This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

When it comes to football, speed reigns supreme, and the choice of cleats can be the difference-maker. As August ushers in football season, the field buzzes with the energy of two-a-day practices, training camps, and the anticipation of upcoming games at every level. Whether you're a speedy slot receiver aiming to leave defenders in your wake, a formidable lineman asserting dominance on the line, or a nimble quarterback evading pressure, the best Nike football cleats are your essential tools for unleashing speed, power, and agility. Our comprehensive 2023 buying guide exclusively focused on the finest Nike football cleats offers a diverse range tailored to every position and skill level.

Whether you're a rising star hungry for recognition or an experienced player striving for peak performance, our guide streamlines the quest for the perfect cleats tailored to your distinctive playing style. The right pair of Nike football cleats can be your hidden ace for triumph and boost your personal style and swagger. Bolster your speed, power, and agility with assurance, navigating the field with cleats fine-tuned for performance optimization. Every dash, burst, and pivot becomes a testament to your unwavering commitment and prowess as you confidently take the gridiron.

Read more:

Best overall cleat: Nike Men's Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 Football Cleats – Black

Elevate your performance on the football field with the Nike Men's Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 Football Cleats. Crafted to be a game-changer, these cleats blend advanced technology with thoughtful design, providing you with the tools to excel in every facet of your play. From lightning-fast sprints to swift direction changes, these cleats offer a comprehensive package to help you outmaneuver opponents and leave a mark on the game. The overall best Nike football cleats on the market today.

Top Reason to Buy: Engineered for optimal agility and speed, these cleats feature a lightweight construction that enhances your mobility and responsiveness. The innovative Vapor Edge technology ensures a secure fit, allowing you to make quick cuts and explosive moves with unwavering confidence. With a carefully engineered stud configuration, these cleats deliver exceptional traction, enabling rapid acceleration and precise maneuvering.

Best budget cleats: Nike Alpha Menace Varsity 3 – White



For a sub-one-hundred dollar shoe from Nike, you'll be hard-pressed to find one that performs better; this one can hold its own against any cleat, let alone budget options. So, step onto the gridiron with confidence wearing the Nike Alpha Menace Varsity 3 Football Cleats. These cleats are meticulously designed to empower your performance and give you the competitive edge you need on the field. Crafted for versatility and dominance, these cleats offer a winning combination of comfort, agility, and traction, ensuring you're prepared to make impactful plays in every game.

Top Reason to Buy: Feature a responsive design that allows you to make quick cuts and swift moves with precision. The durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, while the cushioned insole provides optimal comfort throughout intense gameplay and the pricetag; good luck beating it.

The “loudest” & flashiest pick: Nike Vapor Edge 360 VC – Highlighter Pink/Blue/Green



When it comes to standing out on the field, no brand does it quite better than Nike, and in their world, standing out from the other Nike takes something a little special — this is that cleat. The ultimate blend of performance and innovation, the Nike Vapor Edge 360 VC Football Cleats are designed to push the boundaries of speed and agility. These cleats are a game-changer on the gridiron. Boasting cutting-edge technology and thoughtful engineering, they provide the ideal combination of support, traction, and comfort, ensuring you're always one step ahead of the competition. Add to it their eye-catching highlighter colorway way, and you're sure to leave an impression on the fans and the competition.

Top Reason to Buy: These cleats are engineered for explosive speed and quick cuts, allowing you to outmaneuver opponents with ease. The innovative VaporEdge plate enhances traction and acceleration, while the sleek and lightweight design minimizes distractions and maximizes agility. With a focus on performance and a signature bold and loud style, these cleats are the go-to choice for players who demand excellence in every play.

Best for linemen: Nike Force Savage Pro 2 – Black



When it comes to battling it out in the trenches, stability, and durability, with a hint of traction, become the name of the game. Unleash your power on the football field with the Nike Force Savage Pro 2 Football Cleats. Designed for the fierce competitor, these cleats combine strength, support, and style to elevate your performance. Engineered with innovative features, they provide the ultimate blend of comfort and durability, ensuring you're ready to dominate the game from kickoff to the final whistle.

Top Reason to Buy: Offering a secure fit and powerful grip for explosive movements. The Force Plate technology enhances stability and responsiveness, allowing you to drive forward with confidence.

Best for specialists: Nike Men's Alpha Menace Elite 3 Travis Kelce Mid Football Cleats – Gold/Red/Camo



Football is a game of battles, done so in the trenches. When you hit the gridiron, you need a cleat to go to war with. These cleats not only embody the essence of athletic excellence but also pay homage to the armed forces with a camouflage-infused design that carries subtle nods to Travis Kelce's and the Chiefs Kingdom. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of style and functionality as you make game-changing plays. The Alpha Menace Elite 3 boasts enhanced durability and traction through an updated plate design that strategically optimizes stiffness for stability and responsiveness. The X-Frame on the bottom of the cleats flexes harmoniously with your foot, offering stability during abrupt stops and agile cuts. Dominate the field with confidence, versatility, and resilience — the perfect Nike football cleat for specialists.

Top Reason to Buy: The incorporation of Nike Flyknit material envelops your foot in breathable, flexible support, offering lightweight durability and an enhanced fit over the lacing system. The revolutionary Ghost Lacing system seamlessly integrates with the upper to ensure a secure and adaptable fit, reducing pressure and enhancing overall comfort. With a stretch-knit cuff that embraces your ankle in supportive coverage, these cleats provide the ideal foundation for every move you make.

Best vintage throwback design: Jordan 1 Alpha Menace Mid Football Cleats



For those looking to soar like an eagle and fly “Like Mike,” these are the cleats for you. Elevate your football game to iconic levels with the Men's Jordan 1 Alpha Menace Mid Football Cleats. Inspired by the legendary Air Jordan 1 sneakers, these cleats combine style and performance to give you the edge on the field. As you don these cleats, you'll embody the spirit of the true G.O.A.T. while making game-changing plays.

Top Reason to Buy: The iconic design is not just for show – these cleats are engineered to optimize your performance, enabling quick cuts and explosive speed. With a balanced blend of style, comfort, and functionality, these cleats are your ticket to making a lasting impact on the game.

Best cleat for kids: Nike Vapor Edge Shark 2 – Blue/White



Gear up your young athlete for gridiron success with the Nike Vapor Edge Shark 2 Little/Big Kids' Football Cleats. Designed to provide a winning combination of performance and style, these cleats are perfect for players who aim to dominate the field. With a sleek design and advanced features, they'll inspire confidence and help young players excel in every play.

Top Reason to Buy: These cleats offer a fusion of performance and style, ensuring that your child not only looks the part but also plays like a pro. The cleats feature innovative technology that enhances traction and speed, allowing your young athlete to make sharp cuts and explosive moves with ease. With a comfortable fit and a design that's geared for success, these cleats will give your child the edge they need to take their game to the next level.

New Nike's, new moves

Step onto the field this August with the unmatched speed and performance of the best Nike football cleats. Trust in Nike's innovation to enhance your speed, power, and agility and let your performance do the talking on the gridiron.