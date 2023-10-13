This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

ProForm stands as a distinguished industry leader in the realm of fitness equipment, known for its exceptional treadmills that offer cutting-edge features and superior performance. These state-of-the-art machines are designed to cater to various fitness levels and preferences, making them an ideal addition to your home gym. Our buying guide is your key to exploring the best ProForm treadmills available on the market, showcasing the latest models that blend innovation and durability to support your health and fitness journey.

From compact, space-saving designs for home workouts to commercial-grade treadmills for serious fitness enthusiasts, our guide simplifies the selection process by encompassing a wide array of options. We've conducted the necessary research to identify the top ProForm treadmills, ensuring that you can make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals. Let our guide be your fitness companion, leading you to the ProForm treadmill that offers industry-leading durability, exceptional performance, and the latest technological advancements. With these top-tier machines, you can embark on a successful fitness journey in 2023, backed by the expertise of one of the most renowned names in the treadmill industry.

Best overall ProForm treadmill: ProForm Pro 9000

The Pro 9000 treadmill stands as the best overall ProForm treadmill model, setting the standard for serious runners. Boasting a generous 22-inch Smart HD touchscreen and a bundled 1-year full-access iFIT membership, this treadmill delivers an unmatched fitness experience. With iFIT, you can join professional trainers from around the world who will guide you through an extensive array of workouts, both globally and in studio settings. The treadmill features a 20″ x 60″ Tread Belt, adjustable ProShox cushioning, and a versatile speed range of 0 – 12 MPH, making it the ideal platform for all types of running workouts.

What sets it apart is its remarkable -3% – 12% incline range, offering the flexibility to replicate various terrains, from downhill sprints to steep climbs. The EKG Grip Pulse Heart Rate Sensor assists you in monitoring your heart rate throughout your sessions, ensuring a safe and effective workout. Additionally, the Pro 9000 incorporates a SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist, simplifying storage and transport. Elevate your running game and experience dynamic training with the perfect blend of comfort and convenience on the Pro 9000 treadmill.

Top Reason to Buy: The treadmill's adjustable ProShox cushioning guarantees a comfortable and joint-friendly run, while the broad speed and incline range cater to runners of all levels. Its SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist makes it ideal for home use, enabling hassle-free storage. For serious runners and interval training enthusiasts, the Pro 9000 stands as one of the ultimate ProForm treadmills to enhance your fitness journey.

Best budget ProForm treadmill: ProForm Crosswalk LT Folding Treadmill

The ProForm Crosswalk LT treadmill is designed to help you condition your cardio endurance and engage your upper body for a full-body workout in the comfort of your home without leaving you broke. It features integrated Crosswalk upper body resistance arms, providing an innovative approach to cross-training while running. With the option to connect to iFIT (membership sold separately), you can access thousands of live and on-demand workouts led by expert personal trainers, allowing you to take your fitness to the next level.

The ProForm Crosswalk LT treadmill is powered by a Smart Controlled Motor, supporting a variety of workouts, including sustained endurance, interval training, and speed exercises. The 16” x 50” tread belt provides ample space for your workouts, recommended for runners under 6'2″. You can easily adjust your speed up to 10 MPH using digital controls. Additionally, the treadmill offers manual incline adjustments with two levels to add more challenge to your workouts. When your exercise session is complete, the innovative SpaceSaver design allows you to fold the treadmill deck, saving space and making it easier to store.

Top Reason to Buy: Excellent option for those looking to engage in full-body workouts. The integrated Crosswalk upper body resistance arms provide a unique approach to cross-training, working your back, shoulders, and arms while running. The treadmill's compatibility with iFIT opens up a world of training options led by expert trainers. Its motor and speed capabilities cater to various workout types, and the treadmill is suitable for a range of users. If you're interested in a versatile treadmill with upper body engagement, this model is worth considering, especially for those seeking one of the best budget ProForm treadmills on the market today.

Best for sprint training: ProForm Carbon TLX

For enthusiasts of high-intensity interval training and sprint repeats, a durable and resilient treadmill is a must. Look no further than the ProForm Carbon TLX treadmill, designed to withstand the toughest workouts. This treadmill, empowered by iFIT and accompanied by a 30-day family membership, revolutionizes your training experience with guidance from iFIT Trainers who dynamically adapt your speed and incline to replicate real-world terrains during Global Workouts. Elevate your runs with invigorating Studio Classes, easily accessible via your phone or tablet.

The ProForm Carbon TLX features a user-friendly 7-inch backlit display that keeps essential workout metrics – including mileage, speed, calorie burn, heart rate, and time – readily accessible. Its self-cooling 3.0 CHP motor ensures smooth operation, whether you're running, jogging, or walking. The generously sized 20″ x 60″ Tread Belt offers ample space for unrestricted movement, while ProShox Cushioning minimizes impact on your joints, enabling longer workouts and faster recovery.

QuickSpeed buttons facilitate rapid adjustments to speed and incline, with a speed range of 0 to 12 MPH and an incline range of 0 to 12%. The SpaceSaver design simplifies storage after your workout, and the treadmill accommodates users weighing up to 300 pounds.

Top Reason to Buy: With the ProForm Carbon TLX treadmill, you're not just acquiring a fitness machine; you're gaining access to a world of workout possibilities through iFIT. Let expert trainers guide your every step as they lead you on fitness journeys around the globe. Enjoy the convenience of QuickSpeed controls, premium cushioning, and a foldable design while pursuing your fitness goals on a reliable treadmill built for enduring performance. It stands as one of the top choices for the best overall budget-friendly treadmills on the market, especially suited for those who favor speed-focused workouts.

Best space-saver: ProForm Cadence Compact 500 Folding Treadmill

Tight on space? The ProForm Cadence WLT 3.0 folding treadmill is designed for those who want to bring interactive personal training into any room, thanks in part to its space-saving design. This treadmill comes with an included 30-day iFIT membership, providing access to a world of immersive training sessions led by top-notch iFIT Trainers.

Using your own tablet or smartphone (not included), you can connect it to the treadmill, turning your living room into a virtual Studio Class. Your iFIT Trainer will guide you through high-energy workouts, automatically adjusting your treadmill's speed and incline to optimize your exercise experience. With a vast library of Global Workouts, you can embark on virtual journeys around the world while your iFIT Trainer adjusts your machine to mimic real-world terrain.

The ProForm Cadence WLT 3.0 is powered by a Mach Z motor and features a 16” x 50” tread belt. You can easily track your workout stats on the user-friendly LCD display. When your workout is complete, the treadmill's foldable design allows for convenient storage.

Top Reason to Buy: The ProForm Cadence WLT 3.0 folding treadmill is an excellent choice for those seeking interactive personal training from the comfort of their own home. The included 30-day iFIT membership opens up a wide array of training options with world-class trainers. The ability to connect your own tablet or smartphone adds versatility to your workouts. The automatic speed and incline adjustments, combined with virtual Global Workouts, offer a fully immersive training experience. If you're looking for a space-saving treadmill that provides interactive and motivating workouts, this model is a strong contender.

Best bare bones treadmill: ProForm City L6

The ProForm City L6 Treadmill is a compact and space-saving treadmill that offers the tools you need to reach your fitness goals. It is equipped with features designed to help you succeed in your fitness journey. The treadmill is enabled with iFIT Bluetooth Smart, and it comes with a 30-day iFIT membership that allows you to connect your tablet to the treadmill via Bluetooth. This connection provides access to iFIT workouts where elite personal trainers lead you through studio workout classes and virtual workouts from around the world.

The treadmill is powered by a self-cooling 1.6 CHP (Continuous Horsepower) motor and features a tread belt measuring 18” x 47”. It is equipped with QuickSpeed Buttons for easy speed control, allowing you to reach speeds of up to 8 MPH with the touch of a button. The ProShox Cushioning provides comfort and support while you run. A 5-inch high-contrast display keeps you informed of your workout progress and metrics. The treadmill has a heart rate sensor to help you monitor your heart rate during exercise.

The ProForm City L6 Treadmill is also designed for convenience and space-saving. It features a SpaceSaver Design that allows you to fold up the treadmill deck when your workout is complete, freeing up your living space. With a weight capacity of 250 lbs, this treadmill is engineered to be suitable for most users, providing durability and stability for your workouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Ideal for individuals looking for a compact treadmill that offers connectivity and convenience. The included 30-day iFIT membership provides access to a wide range of guided workouts. With the ability to connect your tablet to the treadmill, you can enjoy studio workouts and virtual global workouts with elite trainers. The treadmill's foldable design is perfect for those with limited space, and its self-cooling motor ensures that it can handle a variety of workouts. If you're seeking a treadmill that combines compactness with connectivity, the ProForm City L6 is a strong choice.