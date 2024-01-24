Which free agents should we keep, Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams experienced a whirlwind 2023 NFL season. They finished with a 10-7 record and faced a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round against the Detroit Lions. As they enter the offseason, the Rams are tasked with pivotal decisions on their impending free agents. This article delves into the key players the Rams should prioritize re-signing in the 2024 NFL free agency.

Rams' 2023 Season Recap

The 2023 season proved to be a surprising turn for the Rams. Despite preseason expectations of a rebuilding phase following the departure of veteran talent, the team clinched a Wild Card berth. They were led by quarterback Matthew Stafford's resurgence, head coach Sean McVay's strategic prowess, and contributions from both established and unexpected talents. As such, the Rams secured a playoff spot as the No. 6 seed.

However, their postseason journey was cut short with a narrow 24-23 loss to the Lions in the NFC Wild Card Game. Noteworthy performances came from established stars like Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, as well as rising talents such as rookie receiver Puka Nacua and defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

Rather than a rebuild, the 2023 season hinted at the beginning of a new competitive era. Looking ahead, McVay and general manager Les Snead aim to build upon this success. They could potentially strengthen the team further for the 2024 season.

Free Agency Outlook

Despite initial skepticism, the Rams find themselves in a favorable position for the upcoming free agency period. Key veteran players are already under contract, and several promising young talents are on rookie deals. However, strategic re-signings are still crucial.

Players like offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (restricted) and guard Kevin Dotson deserve consideration. Jackson, though relatively unknown at the start of the season, proved to be a stalwart contributor along the offensive line.

As free agency looms, decisions must be made regarding defensive end Jonah Williams and linebacker free agents Christian Rozeboom and Michael Hoecht. Safeties John Johnson III and Jordan Fuller, both integral parts of the secondary, warrant strong consideration, too.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson emerged as a late-season standout. He capped his performance with a six-catch, 92-yard outing in the season finale. Sure, keeping the offensive line intact remains a top priority. However, given Stafford's reduced sacks compared to the previous season, Robinson's contributions showcase the depth of talent that demands attention.

In terms of financial flexibility, the Rams are well-positioned with a projected $48.2 million in cap space. That surpasses the league average. This allows Snead the opportunity to maintain the roster's continuity.

Here we will look at the best players Rams must re-sign in 2024 NFL free agency.

Michael Hoecht, EDGE

Yes, some fans may harbor reservations about Michael Hoecht's return. However, the Rams are keen on bringing him back into the fold. Although he had a slow start at EDGE, Hoecht concluded the season on a high note. His impact extends beyond his potential as a starting edge player. Hoecht's presence adds size to the edge, particularly in the run game.

Keep in mind that promising prospects like Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis are raw talents in need of development. As such, the Rams may opt to tender Hoecht as a restricted free agent. This move could secure his place in the rotation for the upcoming season.

Christian Rozeboom, LB

Is Christian Rozeboom worth the $2.8 million cost of the right of first refusal tender? Yes, Rozeboom may not be the ideal starter. However, he brings undeniable value to special teams and demonstrates a commendable work ethic on the defensive end. Positioned as a reliable rotational and depth piece within the linebacker unit, Rozeboom is poised to return in some capacity next season. Even if the Rams decide to draft a linebacker, Rozeboom's experience within the defensive scheme adds a layer of stability.

Carson Wentz, QB

The upcoming free agent market boasts a variety of quarterbacks, not to mention a strong rookie quarterback class. The Rams, with the flexibility to draft a quarterback, face a pivotal decision regarding their approach to the position. Will they seek a seasoned veteran as a reliable backup to Stafford or prepare for a post-Stafford era? Given the uncertainties surrounding rookie quarterbacks, the Rams may lean toward retaining Carson Wentz. This is especially true after their experience with Stetson Bennett. Wentz's impressive performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 positions him as a viable option for the team moving forward.

Kevin Dotson, OL

In their efforts to solidify the offensive line, the Rams are determined to re-sign Kevin Dotson this offseason. Acquired in a trade before the season, Dotson delivered a near all-pro level performance. He emerged as the highest-graded guard in run-blocking and the second-highest overall. With only 20 pressures, ranking sixth-fewest, and a top-20 placement in pass-blocking efficiency, Dotson's impact was undeniable.

As the free agency market unfolds, the Rams will closely monitor Dotson's situation. Yes, an immediate re-signing is unlikely. Still, the team is prepared to make a substantial financial commitment. If Dotson's market value falls within the $12 million to $14 million range, Snead is likely to meet those terms gladly.

Looking Ahead

Decisions on re-signing key players will undoubtedly shape the Los Angeles Rams' trajectory for the upcoming season. Michael Hoecht's versatility on the edge, Christian Rozeboom's valuable contributions, the potential continuity with Carson Wentz as a quarterback option, and the pivotal offensive line anchor in Kevin Dotson all represent critical components for the Rams. The organization faces the delicate balance of securing proven talent, addressing positional needs, and managing financial considerations. The Rams have the opportunity to build on the successes of the 2023 season and craft a roster that positions them as formidable contenders in the 2024 NFL campaign. As the free agency market unfolds, the decisions made by head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will undoubtedly set the tone for the Rams' aspirations in the coming season.