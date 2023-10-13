This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

NordicTrack continues to be a front-runner in the treadmill industry, offering a superb selection of machines that cater to various fitness levels, preferences, and budgets. These state-of-the-art treadmills are designed to help you maintain and enhance your health and wellness while providing the latest features and technology. Our comprehensive guide serves as your trusty navigator in the world of NordicTrack treadmills, presenting the newest and most advanced models available on the market.

From space-saving designs for home gyms to commercial-grade treadmills for fitness enthusiasts, our guide simplifies the selection process by covering a wide range of options. We've conducted all the necessary research to identify the best NordicTrack treadmills, ensuring you make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals. Let our guide be your fitness companion, leading you to the NordicTrack treadmill that offers superior durability, performance, and advanced features. With these top-tier machines, you can enjoy efficient and effective workouts in 2023, powered by a trusted industry leader in treadmill technology, all from the comfort of your own home.

Best overall: NordicTrack Commercial 1750

NordicTrack stands as the unrivaled industry leader in fitness machines, and their latest commercial model treadmill, the 1750, promises to deliver a transformative workout experience. This NordicTrack treadmill has become the top choice among fitness enthusiasts, and it's the best-selling treadmill brand for a reason. What truly distinguishes this model is the seamless integration of content and hardware, resulting in an unparalleled and immersive training journey that's truly unmatched. Prepare to embark on a globe-trotting fitness adventure with terrain-matching technology, offering an ‘aha effect' that mimics real-world landscapes in an iFIT workout, setting it apart from all other offerings.

NordicTrack prides itself on a remarkable lineup of top trainers, including Olympians, ultra-marathoners, Tour de France cyclists, and professional athletes. This diverse team ensures that users have access to exceptional training across a variety of levels and training styles.

Yet, NordicTrack doesn't stop at trainers; they shine through purposeful innovation. This treadmill is engineered for top-notch quality, providing a personalized, efficient, and intense workout. It offers automatic speed and intensity adjustments, incline and decline options to target various muscle groups, and a series of progressive challenges.

Top Reason to Buy: NordicTrack treadmills are the preferred choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking an expert-guided workout experience that transcends the ordinary. With its terrain-matching technology that transports you to real-world landscapes and a lineup of top trainers, you'll find motivation like never before. Its purposeful innovation, featuring automatic speed and incline adjustments, caters to your fitness needs, ensuring a personalized and efficient workout every session. Whether you aim to push your boundaries, explore the world from the comfort of your home, or engage in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), this treadmill delivers. Elevate your fitness journey to new heights with our top pick for one of the best NordicTrack treadmills available in 2023.

Best budget: NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill

For those seeking one of the best high-quality Nordictrack treadmills on a budget, consider this one for you and get ready to experience treadmill workouts in a whole new way with the EXP 7i Treadmill. This cutting-edge treadmill is designed to take your fitness journey to new heights with a host of innovative features. One standout feature of the EXP 7i is its impressive 12% incline capability. Whether you're a seasoned runner or looking for a more challenging workout, the incline function allows you to push yourself further and work various muscle groups. The 7-inch tilting touchscreen adds a layer of interactivity to your workouts. It provides a user-friendly interface for tracking your workout metrics, setting goals, and following along with trainer-led sessions. The tilting feature ensures you can find the perfect viewing angle to match your height and workout posture.

Auto-adjusting speed and incline features make your workouts more convenient. The treadmill adapts to your fitness level and workout history, ensuring that you get the most effective exercise without manual adjustments. This hands-free experience allows you to focus on your workout rather than tweaking settings. The EXP 7i treadmill comes with a 30-day iFIT Trial, offering full access to a vast library of on-demand workouts led by expert trainers. It's an opportunity to explore a variety of global workouts that challenge and motivate you.

With a range from 0% to 12% incline and speeds of up to 10 mph, this treadmill offers versatility to cater to different fitness goals. The SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist makes storage a breeze, ensuring you can maximize both your time and space. To provide a comfortable workout experience, the Runner's Flex cushioning helps absorb shock and reduce the impact on your joints. This cushioning technology is designed to keep you going and minimize the stress on your body.

Top Reason to Buy: The EXP 7i Treadmill is your ticket to a more dynamic and engaging treadmill workout experience. With its impressive incline capability, touchscreen convenience, auto-adjusting features, and iFIT trial, it offers a well-rounded fitness solution that adapts to your needs, regardless of your fitness level. Get ready to explore new challenges and reach your fitness goals more effectively all without breaking the bank.

Best mid-range spend: NordicTrack EXP 14i Treadmill



This treadmill is designed to take your fitness journey to the next level with a range of advanced features and technologies, all with a happy medium price tag. The 14-inch tilting HD touchscreen provides a larger, more immersive viewing experience. It tilts for your convenience, ensuring you can easily view the screen no matter your height or workout posture. This touchscreen allows you to track your workout metrics, set goals, and follow along with trainer-led sessions. One standout feature of the EXP 14i is the SmartAdjust technology. This innovative feature works seamlessly with iFIT workouts, adjusting the treadmill's speed and incline automatically as you follow trainer-led routines. It's like having a personal trainer fine-tuning your workout in real-time.

ActivePulse technology takes your fitness to the next level by monitoring your heart rate and automatically adjusting the speed and incline to keep you in your optimal heart rate zone. To utilize this feature, you'll need the SmartBeat Heart Rate Monitor and an iFIT membership. The treadmill offers an incline range from 0% to 12%, allowing you to simulate real-life terrain and intensity as you follow iFIT workouts. This makes your workouts more challenging and engaging, pushing you to reach your fitness goals.

SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist ensures that you can maximize your space and store the treadmill with ease. It's a convenient solution for those with limited space. With the 30-Day iFIT Trial, you gain access to a library of immersive workouts shot worldwide and led by expert trainers. This feature allows you to explore diverse workouts and reach your fitness goals without leaving the comfort of your home.

Top Reason to Buy: The EXP 14i Treadmill offers an advanced and interactive workout experience. Its SmartAdjust technology, ActivePulse feature, large tilting touchscreen, and iFIT trial provide you with the tools to take your fitness to new heights. Maximize your space with the convenient SpaceSaver design and achieve your goals without leaving home.

Best high-end buy: NordicTrack Commercial X32i

For those individuals who want it all, this is the all-in-one package for you — the Commercial X32i Treadmill by NordicTrack offers a comprehensive package of cutting-edge features. This treadmill is designed to bring the gym to your home, providing you with a new level of at-home fitness. The star of the show is the upgraded 32-inch Smart HD touchscreen, the largest yet in the NordicTrack lineup. It offers an immersive experience, allowing you to follow elite iFIT personal trainers through intense workouts. The screen's intuitive interface lets you track your workout stats, from speed to calories burned, with a simple swipe of a finger. Your treadmill comes with an expanded 30-day iFIT family membership, accommodating up to 5 adult profiles. With this membership, you gain access to a wide array of workouts, trainers, and studio sessions at your fingertips for 30 days.

Faster WiFi connectivity ensures you experience fewer lags and have better access to iFIT's extensive on-demand workouts. Enhanced Automatic Trainer Control allows iFIT trainers to adjust your treadmill's incline and decline during your workout, optimizing your overall experience. Additionally, Bluetooth headphone connectivity lets you immerse yourself in your workouts without distractions, and live workouts are now available on your treadmill, letting you follow your iFIT trainer in various settings. The Smart-Response Drive System is engineered for powerful, demanding workouts, ensuring that you have the support you need for intensive training sessions.

ActivePulse Heart Rate Workouts automatically adapt your speed and incline in real-time to maintain your heart rate within your target range. This feature requires the SmartBeat heart rate monitor, sold separately. The treadmill's extra-wide 22 x 65-inch commercial tread belt provides ample space for a comfortable running experience, and the Commercial X32i offers both decline and incline control, with a range from -6% to an incredible 40% incline, allowing you to fully customize your workouts.

Advanced comfort features include the Runners Flex cushioned deck for joint impact reduction, as well as an integrated fitness tray and dual AutoBreeze workout fans to keep you cool during your sessions. The Commercial X32i offers speed control from 0 to 12 mph, allowing your coach to digitally adjust your machine to follow their on-demand workout, ensuring you hit the pace that suits you. With a weight capacity of 300 lbs, this treadmill is designed to accommodate a variety of users.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers a truly premium home fitness experience. From the expansive 32-inch Smart HD touchscreen to the plethora of training options through iFIT, it provides everything you need to take your workouts to the next level. The flexibility in incline and decline, coupled with advanced comfort features, make this treadmill a standout choice for fitness enthusiasts looking for a gym-quality experience at home.

Best space-saving treadmill: NordicTrack T Series 7.5S

The NordicTrack T Series 7.5S is a top-of-the-line space-saving treadmill that delivers a powerful and immersive workout experience. As part of the NordicTrack T Series, this treadmill is backed by the reputation of being the #1 Treadmill Brand, making it a reliable choice for fitness enthusiasts. The 7-inch interactive HD touchscreen provides an immersive experience, allowing you to stream iFIT workouts and track your stats with ease.

The treadmill is equipped with FlexSelect cushioning, ensuring a comfortable workout experience, and it features an AutoBreeze treadmill fan that helps keep you cool during your sessions. The DurX commercial plus motor is powerful, yet it operates quietly. This makes the treadmill suitable for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home, without disturbing others.

The 12% Automatic Incline Matching technology and 12 mph smart speed adjustment add versatility to your workouts, allowing you to vary the intensity to suit your fitness goals. The treadmill's spacious 20 x 60-inch tread belt provides ample room for your runs. The Folding SpaceSaver design allows for easy and compact storage when not in use, making it ideal for homes with limited space. Additionally, it features an integrated tray for your convenience. With a user capacity of 300 lbs, this treadmill accommodates a variety of users, ensuring that many in your household can take advantage of its features.

Top Reason to Buy: The NordicTrack T Series 7.5S combines space-saving design with powerful features to create an excellent home workout experience. The inclusion of a 30-day iFIT Membership adds significant value to your purchase, giving you access to a wide range of workouts. The ability to adjust speed and incline with the touch of a button, as well as the FlexSelect cushioning, makes this treadmill suitable for users with varying fitness levels. The folding design and integrated tray further enhance its usability. If you're looking for a versatile treadmill that doesn't compromise on features or take up an entire room, this model is worth considering.