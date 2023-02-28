With NFL free agency just around the corner, the football world is buzzing. Fans and insiders alike can’t help but speculate where the top free agents, including some notable stars, could end up once free agency begins in March. One of those top free agents happens to be Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, something no one expected before the season.

The reason why Smith will be such a hot commodity this offseason is due to his outstanding 2022 campaign. Smith had huge shoes to fill after Seattle traded away franchise icon Russell Wilson, and most doubted the longtime backup. Then, Smith finished the season with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and winning Comeback Player of the Year.

Now, the 32-year-old quarterback will have a chance to cash in on the open market. Smith faces tough competition on the quarterback market from the likes of Derek Carr and maybe even Lamar Jackson, but he should still be one of the top signal-callers available. Whether it’s in Seattle or elsewhere, Smith will likely get a huge payday this offseason.

Without further ado, here are the three best landing spots for Geno Smith in NFL free agency.

Whether or not Atlanta will even be in the quarterback market this offseason remains a mystery. The reason why is because the Falcons just drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. The former Cincinnati Bearcat showed flashes in his four starts at the end of the season, and there’s a good chance the Falcons could roll with him as their starter. However, Ridder’s status as a starter is nowhere near certain.

Atlanta has money to burn this offseason, with roughly $66.7 million in cap space after releasing Marcus Mariota on Tuesday. If they do decide to pursue a quarterback in free agency, they can essentially pay anyone they want. Many have named them as a potential destination for Lamar Jackson if his contract talks with the Ravens continue to go south, but Smith would be a solid backup option if that doesn’t work out.

Smith would be a substantial upgrade at quarterback, as Atlanta finished with the second-worst passing offense in the NFL this season. The Falcons have a strong running game with Tyler Allgeier and a potential star tight end with Kyle Pitts. Wide receiver is a weakness, but they can address that elsewhere. With Smith under center, Atlanta might be the best team in the NFC South already.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yes, a potential reunion between Geno Smith and the team that drafted him makes quite a bit of sense. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Jets have kicked tires on the idea of bringing Smith back after his career renaissance. While their preference is to acquire Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers, Smith is another potential option.

New York first drafted Smith out of West Virginia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He struggled mightily in his first two years as a starter, completing less than 60% of his passes while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. The Jets then brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015, pushing Smith down to a backup role. He would then remain in that role with multiple teams until reviving his career this season.

New York could benefit tremendously with the addition of Smith. The Jets have a great defense, good weapons and a decent offensive line, but abysmal quarterback play killed them this season. Even with just average quarterback play, this team would have made the playoffs this season. The Jets might just have the best supporting cast out of any realistic option for Smith.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Oh, would you look at that, all three teams on this list have mascots that fly. How perfect for a list about potential LANDING spots.

Terrible puns aside, Seattle general manager John Schneider has said that Geno Smith and the team have had “good talks” so far, which is encouraging for Seahawks fans hoping to retain him. As Smith’s current team and the one he revived his career with, Seattle is obviously a great fit.

Smith just proved that he can thrive in Seattle’s system. The Seahawks have two great receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a very good running back in Kenneth Walker, and a decent enough offensive line. Their defense is also solid, although it could use some improvements.

One issue could be the loss of quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, who took the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job. Canales helped develop smith in Seattle, and his loss will undoubtedly leave an impact.

That said, most of what helped Smith break out last season is still here. Him staying in Seattle seems like the most realistic option, and it may be the best one too.