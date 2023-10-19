This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

NordicTrack continues to lead the way in the world of elliptical machines, offering a range of top-tier options designed to cater to diverse fitness needs. Whether you're outfitting your home gym or a commercial fitness space, our comprehensive guide is your compass to the best NordicTrack ellipticals available on the market. We've carefully researched and handpicked the newest models that deliver an unbeatable combination of performance and versatility.

From compact and home-friendly ellipticals to robust commercial-grade machines, our guide covers an extensive spectrum of preferences and budgets. With our guide, you can make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals. These top-of-the-line NordicTrack ellipticals are designed to provide you with a reliable, efficient, and well-rounded workout experience, ensuring that you achieve your fitness objectives in 2023, whether in the comfort of your home or within a commercial fitness setting.

Best overall NordicTrack elliptical: NordicTrack FS14i Elliptical

The NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical takes the crown as the best overall NordicTrack elliptical machine for 2023. This innovative fitness equipment represents the pinnacle of home fitness, offering a vast array of exercise options that seamlessly blend stepper, elliptical, and treadmill functionalities to create a holistic workout experience. Its extraordinary versatility empowers you to tailor your fitness regimen to your specific preferences and goals. At its core, this elliptical boasts an inclusive 30-day iFIT trial, granting you on-demand access to a rich assortment of expert-led workouts designed to cater to a diverse range of fitness levels and objectives. What sets it apart is its integration of Google Maps workout technology, which virtually transports your workout sessions to global destinations, ensuring each exercise is immersive and dynamic.

A standout feature of the FS14i is the 32-inch auto-adjustable stride length, accommodating users of varying heights and workout preferences. With 26 digital resistance levels at your disposal, you can precisely tailor the intensity of your workouts. Additionally, the elliptical offers adjustable incline settings spanning from -10% to 10%, enabling you to target specific muscle groups and introduce diversity to your training routines. The inclusion of Soft Touch Upper-Body Grips ensures a secure and comfortable grip, actively engaging your upper body during workouts. Despite delivering a robust performance, this elliptical operates smoothly and quietly, courtesy of its 20-pound Effective Inertia-Enhanced Flywheel and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance.

Engineered from commercial-grade solid steel, the NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical is built to endure the test of time. It accommodates users with a maximum weight capacity of up to 375 pounds, assuring durability and unwavering support. The elliptical's 14-inch Smart HD Touchscreen serves as your gateway to an immersive workout experience. Offering access to Global Workouts and Studio Classes, it allows you to diversify your exercise routines effectively. Integrated transport wheels simplify the process of relocating the elliptical, facilitating efficient space management in your home.

Top Reason to Buy: The FS14i deserves the title of the best overall NordicTrack elliptical for 2023 due to its unparalleled adaptability, extensive feature set, and advanced integration of iFIT and Google Maps technology. With adjustable stride lengths, resistance levels, and incline settings, it caters to users of all fitness levels, offering a fully customizable workout experience. Its rugged steel construction ensures long-lasting durability and unwavering support. The elliptical's exceptional features, including the 14-inch touchscreen, Soft Touch Upper-Body Grips, and effortless transportability, elevate your overall fitness journey. If you seek a comprehensive home workout experience that targets muscle development, cardiovascular health, and stamina, the NordicTrack FreeStride FS14i Elliptical is a premier choice among ellipticals in 2023.

Best budget NordicTrack elliptical: NordicTrack Commercial 9.9 Elliptical

For those seeking a budget-friendly option with premium features, the NordicTrack Commercial 9.9 elliptical delivers a versatile and engaging workout experience. Whether you're working towards your fitness goals or looking for progressive workouts tailored to you, this elliptical has you covered. The 7-inch Smart HD Touchscreen enhances your workout experience, providing clear visuals and quick access to your training programs. With the included 30-day iFIT trial, you can enjoy expert trainer-led workouts that ensure you stay motivated and challenged. These trainers have control over your incline and speed, ensuring a dynamic and effective exercise session.

Customize your workouts with the Commercial 9.9's digital resistance levels, offering 22 different options to suit your intensity preferences. The elliptical features a power-adjustable incline, allowing you to choose between a 0% decline to a 20% incline, targeting different muscle groups and workout variations. The Commercial 9.9 is designed to accommodate various users, with a user capacity of up to 350 pounds. Soft Touch upper-body grips enhance your comfort and support during your workout.

Another one of the standout features of this elliptical is its Bluetooth audio capabilities, allowing you to connect your devices and enjoy your favorite music or podcasts while exercising. Additionally, the Google Maps Workout Technology takes you on virtual journeys around the world, making your workouts not only challenging but also visually engaging. A remarkable aspect of the Commercial 9.9 is its SpaceSaver Design and EasyLift Assist feature, which enables you to effortlessly lift and move the elliptical, making it highly convenient for users with space constraints.

Top Reason to Buy: Excellent budget option that doesn't skimp on quality and features. The combination of a vibrant 7-inch Smart HD Touchscreen, iFIT compatibility, and automatic trainer control ensures you have access to progressive and engaging workouts. The broad range of resistance levels and the power-adjustable incline add versatility to your training sessions, making it suitable for users at different fitness levels. The inclusion of Bluetooth audio capabilities, Google Maps Workout Technology, and a user-friendly design with SpaceSaver and EasyLift Assist further enhance the overall experience. If you're looking for a cost-effective elliptical with a broad feature set, the NordicTrack Commercial 9.9 is a fantastic choice.

Best free-stride trainer: NordicTrack FS10i Elliptical

The NordicTrack FS10i elliptical is your key to achieving high-energy, low-impact workouts right at home. With an array of advanced features, this elliptical is designed to take your fitness routine to the next level. Equipped with an impressive 10-inch Smart HD Touchscreen, you can immerse yourself in a variety of engaging workouts, guided by iFIT Trainers. Swipe your way to real-time stats, from distance to calories burned, all at your fingertips. One of the key performance features is the 20-pound effective, inertia-enhanced flywheel, which delivers a remarkably smooth and natural ride. It operates quietly thanks to the SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance, contributing to a peaceful workout environment.

The elliptical offers automatic trainer control, allowing iFIT Trainers to digitally adjust your machine to match their on-demand workouts. With a 10% incline capacity, you can tackle a total-body workout with ease. For flexibility in your stride, the FS10i elliptical boasts power-adjustable stride capabilities, adapting naturally to your movements. This elliptical's versatile design seamlessly transitions from a treadmill to an elliptical to a stepper with fluid and effortless changes in your stride. Tailor your workouts with precision using the 24 digital resistance levels. Quick and responsive One Touch controls make it easy to modify the intensity of your workout. Alternatively, allow elite trainers to take control and digitally adjust your machine's resistance to replicate their on-demand routines.

Built-in EKG grip pulse sensors continuously monitor your heart rate, helping you maintain your target heart rate zone for maximum calorie burn. With a user weight capacity of 375 pounds, this elliptical accommodates a broad range of users. Convenient transport wheels ensure easy mobility, and the built-in water bottle holder keeps your hydration source within arm's reach during your workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: The combination of a high-quality flywheel, digital resistance levels, and the power-adjustable stride allows for versatile and challenging workouts, catering to users of various fitness levels. This elliptical's design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for those seeking to elevate their fitness journey in the comfort of their own home.

Best for low-impact incline: NordicTrack Commercial 14.9

The NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 elliptical is an incline lover's dream. If you're looking for interactive personal training at home that takes your workouts to the next level, this elliptical is a fantastic choice. It comes with a 10-inch HD smart touchscreen display, ensuring your workouts are immersive and guided by elite trainers. With a 19-inch adjustable stride and soft-touch upper body grips, you can customize your exercise experience for maximum comfort and effectiveness. The 20-degree adjustable power ramp offers a wide range of incline options. What sets this elliptical apart is the smart incline matching technology, which allows iFIT to automatically adjust your incline according to trainer recommendations, simulating real-world terrain for an engaging workout.

You have 26 digital resistance levels at your disposal, making it easy to challenge yourself and progress in your fitness journey. The elliptical is equipped with an autobreeze workout fan to keep you cool during intense sessions. The oversized cushioned pedals provide a comfortable platform for your workouts, and a water bottle holder ensures you stay hydrated. The Commercial 14.9 elliptical also features the SMR (Silent Magnetic Resistance) technology. It delivers a smooth and quiet workout experience every time you use it. Additionally, oversized levelers help stabilize the elliptical trainer, ensuring a secure and steady workout.

Top Reason to Buy: The NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 elliptical is the ultimate choice for those who love incline workouts without impact. Its smart incline matching technology, along with the adjustable power ramp, mimics real-world terrain for an engaging and challenging exercise experience. With a wide range of digital resistance levels, comfortable pedals, and an autobreeze workout fan, it's designed to cater to your every need.

Latest NordicTrack elliptical: NordicTrack AirGlide 14i

The NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical is your passport to comfortable, effective, and highly engaging workouts. Designed for smooth, confident gliding, this elliptical offers features that enhance your exercise experience. The elliptical comes with soft hand grips, cushioned pedals, and even a workout fan to keep you comfortable during those longer workout sessions. But what truly sets it apart is the 14-inch Smart HD Touchscreen, providing an immersive workout experience that pivots so you can follow along whether you're on or off the elliptical. To keep you motivated and reaching your fitness goals, the AirGlide 14i includes a 30-day free trial of iFIT. This grants you access to thousands of workout videos led by top-rated trainers in stunning locations worldwide.

Automated Trainer Control and ActivePulse Technology automatically adjust speed, incline, and decline, so you're always in your optimal heart rate zone. With a 32-pound effective inertia-enhanced flywheel and SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance, your workouts are smooth and quiet. The elliptical's adjustable stride and power-adjustable incline, from -5% decline to 15% incline, offer variety and a real-life terrain feel to your workouts. One Touch Controls make it easy to adjust your settings, and the AirGlide even features Google Maps workout technology, allowing you to work out wherever you desire. Plus, the elliptical includes Bluetooth audio capabilities and two 2-inch digitally amplified speakers, so you can enjoy your favorite music during your workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Provides a comfortable and technologically advanced workout experience. From the versatile Smart HD Touchscreen and iFIT trial to automated Trainer Control and ActivePulse Technology, it ensures you're always in your optimal heart rate zone. With an adjustable stride, power-adjustable incline, and Google Maps workout technology, you'll enjoy variety and a real-life terrain feel during your workouts. If you want both comfort and engagement from your elliptical, this model is an excellent choice.