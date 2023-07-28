This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

It's Nerf or nothing! Most of us can remember that slogan as we were kids growing up, especially if we were '90s babies. Now, as we reach the midway point of Summer 2023, the fun and nostalgia of playing with Nerf footballs come alive. Whether you want to relive the carefree glory days of your childhood or enjoy some friendly toss-around during recess breaks, finding the best Nerf football is essential. That's why we've compiled a comprehensive buying guide featuring the best Nerf footballs of 2023. Our selection includes a variety of Nerf footballs designed for different age groups and play styles, ensuring you find the perfect ball to unleash your playful spirit and create lasting memories.

Whether you're an adult reminiscing about your past or are still a student seeking the best ball for recess fun, our buying guide has got you covered. With our expert recommendations, you can confidently choose the ideal Nerf football that fits your needs and delivers hours of joy and laughter. Step into the world of play with the best Nerf football of 2023, and make the most of your summer with exciting games and cherished moments.

Read more:

Best overall & original Nerf football: Nerf Vortex Aero Howler Foam Ball – Orange

When it comes to the best overall, nothing beats a classic, especially when that classic is the originally designed Vortex ball. The Nerf Vortex Aero Howler is the epitome long-distance foam football, designed for both indoor and outdoor fun. Its flight-optimizing tail allows it to soar far distances, making it perfect for throwing deep bombs to your awaiting receiver. Additionally, the football produces a thrilling howling sound as it flies through the air, adding an extra level of excitement to every throw. With a comfortable hand grip, you can easily control and launch the Nerf Vortex Aero Howler for hours of playtime enjoyment. It's the perfect ball to bring back nostalgic memories or create new ones to cherish for years to come.

Top Reason to Buy: Its flight-optimizing tail ensures impressive distance, and the howling sound adds an immersive touch to your play. Perfect for both indoor (if you have enough space to launch it) and outdoor use, this classic long-distance football guarantees endless fun for kids and adults alike, making it an ideal addition to your collection of sports toys.

Best pro-like feel: Nerf Pro Grip Football – Blue/Black

The Nerf Pro Grip ball is a classic foam football designed with an easy-grip surface that makes it simple to catch and throw. Its durable construction allows for both outdoor and indoor play, encouraging kids to stay active and engaged in fun games. Whether practicing catches or throwing spiral passes, the Nerf Pro Grip ball provides endless opportunities for enjoyable playtime.

Top Reason to Buy: Easy-grip design and semi-soft foam construction make it perfect for players of all ages to catch and throw effortlessly.

Best football and pump combo: Nerf Spiral Grip Mini Football – Blue/Orange

The Nerf Spiral Grip Football mini size is designed for ultimate spirals and a fun playing experience. Featuring a new patented Spacelace, this mini football boasts an authentic look and feel while delivering top-notch performance. The unique machine-stitched texture allows players of all ages to catch like the pros, and the Butyl Bladder provides advanced spin technology for throwing impressive spirals straight into the end zone. With the complete set, including a pump, you'll have everything you need to get onto the field and enjoy countless hours of football fun.

Top Reason to Buy: Its unique machine-stitched texture ensures an excellent grip, enabling players of all ages to catch like professionals, while the Butyl Bladder technology enhances spin, allowing you to throw insane spirals with precision.

Best pop of color: Nerf Vortex Aero Howler Foam Ball – Blue

The fan-favorite and classic Vortex football gets a modern update: a pop of color. Experience the thrill of Hail Mary passes with the Nerf Vortex Aero Howler, the classic long-distance foam football! This foam ball is designed for ultimate distance, featuring a flight-optimizing tail that sends it soaring straight and far through the air. Not only will you witness its impressive flight, but you'll also hear an exciting howling whistle sound as it flies across the entire distance. The hand grip ensures a firm hold on the ball, making it easier to unleash those powerful throws. With the Nerf Vortex Aero Howler, you're ready to aim for maximum distance and have endless fun playing with your own rules.

Top Reason to Buy: Its flight-optimizing tail and hand grip provide exceptional control, allowing you to send the ball flying straight and far with ease. Enjoy the thrill of the howling sound as the ball soars through the air, creating an immersive and exciting play experience.

Best ball for spirals: Nerf Spiral Grip Foam Football – Orange

The Nerf Spiral Grip mini football is the perfect choice for kids, and kids-at-heart adults, who love football action! Made with soft Nerf foam, this 8.5″ football is easy for anyone to grip, throw, and catch with ease. The spiral design allows for tight spirals, giving everyone the feeling of throwing like a pro. Its lightweight construction makes it safe for both indoor and outdoor play, and the durable Nerf foam ensures it can withstand various weather conditions. Get the game going and have a blast playing with the Nerf Spiral Grip mini-foam football!

Top Reason to Buy: Its soft foam construction makes it an easily catchable ball, and the spiral design helps anyone throw tight spirals for improved accuracy.

Best multi-sport pick: Nerf Mini Foam Sports Ball Set – Green/Yellow/Orange

Experience the ultimate sports fun with the Nerf Multi-Sport Ball Set, suitable for both kids and adults! This set offers three mini foam sports balls – a mini football, mini soccer ball, and mini basketball – catering to all sports enthusiasts. The soft foam construction ensures safe play, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Whether you're looking for a friendly game with friends or family, these durable and versatile foam balls guarantee endless entertainment and skill-building opportunities.

Top Reason to Buy: Soft foam material provides peace of mind during play, making it safe for kids and enjoyable for adults. Whether you're hosting a backyard game, playing at the park, or having a game night indoors, this set promises boundless joy and excitement for everyone involved.

Best updated Nerf football: Nerf Vortex Ultra Grip Football – Blue/Black/Green

Take the stylishly awesome and classic Vortex football and update it. What do you get? This wonderful Nerf ball. The Nerf Vortex Ultra Grip Football offers an exhilarating playing experience, perfect for both kids and adults. With a design focused on easy catching and throwing, this football ensures a firm hold for powerful control of the ball. Enjoy the thrill of the howling whistle sound as it soars through the air, while the distance-optimizing tail ensures impressive flight for long-distance throws. Whether rain or shine, the water-resistant construction allows for all-weather play, making it a versatile choice for outdoor fun. That's right, not even the freezing snow or wet and rainy mud can slow you down!

Top Reason to Buy: With its easy-to-catch design and howling sound, it brings a whole new level of fun to your games. Additionally, the water-resistant feature allows you to play without interruption, no matter the weather conditions. Perfect for backyard games, park outings, or beach adventures, this all-weather football is a reliable companion for unforgettable moments of joy and camaraderie.

Best all-weather ball: Nerf Weather Blitz Foam Football – Black/Green

Rain or shine, you still grind, and in order to do so, you need a football that can keep up with you. If that's the case, then this is the Nerf ball for you. The Nerf Weather Blitz Football is the ultimate choice for all-weather play, catering to both kids and adults seeking fun and excitement. Designed with durability in mind, this foam football allows you to enjoy your favorite games regardless of the weather conditions. Rain, mud, or snow, the Weather Blitz football lets you play outdoors without any worries, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Top Reason to Buy: Its easy-grip design and durable construction make it ideal for playing in wet or muddy conditions, ensuring that nothing gets in the way of the game. With its size tailored for smaller hands and convenient grips, kids and adults alike can comfortably hold, catch, and throw this Nerf ball.

Nerf or Nothing!

Get ready to relive your childhood memories and create new ones with the best Nerf footballs of 2023. Our buying guide ensures you find the perfect ball for playful moments, whether you're looking to reminisce about your past or if you're a kid still seeking to enjoy recess fun. With our recommendations, you can embrace the joy of play and make this summer an unforgettable one with the perfect Nerf football.