in the American Hockey League while being under contract with the organization where he previously played his best hockey.