Rawlings is a legendary baseball brand with a rich history in the sport. Established in 1887, it holds the distinction of being the oldest baseball brand in the world. Throughout its long and storied journey, Rawlings has been the #1 trusted choice of professional players and enthusiasts alike, offering top-quality baseball equipment and gear. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Rawlings continues to play a vital role in shaping the game of baseball, making it a cherished brand among athletes and fans for over a century.

When it comes to baseball gloves, Rawlings is a renowned brand known for its craftsmanship and performance. Whether you play in the infield, outfield, or behind the plate as a catcher, having the best Rawlings baseball glove can elevate your fielding skills. That's why we've curated a comprehensive buying guide featuring the best Rawlings baseball gloves of 2023. Our expert selection includes a variety of gloves tailored for different positions, ensuring you find the perfect glove that complements your playing style and enhances your defensive abilities. Step onto the field with confidence, equipped with Rawlings' finest gloves of 2023, and watch your fielding game reach new heights.

Best infield glove: Rawlings Rev1X 11.75-inch Infield Glove – Black/Blue/Red



The Rawlings REV1X ushers in the future of gloves, representing a major breakthrough in glove design and construction. Developed in close collaboration with top pro players, including Francisco Lindor, this 2022 REV1X 11.75-inch infield glove features cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship. From its eye-catching design on the back to its revolutionary construction, the REV1X will challenge everything you know about your gamer gloves. It is constructed from the highest quality materials and incorporates innovative features to elevate your game on the field.

Top Reason to Buy: Crafted with Heart of the Hide Leather Palm & Lining and Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis Lattice Structure Stabilizers in Thumb & Pinky, this glove delivers unparalleled durability, comfort, and support.

Best outfield glove: Rawlings Pro Preferred 12.75-inch Mike Trout Glove – Tan



The Rawlings Pro Preferred PROSMT27RT is a flagship model from the renowned Pro Preferred series, setting the standard for high-performance baseball gloves. Meticulously crafted with precision and expertise, this glove is a testament to Rawlings' commitment to excellence. It features a classic 12.75-inch outfield design, making it an ideal choice for outfielders looking to enhance their defensive prowess and take their game to new heights. The glove's top-tier materials and construction ensure unrivaled durability, exceptional feel, and superb performance, making it the go-to choice for serious players and professionals alike.

Top Reason to Buy: Handcrafted with premium Kip leather, Pittards® sheepskin palm lining, and 100% wool padding, this glove offers a supple feel, superior comfort, and quick break-in.

Best catcher's mitt: 2022 Heart of the Hide Hyper Shell 34-inch Catcher's Mitt – Blonde/Black



The 2022 Heart of the Hide Hyper Shell 34-Inch catcher's mitt combines tradition and innovation to deliver exceptional performance on the baseball field. Crafted with ultra-premium steer-hide leather renowned for its unmatched quality, this mitt also features a 15% lighter Hyper Shell back, setting new standards for speed and pro-level performance in framing those crucial pitches on the corners. The perfect combination of materials ensures you'll be framing pitches like a pro while enjoying the unmatched comfort of the deer-tanned cowhide lining, padded thumb sleeve, and thermoformed wrist lining. The stylish black Hyper Shell back adds a touch of flair to the mitt's classy black/camel design, making you stand out every inning. With the 34-Inch CM41 pattern, this mitt offers a deep, round pocket, making it a popular choice among catchers.

Top Reason to Buy: A remarkable blend of premium materials and cutting-edge technology, ultra-premium steer-hide leather, and lightweight Hyper Shell back deliver unmatched performance and lightning-quick reactions, while the comfortable design and stylish appearance make it an essential asset for any catcher looking to elevate their game and make a statement behind the plate.

Best first base glove: Exclusive 13-inch Heart of the Hide R2G First Base Mitt – Timberglaze/Black



Introducing the exclusive 13-inch Heart of the Hide R2G first base mitt, a game-changer that combines top-grade steer hide leather with an expertly crafted deep-pocket design. Engineered with the perfect balance of stiffness and flexibility, this mitt delivers unmatched performance to turn potential errors into outs and give your team the competitive edge they need to win ballgames. Not only does it excel on the field, but its classic timberglaze shell with striking black accents makes it an absolute beauty that is sure to catch everyone's eye. Whether you're an adult or youth player, this mitt's pro-grade leather, padded thumb sleeve, and thermoformed wrist lining ensure a comfortable and secure fit for ultimate confidence in your game.

Top Reason to Buy: Crafted with top-grade steer hide leather and designed with a deep-pocket construction, enhanced control and comfort with its padded thumb sleeve and thermoformed wrist lining, it will help you dominate the first base position and impress onlookers with your exceptional style.

Best budget glove: Rawlings 11.5” Premium Series Glove – Brown/Black

The Rawlings 11.5″ Premium Series Glove is a top-of-the-line infield glove designed to elevate your defensive performance. Crafted with premium leather, this glove offers exceptional durability and a soft, comfortable feel. The 11.5-inch size and I-Web design make it perfect for infielders, providing a large catching surface and excellent control. Whether you're turning double plays or making diving stops, the Rawlings Premium Series Glove will help you make those crucial plays with confidence.

Top Reason to Buy: Premium leather for unmatched durability and comfort, its 11.5-inch size and I-Web design make it ideal for infielders, offering a large catching surface and excellent control. Step up your infield play and make those game-changing plays with confidence using this high-quality glove.

Best Slowpitch softball glove: Rawlings 13” GG Elite Series Slowpitch Glove – Black/Gold



The Rawlings 13″ GG Elite Series Slowpitch Glove is a high-quality glove designed for slowpitch softball players seeking exceptional performance. It features premium leather construction, providing excellent durability and a comfortable feel. With its 13-inch size, this glove offers a large catching surface, making it ideal for outfielders with enough versatility for infield or anything in between. The Pro H-Web design adds versatility, allowing players to handle a variety of positions on the field. Elevate your game with the Rawlings 13″ GG Elite Series Slowpitch Glove, crafted for superior performance and reliability.

Top Reason to Buy: Offering premium leather construction for durability and comfort, a 13-inch size for a large catching surface, and a Pro H-Web design for versatile fielding capabilities in various positions.

Best Fastpitch glove: Rawlings Liberty Advanced Fastpitch Softball Glove – White/Red/Navy

The Rawlings Liberty Advanced Fastpitch Softball Glove is a top-tier choice for serious fastpitch players. Designed with high-quality leather, this glove offers exceptional durability and performance. Its 13-inch size makes it ideal for outfielders, providing a large catching surface. The Pro H-Web design adds versatility, allowing players to handle different positions on the field. With the Rawlings Liberty Advanced Fastpitch Softball Glove, you can elevate your game and make crucial plays with confidence.

Top Reason to Buy: Utilizing premium leather construction for unmatched durability and performance, its 13-inch size is perfect for outfielders, offering a large catching surface, and the Pro H-Web design allows for versatility in fielding different positions. Make game-changing plays with this top-tier fastpitch glove.

Best youth glove: Rawlings Select Pro Lite Youth Baseball Glove – Blonde/Black

The Rawlings Select Pro Lite Series Crawford Model is a top-notch glove designed with young players in mind. With a 11.25-inch size, it is perfect for infielders and provides a quick and easy break-in for immediate use. Crafted with a soft, full-grain leather shell and a lightweight design, this glove offers exceptional comfort and easy control for young players. The Pro I-Web design adds versatility, making it suitable for multiple positions. Elevate your youth baseball game with the Rawlings Select Pro Lite Series Crawford Model, featuring a high-quality construction that will help young players shine on the field.

Top Reason to Buy: A comfortable and lightweight design with a quick break-in for immediate use, its 11.25-inch size and Pro I-Web design make it ideal for infielders and provide versatility for different positions. Give young players the confidence they need to excel on the field with this high-quality youth baseball glove.