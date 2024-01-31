Where will Sean Monahan land?

Sean Monahan was a legitimate difference-making player for the Calgary Flames throughout most of his career, but injuries have hampered the 29-year-old over the last few seasons.

After playing some of his worst professional hockey in his final campaign in Alberta in 2021-22, Monahan was shut down for right hip surgery after playing just 65 games. The Brampton, Ontario native was later traded to the Montreal Canadiens, where he's been for the last year-and-a-half. But although his first year in Quebec was a forgettable one — Monahan played just 25 games before a broken foot and subsequent groin injury cost him the final 57 — he's looked like a completely new player in 2023-24.

Monahan putting injury woes in the past

Monahan has been one of Montreal's most dependable players this time year, scoring an impressive 13 goals and 35 points through 49 games. It's clear that, when healthy, he can still make a difference at the NHL level. It's impressive considering what he's had to deal with over the last couple of seasons. Here's what he had to say about his last campaign in Calgary:

“I tore the labrum of my other hip three games into last season and kept playing. Later on, I suffered three fractured ribs. They were protruding out of my back and it was brutal. There were days where I don't even know what I was doing practicing because I couldn't even tie my own skates.”

Not exactly easy sledding for the former Ottawa 67. And with the Habs being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, it makes sense that GM Kent Hughes would maximize the return for a player who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“After missing 74 games over the last two seasons, Monahan has rebounded to become one of hockey’s best comeback stories this year – and now a commodity ahead of the trade deadline,” wrote Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli last week.

“For maximum impact, Monahan will be playing with two high-end wingers and/or one elite shooter. If he drops to the third line center role, he can easily fill in on the second line late in games, even at the wing position. This season, Monahan ranks 38th among all NHL forwards in completed passes at even-strength. He has the seventh highest faceoff win percentage (56.9 percent), which is fifth among left-shooting centers, and he is the best at winning draws on the penalty kill (55.9 percent) – among centers with at least 600 faceoffs taken.”

Without a doubt, Sean Monahan is a completely different player with the injury woes behind him, and there should be a significant market for the potential bottom-six difference-maker.

Sean Monahan a phenomenal 3C on a contender

The Athletic's Chris Johnston recently slotted Monahan in at No. 4 on his latest NHL Trade Board. Here's what the insider had to say about this player:

“There were teams at last year’s trade deadline with interest in adding Monahan before it was determined that a groin injury would keep him out for the remainder of the season. Fortunately, the veteran center has been healthy enough to dress for every Canadiens game so far in 2023-24, which suggests he’ll be an attractive rental option the second time around. Several teams have already called Montreal to inquire about his services,” wrote Johnston.

“Monahan’s cap hit comes in a shade under $2 million this season, and he doesn’t have any no-trade protection. The Habs could also boost their return by further cutting his cap charge with salary retention — offering extremely good value for a player logging north of 18 minutes per game this season. Monahan will almost certainly slot in lower in the lineup of any potential acquiring team but represents an upgrade on what most contenders have in their bottom six.”

On Tuesday, Johnston's colleague Pierre LeBrun reported that, due to his low cap hit and strong play this year, Monahan could fetch a first-round pick ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. So, who should be picking up the phone — and potentially parting with a first — to acquire the Canadian? A few teams jump off the page.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are a no-brainer for Monahan's services. They've already decided to stack the top line with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is manning the 2C position. Monahan could slot in right away at 3C and be an upgrade on Ryan McLeod. There probably isn't a more ideal fit for Edmonton's forward group, especially with the team doing a much better job in its own zone as of late. The Oilers are a Stanley Cup contender, are in the middle of a 16-win heater, and should be calling about Monahan immediately.

New York Rangers

With Filip Chytil shut down for the season — and Rangers GM Chris Drury listening to offers for Kaapo Kakko — the team is undoubtedly in the market for a third-line center. New York could do a lot worse than Monahan, especially as Jonny Brodzinski and Barclay Goodrow are the two centers remaining after Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck. Monahan would be an immediate upgrade over either of the former two players, and would also provide some much-needed defensive help in the Big Apple.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche added a few players over the summer, both in the trade market and through free agency, but they still haven't been able to find an effective enough middle-six center. Ryan Johansen just isn't cutting it right now, and Gabriel Landeskog is still likely to be out until the playoffs at the earliest. Monahan would be a perfect complementary player to the beast that is the 2023-24 Avalanche, and it will get even better once Valeri Nichushkin returns to the team. Sean Monahan could definitely be moving to Denver ahead of the deadline.

Boston Bruins

If you had told anyone in Massachusetts that the Bruins would be 31-9-9 and first place in the Eastern Conference the year after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired from professional hockey, they would be thrilled. Even with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle leading the center depth, the B's remain as elite as any team in the NHL. Monahan's style would fit great in Boston, and complement an already phenomenal defensive team. Boston has a great chance to make noise in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if Lindholm doesn't end up in Beantown, Monahan should.

Vancouver Canucks

The Lotto Line of Elias Pettersson, JT Miller and Brock Boeser was recently split up in Vancouver, with Pete taking 1C and Miller slotting in behind him. Although the Canucks are probably more inclined to add a player like Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek or Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, acquiring Sean Monahan would allow the club to load up the top line again. Still, he isn't an ideal 2C, and Vancouver is probably the least likely landing spot for the former first-round pick.